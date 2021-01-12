Teams finally getting chance to play after multiple schedule changes, and more high school notes

On the girls side, COVID-19 issues for one opponent, Brookville, also has contributed.

Brookville girls are set to play for the first time Thursday in a home game against Liberty Christian.

The Bees will be down to five players — so they’ll have to do everything they can to keep from fouling out.

According to coach Gary Ferguson, the program has seen players forced out of practice and competition because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing.

The team has not practiced since Jan. 4, Ferguson said. But despite the lack of preparation and available players, “I’d rather play the game with the five than not play,” he added.

“I’d be telling you a lie if I didn’t tell you it’d be hard,” Ferguson said of what he expects to see for his team Thursday. He said he’ll try to manage the game “as best I can,” explaining he already knows his five timeouts will have to be dedicated first to getting water breaks for players who can’t come out for the entirety of the contest.