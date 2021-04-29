Tez Booker, showcasing lightning speed and demanding perfection, is key to Appomattox's title hopes

Now he's a captain on defense.

"You don't see many athletes with the speed that he's got," Lawing said. "And the way that he uses his speed on defense, flying to the ball, making interceptions, making tackles. Then you've got him on offense making defensive backs look horrible."

Booker and Lawing grew up playing together in Appomattox's youth league. Back then Lawing was a running back and Booker was quarterback and part-time running back.

"I remember back in the day it always me blocking for him," Lawing said with a smile this week.

Also part of that youth league group were current players like running back Keyshawn Baker and lineman A.J. Moore.

"Me and Tre used to be in the backfield together just running over everybody," Booker said about those formative years. "Nobody could stop us. I guess you could call us a dynamic duo. I've been growing up with these guys for a long time, ever since primary school. And now the chemistry with our football team is just outrageous because we've been playing together so long."