"The best that we can offer:" Three Brookville football players attend signing ceremony

"These guys, they worked their butts off," he said of his teammates. "We're very grateful to have a season. It was a special one that I'll never forget and cherish forever."

Pouncy, who missed his junior year and rejoined the team as a senior, will be used on the defensive line at Emory & Henry. He also played wide receiver/tight end for Brookville. E&H was attracted to his physical brand of football.

"He took advantage of every single second on the field this year," Meeks said of Pouncy. "One of the most physical players in this area. Just genuinely enjoys contact, and I think that's one of the reasons he got so much attention, even in a short season."

Pouncy was comfortable with E&H on his first visit and then committed after his second visit a month ago.

"It's a good feeling, just to be able to say I'm going to college," Pouncy said. Then he talked about his senior year.

"We didn't know if we were gonna have a season," he added, "but we were still going in there putting in the maximum amount of effort."

All three players who attended Friday's event were co-captains this year, a sign of what important roles they played on a veteran squad.

"I'm happy for them, but I'm selfishly not happy for me," Meeks joked after the ceremony. The point was those three players aren't the kind easily replaced. "You don't get guys like that very often."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.