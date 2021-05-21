"The best that we can offer:" Three Brookville football players attend signing ceremony

Jon Meeks stood inside the Brookville gym early Friday afternoon and talked about the three football players seated to his left. In front of each of those athletes sat Brookville helmets and their old jerseys. But they wore college T-shirts, fitting for a moment in which the past and the future collide.
"They're a big reason why we won the Seminole District this year," Meeks, Brookville's head football coach, said. "These coaches are getting the best we can offer in this area."
Then, Lance Blankenship put pen to paper and signed his national Letter of Intent to play at James Madison. Chad Pouncy made official his pledge to Emory & Henry. And JT Brown celebrated his commitment to Christopher Newport.
Blankenship, who was named the defensive player of the year by coaches from the Seminole this past season (formal all-district teams were scrapped because of the pandemic), will play defensive end for JMU and transition to defensive tackle over the next few years, he said.
JMU came knocking before quarantine began last spring. The school, Blankenship said, wanted game film from his senior year. Since football wasn't played last fall, Blankenship had to wait until the spring season arrived. After Brookville's first game, Blankenship sent JMU footage of his performance and the school quickly offered him a scholarship.
"They like how I play with my hands, how vicious I am with them, and my speed off the ball," he said.
Waiting for an offer, at a time during the fall and winter when it wasn't clear if the Virginia High School League would be able to stage a spring season because of the raging pandemic, was difficult and stressful. But Blankenship kept working out to stay in shape and keep his head clear.
"It's more than just football. It's happiness for me," said Blankenship, who also played tight end and H-back for BHS. "Regardless of if we'd played or not, I would've been happy because [working out] puts me in a state where I'm comfortable."
Brown has filled in all around the field for Brookville in his varsity career. In addition to his main role as linebacker, he's played tight end, wide out and wildcat quarterback. CNU plans to use him at linebacker, he said, but there's a chance he could also play middle linebacker and safety and make special teams appearances.
"We can put that kid anywhere and he gets the job done," Meeks said. "I think CNU saw that, and they jumped on him early. They liked what they saw; they put the full-court press on him, and I think they're getting a steal."
Brown fell in love with the school when he visited the Newport News campus in October. At Friday's ceremony, he took time to reflect on Brookville's 6-0 regular season.
"These guys, they worked their butts off," he said of his teammates. "We're very grateful to have a season. It was a special one that I'll never forget and cherish forever."
Pouncy, who missed his junior year and rejoined the team as a senior, will be used on the defensive line at Emory & Henry. He also played wide receiver/tight end for Brookville. E&H was attracted to his physical brand of football.
"He took advantage of every single second on the field this year," Meeks said of Pouncy. "One of the most physical players in this area. Just genuinely enjoys contact, and I think that's one of the reasons he got so much attention, even in a short season."
Pouncy was comfortable with E&H on his first visit and then committed after his second visit a month ago.
"It's a good feeling, just to be able to say I'm going to college," Pouncy said. Then he talked about his senior year.
"We didn't know if we were gonna have a season," he added, "but we were still going in there putting in the maximum amount of effort."
All three players who attended Friday's event were co-captains this year, a sign of what important roles they played on a veteran squad.
"I'm happy for them, but I'm selfishly not happy for me," Meeks joked after the ceremony. The point was those three players aren't the kind easily replaced. "You don't get guys like that very often."