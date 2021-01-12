Teams finally getting chance to play after multiple schedule changes, and more high school notes

Additional delays to a return to competition defined the first couple weeks of the new year, but more area basketball teams are finally getting a chance to play their first games in the next several days.
Because of various decisions by school boards surrounding competition amid the pandemic, and other virus-related and scheduling issues, several teams have been unable to play games until this week. Among those are boys and girls basketball squads at Gretna and E.C. Glass, as well as the Brookville girls team.
But by the end of the week, if all goes as planned, the five teams will get back to playing.
Gretna teams are set to play Friday, following a pause at the beginning of the year for squads at Pittsylvania County schools.
Glass teams, who were allowed to begin playing Monday, as of press time Tuesday were set to open their seasons with rivalry matchups with Heritage on Saturday.
Staffing issues forced the postponement of the boys game against Brookville that was scheduled for Monday. A lack of available opponents also contributed to a slew of schedule changes for the Glass boys, as well as for the Glass girls, to start the year.
The teams have seen five games each postponed or canceled so far.
A policy for Bedford schools prevented some games from being played, as did a Lynchburg City School Board decision to push back the competition start date.
On the girls side, COVID-19 issues for one opponent, Brookville, also has contributed.
Brookville girls are set to play for the first time Thursday in a home game against Liberty Christian.
The Bees will be down to five players — so they’ll have to do everything they can to keep from fouling out.
According to coach Gary Ferguson, the program has seen players forced out of practice and competition because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing.
The team has not practiced since Jan. 4, Ferguson said. But despite the lack of preparation and available players, “I’d rather play the game with the five than not play,” he added.
“I’d be telling you a lie if I didn’t tell you it’d be hard,” Ferguson said of what he expects to see for his team Thursday. He said he’ll try to manage the game “as best I can,” explaining he already knows his five timeouts will have to be dedicated first to getting water breaks for players who can’t come out for the entirety of the contest.
Games for Bedford County schools Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Staunton River still are paused for now, as the locality remains in the Virginia Department of Health’s red zone, or the highest-risk category. Based on a decision by the school board last month, the division’s current policy prohibits games from being played if either Bedford or opponents’ localities are in the red zone.
As of Tuesday evening, every locality in the state is in the red.
By the end of the week, Bedford teams likely will be the only ones in the area to not have played a game.
Appomattox will allow some spectators this winter
Unlike other schools in the area, Appomattox has chosen to allow a limited number of specific spectators at winter events.
According to athletic director Chris Dodge, parents of senior basketball players and cheerleaders will be allowed at events this winter.
“We felt that we needed to do something for the senior parents,” Dodge said. “Some of the kids, that might be the last time they play that organized sport.”
Up to 25 spectators are allowed at high school events under current state guidelines, but the rest of the Dogwood District, along with the Seminole District, will not allow spectators at all.
Nelson baseball players headed to Ferrum
A pair of players from Nelson County made official their commitments to play baseball at the next level.
Once their high school careers wrap up, Colt Mauer and Logan Campbell, both seniors on the Governors squad, will be teammates again next year, when they head to Division III Ferrum.
Mauer, an outfielder, and Campbell, a shortstop, were recognized during a ceremony last week at the high school.
The event didn’t come with all the normal trappings of high school signing days thanks to the pandemic, but the athletes’ supporters still had a chance to take part virtually. Hundreds viewed the ceremony via Facebook Live.
VES lacrosse player recognized nationally
Bryce Ledwith, a sophomore at Virginia Episcopal School, has been recognized as one of the “top players who impressed” on the club scene in the fall by Tom Peace, of U.S. Club Lacrosse.
Ledwith, a goalie who missed out on his high school season at VES in spring 2020, played during the fall with the club team Annapolis Hawks out of Maryland. Peace, after attending multiple club events throughout the fall season, listed Ledwith as an honorable mention following his Top 50 players.
According to Peace’s rankings, which include athletes from multiple states, players were evaluated based on play on the field and on “how a player dealt with adversity, how they communicated with coaches/referees and teammates. And we even researched if a player was a multi-sport athlete and did well in the classroom.”
“Basically, we did our homework,” Peace added.
If VES’ plan to stage spring sports moves forward this year, Ledwith will be able to play his sophomore season with the Bishops.