Emma Luther stepped between the lines inside the Jefferson Forest High School gym, taking her place alongside five other Timberlake Christian players. She saw the volleyball come over the net, then watched as a teammate made contact. The pass careened away from its intended target, toward the stands instead.

That’s when Luther’s instincts took over. In the junior’s mind, giving up on the play wasn’t an option.

“I almost had the ball,” Luther said.

Almost.

Almost got there, after sprinting over from the far side of the court. Almost triggered a rally. Almost turned her energy into a spark for her team.

Almost avoided an incident that — once again — threatened the 17-year-old’s athletic career.

But as quickly as the Cavaliers were awarded a point, attention turned away from the game and to the girl who lie on the floor near spectators.

Luther was on her back, her hands covering most of her face. On the small areas that remained exposed, she felt tears.

They weren’t her own.

“I wasn’t crying,” Luther said.

She wasn’t doing much of anything. She couldn’t.

Because in those seconds, as Madison Luther let her tears fall onto her younger sister as she crouched over her, it was as if a light inside Emma’s head had been switched off.

Emma lost consciousness. And for hours, no one knew for sure if she’d fully return.

***

Seconds turned into minutes as Madison Luther and others gathered around Emma.

Time didn’t have any effect on her condition. She wasn’t responding to anyone or anything.

A doctor who’d been in the crowd was part of the group tending to the Timberlake Christian athlete, too, Tornadoes coach Courtney Phillips explained.

“That was the moment we realized it was serious,” said Phillips, who started seeing her players breaking down emotionally.

The series of events that followed only served as more proof.

JF officials cleared the gym. There was, of course, no way the game between these two Forest-based schools could go on.

An ambulance arrived shortly thereafter, with paramedics ready to load Emma in to rush her to the hospital.

There, stabilized and in a bed, Emma remained motionless while her parents sat nearby. Steve and Sarah Luther couldn’t do much more than wait.

As they looked at their daughter, who was wearing a collar to keep her neck stable, they remembered the collision that had taken place at JF — when Emma hit her grandmother’s knee while going after the loose ball.

And they hoped, and prayed, Emma would regain the functions that went silent for about five hours on that Thursday night last September.

***

Emma Luther woke up and immediately felt flustered.

She couldn’t talk initially, so she had to point and tap to get her message across before she could speak again, about an hour later.

Luther was sore, but not just because of the collision. She tapped her left leg to let those around her know it was hurting.

Her leg was encumbered still by a big brace that stretched from above her knee to her lower calf, she realized.

Things were starting to come back to her.

She’d just tightened the brace before entering the game to provide what Phillips hoped would be a jumpstart for the Tornadoes.

“She’s always super aggressive, and so that’s why I would put her in the games,” Phillips said.

Luther was ready to prove her coach right. Going after every play — whether as a volleyball player or basketball player, the latter of which is her title at the moment — is what Luther lives for, she said.

“I’m not gonna play 50% of the way,” she said. “That’s not me. I don’t want to play halfway.”

So when her number was called during the game against JF, Luther adjusted the straps on the brace she’s worn for nearly a year now and was poised to make a play. She was bolstered, too, by the charge her coach gave her and her teammates prior to her appearance on the court.

“She said, ‘Go in and do whatever you have to do to get that ball,’” Luther could now remember Phillips saying.

“And I did.”

Before long, she realized her effort went unrewarded.

“I asked, ‘Did we win?’” Luther said of the short conversation she had with her parents, who told her the game wasn’t ever finished.

That’s OK, Luther thought. She would be back to contribute when the Tornadoes and Cavaliers settled on a date to determine a winner.

***

It wasn’t the first time Luther put on display that somewhat defiant mindset.

When it comes to school and sports, she doesn’t really let people tell her she can’t do something.

Exhibit A: Luther’s serpentine academic path and an injury-filled athletic career.

Luther, this past fall, was in the midst of what should have been her first full volleyball season at the high school level before the collision and ensuing period in which she was unconscious sidelined her.

Before the 2022-23 school year kicked off, Luther had been through the ringer: three surgeries to fully correct an injury she suffered as a freshman.

Luther had finally settled into a routine at her new school, Timberlake, after spending five weeks at Virginia Episcopal and following the 2020 closure of her previous school, Holy Cross.

The pandemic also had thrown out of whack some of Luther’s plans, with her freshman year’s basketball and volleyball seasons flipped. She played a shortened basketball season, and was set to embark on a high school volleyball career, before the first setback came.

During a game in Lynchburg with her travel basketball team, Luther was trying to defend when she took a little bit of a shove and tumbled backward.

Her left knee crumpled underneath her. When she grabbed at the area causing her searing pain, she realized her leg “was just kind of dangling.”

An MRI later revealed a completely torn anterior cruciate ligament, along with a partially torn meniscus.

The first surgery to repair the injuries took place April 13, 2021.

Physical therapy followed, but Luther still wasn’t anywhere close to regaining mobility as she should have.

So a second surgery, another attempt at repair, came three months later.

“It was like, ‘Why me?’” Luther said of her mental state at the time. “Why, out of all people, me again?”

Her sophomore year was a complete loss. No volleyball or basketball.

“It was really hard, because I saw my friends enjoying the season," she said, "and I was just sitting here watching it all. And being on crutches was miserable.”

The procedure worked the second time, and rehab helped boost her hopes of returning to the court, but Luther’s knee still wasn’t acting like it should’ve.

“It looked like a foreign body in there,” Luther said, explaining imaging showed a “ball” of scar tissue was to blame for the new issue, “and it was sitting behind my kneecap blocking me from being able to straighten my leg.”

March 8 of last year marked her final surgery, finally setting her up to enjoy the sports she loves, with the help of a brace.

***

The extra equipment she dons this season — which could wrap up Friday, when the TCS girls basketball team travels to Stuarts Draft to play Ridgeview Christian in the first round of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state tournament at 3:30 p.m. — serves to prevent additional injury.

Luther could help that cause, too.

Her September pursuit of the veering volleyball, however, is an example of how she isn’t too concerned about that.

There are others.

“Dove into a trash can freshman year of volleyball before I [tore my ACL]. It was gross,” Luther said. “Didn’t know the trash can was there. Was just [going after] a loose ball.”

There’s also her dogged chase of loose balls and rebounds on the basketball court — where she leads the Tornadoes as a co-captain and serves as the team’s statistical leader in points per game (6.7) and boards per contest (13.7).

“She’s gonna go full board, 100% every time,” TCS varsity girls basketball coach Chris Thomas said, explaining he’s also impressed with Luther’s commitment to playing still despite the physical trauma she’s endured in the past. “… There’s no quit in her.”

Luther also previously suffered a concussion (before high school) while playing basketball, which caused her to lose her peripheral vision, she said.

And the most recent incident in the fall resulted in lasting damage to an optic nerve, and has left her without vision out of the left half of her left eye.

But Luther returned to play volleyball two weeks later — about two to four weeks earlier than her doctor initially thought she’d need to clear testing protocols, but well after she would’ve liked to, given that she asked to play the day after returning from the hospital.

Now she’s nearing the end of basketball season, played in honor of her late grandfather, Lee Roy Luther. She’s finally gotten the chance to play in a normal number of games at the high school level.

“I worked hard,” she said.

Her decision to stay on this twisting path, unafraid to pour all out all her energy on the way, she said, has paid off.