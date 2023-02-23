Emmy Stout watched as the number on the Turner Ashby side of the scoreboard ticked up. One point from the free-throw line. Two points off the break. Two more on an unimpeded drive to the basket. That seven-point lead Stout and her Liberty Christian teammates built, it was down to two near the midway point of the third quarter Thursday night.

With less than 12 minutes left in the Region 3C semifinal battle, Stout remained helpless from her spot on the bench — and the Knights erased the deficit entirely in her 6 minutes, 43 seconds there, tying the game with seconds left in the frame.

But Stout’s presence, upon her re-entry for the fourth period, changed everything.

She provided the “2” in the 1-2 punch of LCA’s offense, forcing Turner Ashby to account for the outside shot and a scoring threat on the block, and she shut down just about every opportunity the aggressive Knights had as they drove into the paint. The Knights, as a result of Stout’s workhorse approach and thanks to Avery Mills’ ability to knock down shots outside and at the line late, couldn’t pull off the upset — and Liberty Christian, with its 53-41 win, earned a ticket to the state tournament and the region title tilt.

“I was fully confident,” Stout said of her team, which earned the first Virginia High School League state tourney berth in program history. Despite not being able to physically help as fourth-seeded TA (18-6) whittled away at top-seeded LCA’s lead, the 6-foot-3 junior said she knew her teammates wouldn’t fold under the increased pressure.

And she was fully behind her classmate, Mills, who hit momentum-changing shots when they counted most.

With 4:16 left, Mills knocked down the first of her back-to-back triples. The first knotted the game at 39. The second handed LCA (19-5) the advantage for good.

Before that point, she’d hit just 1 of 12 from deep. More than 15 minutes elapsed between the first of her 3s and the tying bucket.

“I was about to go shut down [mentally], but my teammates, my coaches, they lifted me up. They put their hand on my back like, ‘Avery, keep shooting.’ And I was like, ‘All right, Avery, lock in,’” Mills said.

The two 3s were LCA’s only field goals of the fourth quarter, and represented two of the Bulldogs’ three field goals in the second half.

LCA didn’t have to do much more from the floor after Mills’ final 3, because Turner Ashby couldn’t come up with answers on the other end.

Credit Stout for that turn of events. After the Knights outscored the Bulldogs 10-3 in the third quarter with Stout on the bench, TA hit just 3 of its 16 field-goal attempts in the fourth. Raevin Washington (team-high 14 points) — a 6-foot-5 junior forward for the Knights who went 2 for 3 in the third quarter against LCA players she had a massive height advantage over — hit just 1 of 6 against Stout in the fourth.

Stout, who had 14 points in the first half, had just four in the second (all from the free-throw line), but her defense was the difference as LCA began building the insurmountable lead late.

“I feel like if I can’t be as [big of an] impact on offense and my teammates are able to pick that up,” Stout said, “my job is to be back on defense and make sure they can’t score as much.”

Stout’s defense against Washington was noticeable, too, in the second quarter. She held Washington scoreless in the frame while recording eight points on the other side.

She and the Bulldogs also were especially effective on the offensive boards in that quarter and the first, and pulled down 15 offensive rebounds on the night. Stout had seven offensive rebounds and four second-chance points, and tallied 15 total rebounds to record a double-double.

Mills added five rebounds and five steals to her game-high 28 points. She went 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. LCA knocked down 16 of 21 attempts at the charity stripe, almost all of which came in the second half (they went 15 of 18 in the final 16 minutes).

Stout and Mills scored 45 of LCA’s 52 points, but credited their teammates’ unselfishness as an important factor early. The Bulldogs assisted on 7 of 14 field goals in the first half, with many of those coming as it easily broke Turner Ashby’s press.

The Knights went away from that defensive tactic and did well in the half court — especially in the third, when it could, in effect, focus all five players on stopping Mills, the Bulldogs’ lone significant scoring threat with Stout out.

“You go through those runs where you’re able to get some stops, and that kind of fuels your offense. I thought our kids did a dynamite job of, there for one stretch, getting control of the game,” TA coach Rob Lovell said. “… That little comeback in the third quarter didn’t surprise me.”

But then Mills landed her punches in the fourth, and Stout’s return was too much for the Knights to overcome.

LCA advances to the region title game and will host No. 2 seed Spotswood at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Trailblazers (20-3) beat No. 3 Liberty 59-33 in the other semifinal Thursday, setting up a rematch in the title tilt of last year’s region semifinal game Spotswood won to end LCA’s season.

“We’re ready,” Mills said of her team’s next contest. “We’re ready for revenge from last year. We’re ready."

Region 3C Semifinals

Liberty Christian 53, Turner Ashby 41

TURNER ASHBY (18-7)

Knight 1, Simmers 8, Brynne Gerber 10, Conley 2, Smith 3, Miller 3, Raevin Washington 14. Totals 16 8-15 41.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (19-5)

Avery Mills 28, Jenkins 5, Emmy Stout 18, Christopher 2. Totals 17 16-21 53.

Turner Ashby;12;11;10;8;—;41

Liberty Christian;15;15;3;20;—;53

3-point goals: Turner Ashby 1 (Miller). Liberty Christian 3 (Mills 3).

Highlights: TA — Washington 7 rebounds, 3 blocks; LCA — Mills 5 steals, 5 rebounds; Stout 15 rebounds, 3 blocks.

Next: No. 1 seed LCA punched a spot in the Class 3 state tournament and will play No. 2 seed Spotswood in the Region 3C championship at 4 p.m. Saturday.