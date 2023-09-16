FOREST — Luke Calkins was the most recognizable star of Friday night's game against Heritage, but as his teammates celebrated around him, the Jefferson Forest senior running back talked about the unsung guys: the ones on the offensive line.

"They deserve medals, all of 'em," Calkins said after JF put together a drive that lasted 8 minutes and 44 seconds to run out the clock for an 11-7 victory at Sabre Stadium, giving the Cavaliers their first win over Heritage since 2016.

Medals for center Britin Whitt, right guard Logan Candis, right tackle Jacob Tisosky, left guard Tyrese Calloway and left tackle Caden Sheldrake. Forest slowly churned up 57 yards in that final 8:44, ending Heritage's hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Whitt and the rest of the offensive line knew what to do when Heritage turned the ball over on downs on its final offensive possession: finish it.

Easier said than done. Especially against a Heritage defense that had already stalled several promising Cavaliers drives.

But with quarterback Josiah Bell in command, JF's ball carriers were content with 3 or 4 yards per tote on the game-defining final drive, and the offensive line looked more sure as it wore down the HHS defense.

"We had a goal, obviously, going into that drive to be able to finish the game off, either score a touchdown or run the clock all the way down," the 6-foot-2, 260-pound Whitt said. "And I told my guys going into the drive, 'We're gonna have to fight this one out all the way to the end.' And we did."

On a night when temperatures dipped into the high 50s and it felt like fall for the first time on a Friday night this season, JF's offensive and defensive blazed to life.

In the third quarter, the Cavs defense forced a fumble three plays into a Heritage possession. Although neither team scored in that frame, the fumble was a gift. It forced Heritage's defense back onto the field after it had already endured a lengthy drive to begin the quarter and gave the Pioneers one less chance on offense.

Heritage (2-1) trailed all night. On JF's second play from scrimmage, Calkins broke free for an 83-yard touchdown run up the middle. He sped away from the defense, fleeing into the right corner of the end zone. JF followed that touchdown with a two-point conversion run by Brice Wood for an 8-0 lead.

Heritage answered on its next drive when Marquis White ran in a 2-yarder, a touchdown made possible by a 17-yard scramble by quarterback Ayden Slash. Heritage decided to kick the extra point, and Marcus Gafford booted it through. With 1:17 remaining in the second quarter, JF kicker Cameron McClendon unleashed a 34-yard field goal for an 11-7 lead. Neither team scored in the second half.

"Great job by JF," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "They came in here and earned the win. Defensively, we didn't get off the field. Offensively, we didn't take advantages. We had a turnover right there in the second half. We had some negative plays in the second half; can't do that. And on defense, we've gotta get off the field. Great game plan by them. They kept the ball away from us. We've just got to get experience."

One example of the offensive line's dominance: With 2:41 remaining, Bell (44 rushing yards) took off on third-and-3 from the 19-yard line. His progress was halted near the line of scrimmage initially, but the quarterback stayed on his feet. Then the line surged him forward for a 6-yard gain and a first down. Roars came from the home side.

"None of that would've happened without them," Calkins said of the O-line after churning up a team-high 129 rushing yards. "And all of them have a big 'Thank you' coming."

Whitt noted he hadn't defeated a Heritage team since he was a freshman on JV. He'd lost to the Pioneers all three of his previous varsity seasons. Heritage entered having won six straight in the series. The last time JF defeated the Pioneers was 2016, a 14-12 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium.

With Friday's game separated by a thin margin, Heritage was looking for a stunner, much like in its 42-38 victory at Sabre Stadium in 2017, when, with 33 seconds remaining, Elijah Davis sprinted 70 yards for the come-from-behind win. That game featured two ties, but Davis rushed for 368 yards and Heritage won the Seminole District title outright.

But the magic would not arrive for Heritage this time. JF's O-line made sure of it.

"Lean on those guys, and we've kind of been preaching that all year.," Forest coach JT Crews said of the line. "Up front, the line of scrimmage, offensively and defensively, those dudes set the tempo for your team, especially with the style of football that we play here. This was a classic JF victory: it's a battle in the trenches, the whole game, back and forth. And the way that we were able to establish the run game and finish that drive there at the end, and finish the game, I couldn't be more impressed."

JF running back Dameen Williams (42 rushing yards) also was impressed with a line that pushed him forward. JF finished with 257 yards of total offense, with 237 of those yards earned on the ground.

"They've been working for this," the senior said. "They've been wanting it. Just get the ball and run behind them."

Heritage finished with 202 yards of total offense. Slash threw for 97 yards and rushed for 57, while Marquis White earned 47 on the ground. Heritage had 105 rushing yards on 23 carries.

"I thought they beat us up front on both sides of the football, most definitely," Bradley said. "... We've got to come out Monday ready to get better."

Jefferson Forest is off to its first 4-0 start since 2018, when it rattled off six straight to begin the season. Friday's victory sets up a blockbuster road game against Rustburg on Sept. 22. The Red Devils also are 4-0.

For Whitt, the previous two years were long ones. He endured a 1-8 year as a sophomore and a 4-7 season in 2022. Now things are beginning to turn around at JF.

"This was a big revenge game for us, wanting to get our name back in the Seminole," Whitt said. "I think we did that tonight."

Liberty Christian 62, Amherst 10

Playing for the second time in its new stadium, Liberty Christian began Seminole District play with a bang, as four-star running back Gideon Davidson scored six touchdowns and rushed for 275 yards against the visiting Lancers.

Davidson scored on half of his totes (12), averaging nearly 23 yards per carry. He scored on runs of 8, 32, 80, 45, 70 and 6 yards. All of that output occurred in the first half, as the Bulldogs barreled out to a 45-3 lead.

LCA quarterback Jeb Moon completed all four of his passes for 88 yards.

The Bulldogs finished with 525 yards of total offense, with 427 of those yards on the ground. LCA is now 3-0.

Amherst (2-1) managed just 177 yards of total offense. Tres Liggon led the way with 51 rushing yards and added 42 passing yards. Devonte Wade (44 rushing yards) scored the Lancers lone touchdown, in the fourth quarter, and Jonathan Stonelake had a 30-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter.

Jefferson Forest 11, Heritage 7

Heritage;7;0;0;0;—;7

Jefferson Forest;8;3;0;0;—;11

JF — Luke Calkins 83 run (Brice Wood run)

H — Marquis White 2 run (Marcus Gafford kick)

JF — Cameron McClendon 32 field goal

;H;JF

First downs;10;15

Rushes-yards;23-105;48-237

Passing yards;97;20

Passing;11-17-0;2-3-0

Total offense;202;257

Penalties-yards;3-25;9-65

Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Heritage: Ayden Slash 11-57, Marquis White 11-47, Tavion Clark 1-1. Jefferson Forest: Josiah Bell 17-46, Calkins 12-129, Wrigley Colling 4-13, Salomon Alexis 3-7, Dameen Williams 12-42.

Passing — Heritage: Slash 11-17-0 (97). Jefferson Forest: Bell 2-3-0 (20).

Receiving — Heritage: White 1-13, Clark 4-35, Chris Reed 3-15, Emeere Kelso 3-34. Jefferson Forest Williams 1-10. Raekwan Blake 1-10.

Records: Heritage 2-1, 0-1 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 4-0, 1-0.

Liberty Christian 62, Amherst 10

Amherst;3;0;0;7;—;10

LCA;21;24;7;10;—;62

LCA — Gideon Davidson 8 run (Ryan Pettit kick)

LCA — Davidson 32 run (Pettit kick)

ACHS — Jonathan Stonelake 30 field goal

LCA — Davidson 80 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Pettit 27 field goal

LCA — Davidson 45 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Davidson 70 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Davidson 6 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Justis Belford 4 run (Pettit kick)

ACHS — Devonte Wade 30 run (Stonelake kick)

LCA — Elijah Castenada 28 run (Samuel Mejia Ibarra kick)

;ACHS;LCA

First downs;5;12

Rushes-yards;29-135;37-427

Passing yards;42;98

Passing;4-10-1;5-5-0

Total offense;177;525

Penalties-yards;3-15;7-45

Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Amherst: Tres Liggon 10-51, Devonte Wade 5-44, Jon Goins 1-3, Nic'Khale Fleshman 9-23, Jonathan Stonelake 1-6, Tyrique Thomas 3-8. LCA: Davidson 12-275, Sam Rogers 1-3, Castaneda 5-52, Jaden Cowart 10-47, Belford 4-20, J.D. Murphy 1-2, Austin Rose 1-18, Josh Hopkins 3-10.

Passing — Amherst: Liggon 4-10-1 (42). LCA: Moon 4-4-0 (88), James Deyo 1-1-0 (10).

Receiving —Amherst: Fleshman 1-1, Wade 2-40, Davis 1-1. LCA: Dalton Nesselrotte 2-58, Davidson 1-11, Reagan Burgess 1-10, JC Beverly 1-19.

Records: Amherst 2-1, 0-1 Seminole. LCA 3-0, 1-0.

Rustburg 38, Brookville 20

Rustburg;0;16;8;14;—;38

Brookville;0;8;6;6;—;20

R — Qua Rosser 24 run (Q. Rosser run)

B — Jor’Dyn Whitelaw 6 run (Whitelaw run)

R — Shaun Rosser 24 run (Ace Thornton pass from Mike Knight)

R — Alex Dunn 24 fumble return (Q. Rosser run)

B — Elijah Hughes 40 run (pass failed)

R — Q. Rosser 26 run (pass failed)

B — Whitelaw 5 run (run failed)

R — Q. Rosser 50 run (Q. Rosser run)

;R;B

First downs;9;14

Rushes-yards;25-184;52-287

Passing yards;3;24

Passing;2-9-1;3-12-3

Total offense;187;311

Penalties-yards;4-30;8-70

Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Rustburg: S. Rosser 9-50, Q. Rosser 7-104, Knight 7-34, Jacob Ford 1-1, Team 1-(minus 5). Brookville: Whitelaw 24-108; David Bradley 11-54, Lincoln McDaniel 5-13, Hughes 12-112.

Passing — Rustburg: Knight 2-9-1 (3). Brookville: McDaniel 3-12-3 (24).

Receiving —Rustburg: Thornton 1-0, Dunn 1-3. Brookville: Whitelaw 2-14, David Schmitt 1-10.

Records: Rustburg 4-0, 1-0 Seminole. Brookville 1-2, 0-1.

OTHER SCORES

E.C. Glass 76, Liberty 0

Liberty Christian 62, Amherst 10

Lord Botetourt at Appomattox, ppd.

Nelson 49, Cumberland 6

William Campbell 46, Randolph-Henry 0

Staunton River 36, Tunstall 0