Tennis: E.C. Glass boys and girls doubles victorious in state semifinals

In Newport News, Spencer Knight and Wolfgang Ploch fell in an early hole in the Class 4 state doubles semifinals.

But good teams find a way to bounce back, and that's just what Knight and Ploch did.

After dropping the first set to John Handley's Daniel Botros and Brendan Love 3-6, Knight and Ploch started figuring things out.

They began countering against the Australian style of doubles played by Batros and Love and also began serving better. That led to a grueling and stressful second set that Knight and Ploch won 7-6 (7-2).

The E.C. Glass duo was on cruise from there, winning the third set 6-2 and advancing to Friday's doubles championship.

"Something just clicked after we won that tiebreaker set," E.C. Glass coach Tim Matthews said of Knight and Ploch. "They came in with some momentum. They were struggling with their serves in the first set and then started to play their typical doubles game."

The result — with Knight and Ploch adjusting to overcome a different style of play and Handley's consistently tough placement on returns — made for "some of the best doubles I've seen," Matthews said.