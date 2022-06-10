Stebbings, Lee score late as JF boys soccer tops Great Bridge in Class 4 semifinals

Walker Stebbings was ready to walk onto the sweltering turf at Chancellor High School for the start of the second overtime when a Jefferson Forest assistant coach stopped him and uttered one simple phrase: “One moment, that’s all it takes.”

The senior forward, who JF coach Scott Zaring described as a “senior leader for us and one of our best players all year,” certainly made his moment count in ensuring the Cavaliers’ season remained alive.

Stebbings scored off an assist from Jaren Lee in the first minute of the second overtime period. Lee scored a little more than a minute later for the insurance goal that lifted JF to a thrilling 3-1 win over Great Bridge in the Class 4 boys soccer semifinals in Fredericksburg.

JF (20-2-1) is playing in the Class 4 title game for the second straight season and fourth time in program history. The Cavaliers will face Western Albemarle at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chancellor High. WA outlasted Smithfield 2-1 in four overtimes.

“We knew if we were able and lucky enough to get to the state final that we would have a second chance at either team that we faced,” Zaring said.

JF fell to Western Albemarle in last week’s Region 4D championship, and the Cavaliers lost to Smithfield in last season’s state championship match.

The Cavaliers were on the precipice of advancing to the title match in regulation until Great Bridge’s Cameron Todd scored with less than 10 seconds remaining.

The shocking turn swung momentum over to the Wildcats (15-4-1) heading into the extra time.

“I’ll be honest, we looked dead, we looked tired, it was hot,” Zaring said. “The first overtime period, it sort of took us that five minutes to hang on and catch our second wind.”

Zaring said Todd’s goal was “pretty heart-wrenching” and had the potential to be backbreaking.

However, that's when Stebbings stepped up.

Stebbings already had an assist on his ledger when his through ball to Kyle Butcher led to a goal and a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute.

Now, early in the second overtime, Stebbings made the full-field run after JF gained possession. He gathered the pass from Lee and found the back of the net for the go-ahead goal.

“To have the composure to not only make that full-field sprint after playing basically the whole game, but then to actually have the technical ability to tuck it away, he’ll remember that moment for the rest of his life,” Zaring said.

Lee, a sophomore, made sure the Wildcats weren’t going to have any last-second magic in overtime when he converted shortly after Stebbings’ goal.

The two-goal lead was too much for Great Bridge to overcome.

“We need role players to step up and have big moments,” Zaring said, “and Jaren was able to seal the game for us.”

JF is looking for its second state championship. It edged Blacksburg 2-1 in 2011, and the Cavaliers’ first title appearance came in 2004 and ended in a penalty kick loss to Charlottesville.

That’s why Zaring had an important message for his group after the thrilling win: “We haven’t won anything yet.”

Class 4 Semifinals

Jefferson Forest 3, Great Bridge 1, 2OT

Jefferson Forest;0;1;0;2;—;3

Great Bridge;0;1;0;0;—;1

Scoring: Kyle Butcher (JF) assisted by Walker Stebbings, 53:00; Cameron Todd (GB) unassisted, 80:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Jaren Lee, 86:00; Lee (JF) unassisted, 87:00.

Saves: Wilson Hetrick (JF) 5.

Records: Jefferson Forest 20-2-1. Great Bridge 15-4-1.

Next: Jefferson Forest vs. Western Albemarle in Class 4 championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chancellor High School. WA defeated Smithfield 2-1 in the fourth extra time.