The swan song of Heritage's Alaysia Oakes

Heritage High School's 2022 valedictorian stood in front of a large crowd at Lynchburg's City Stadium on Sunday and talked about defeat.

She quoted Maya Angelou: "You may encounter defeats, but you must not be defeated."

The valedictorian knows a lot about winning. She's done that over and over again. But she's learned much from defeat, too.

The valedictorian is nearing the finish line. Alaysia Oakes will compete one more time as a Heritage Pioneer: at the VHSL's Class 3 state track championships, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Liberty University and held in conjunction with the Class 4 meet.

She enters her high school swan song as one of the most decorated young athletes ever to hail from Lynchburg. She also enters with a renewed mindset: losses don't define her greatness; injuries can't replace her strength; moments of doubt and pain can't shake her resolve.

The leadup to this state meet is unlike any in her career. She only recently returned from a hip flexor injury in time to win four events at last week's Region 3C championships, so she hasn't had much time to prepare for this weekend. Still, she will attempt to repeat an incredible achievement from March, when she won five individual indoor state events.

Win all five meets in which she's scheduled to complete this weekend — the long jump, triple jump and 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes — and she'll leave high school with 24 state titles (25 if the Heritage girls win their fifth team title since 2019). Oakes currently owns 15 individual titles and four team titles.

But this one is about more than just hardware. This meet is about proving she can come back.

After putting on a show at March's indoor state meet, Oakes appeared at the New Balance Indoor Nationals 10 days later. Three months earlier she had signed her national letter of intent to run at Stanford.

"All of that was an extreme high in my life," she said. "Everything was going well. All my hard work was paying off. Everything was good and jolly. And then I hit a wall."

***

It's the first day of June and we're sitting in a sweltering makeshift press box/storage room that overlooks the track where she's trained throughout high school. Soon she'll resume workouts for the day: dashes off the blocks, sprints on the runway at Heritage's jump pit, a few standing jumps into the sand.

"My body had just kind of had it," Oakes says. She's referring to that trip to New York for nationals. Training and performing had left her with nagging injuries. It was the worst moment of her senior year.

"I knew it was because I wasn't healthy, not because of my lack of ability," she says. "I wasn't nervous. I was actually pretty excited going in. But everything seemed to be going wrong. I lost my spikes. I lost the earrings that my mom had gotten me. Then I had to take a month off, which was a very long time for me. Then I came back and had a hip injury. So it was like everything was telling me to stop. It was super defeating."

It's difficult to accept failure, especially for someone who sets such lofty goals. What would people in her orbit think? Would they judge her? Would her future college coach question her strength?

Maybe that's why that Maya Angelou quote means so much to this 18-year-old track star, for whom the sky is the limit. Doubting is natural. So is being worn out. Defeat is, too. But rather than accept defeat, she came to a powerful realization.

"I had to get out of how everyone else was perceiving me," she says with determined eyes, "and realize that I run for myself. I jump for myself. I know what I went through to get back. So that was a super hard moment for me. But I just kept telling myself to not be defeated, this doesn't define me. ... I know I'm gonna get back healthy. And here I am."

So at graduation, the valedictorian spoke from her heart.

"I talked about how our high school experience has been a roller coaster for us, and some of the things that happened at Heritage and how we kept pushing through those and excelled anyway," Oakes says. "I thought it was a very diverse class, a very determined class."

***

Determination will be on display one more time this weekend. But Oakes hasn't thought too much about this being her final go-around.

"I don't know why," she said, "if it's because I'm a vet now and I know what it's like? I'm also thinking about the next level, too ... not really thinking about this as my last. Not yet, anyway. But I am excited."

In addition to winning the dashes, she hopes to hit 20 feet in the long jump, a longtime goal. At the indoor championships in March, she hit 19-feet, 10 inches. And she wants to pull off a 40-foot mark in the triple jump, which she hasn't surpassed since The Virginia Showcase in January.

"I haven't jumped too much this season, but I think that's very doable," she said.

Then it's on to outdoor nationals and training for her college career. Turns out, the injury that kept her sidelined this spring could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

"I think a late start to my season should have me peaking perfectly in line with nationals," she said, "so I'm hoping to come out with a win at nationals and place higher than I've ever placed. But the main goal is getting better and doing my best."

We are not likely to witness the likes of Alaysia Oakes inside these city limits for years, maybe decades. She has been described as the greatest athlete to ever walk the hallways of Heritage High. And although this shouldn't affect her legacy, it's worth pointing out her medal count would be higher if not for the pandemic that canceled the 2020 outdoor season.

But that is the past. And here is the present: an accomplished athlete prepares for her final sendoff, ready to out with a bang, determined to prove herself once more on the stage where she's excelled time and time again.

"Sometimes it's hard to applaud yourself for things, especially when you know you can always do better," Oakes said. "But I just say that I'm really proud of myself, how I pushed through, especially in the classroom and on the track. That was extremely hard and took a lot of time. ... I've had good experiences, some disappointing ones, and overall I'm grateful for them all."

