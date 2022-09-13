'They're happy, I'm happy': Quartet of Heritage seniors aims to ride unique bond, trust to win over Glass

Terrell Washington started seeing it in his teammates’ eyes and body language. In the second half of his team’s season opener against William Fleming, the Heritage senior saw the players in orange surrounding him on the turf at City Stadium let doubt creep in when they found themselves in unfamiliar territory.

Among this group of Pioneers players, a regular-season loss had been rare — seniors on this team had lost just four times in 26 contests over the past three seasons to that point. So when they saw the scoreboard, which showed a 15-point advantage for the Colonels in the third quarter, Washington and three of his teammates put the rest of the Pioneers on their backs.

Diallo Graves, a senior lineman who plays both ways, opened up a lane for Rajan Booker in the fourth quarter, and Booker broke at least four tackles on his 80-yard sprint to the end zone.

“They thought it was over,” said Washington, who joins Graves on the lines and also plays at tight end in some packages, “but I knew we had a shot.”

Washington was confident because he’d seen Graves work in the trenches before, and he’d seen all the offseason work his classmate had done in the weight room and on the field to perfect his craft. Washington knew the game wasn’t over, because he knew that his running back, Booker — the 1 in the 1-2 punch that also includes Zach Steele — “he’ll run through everybody.”

“That’s the way we [got] the W,” said Washington, who saw his team capture a 32-28 victory in that Week 1 contest, referring not only to the momentum-building plays, but also to the mindset that played an important role.

Washington explained in that game and this year, he, Booker, Steele and Graves have made a point to become a sort of glue for the program — which takes on E.C. Glass (3-0) in the Jug Bowl at 7 p.m. Friday at City Stadium.

Against Fleming, Washington said, “Us four, we had to keep the team connected.”

That they did, through their unwillingness to fold tent when it came to executing in their particular roles as the game wore on, and through their ability to remain unified.

“We just stayed together,” Washington said, a concept that’s become especially easy for the quartet of seniors to play out in the offseason, practices and on gamedays because of their extended shared history.

Graves, Washington, Booker and Steele have been playing together since well before they entered the varsity ranks. They joined forces in middle school, after some competed against each other in rec league games.

Even then, when they were just learning the sport, they saw the potential in each other.

“I thought he was gonna be on varsity and start going crazy,” Steele said of Booker. “Diallo, just look at his size.”

The admiration among the group has only grown over the years, as they became part of a team that’s risen to the top of the area and has routinely been one of the best teams in the state recently.

Talent, of course, plays a role in that dynamic, but more than that, each of the four respects the others for the work not seen by outside eyes — the work done in preparation for Friday nights.

Graves showcases a “relentless effort,” in practices, said Booker, who, with his teammates, has watched as Graves would just “work and work and work.”

Washington is similar in his dedication. “I want to do that for myself,” Booker said. “It’s kind of inspiring.”

Then there’s Steele, whose grit has been on display on multiple occasions (perhaps more than he would’ve hoped). On the first play of his sophomore season, Steele tripped and dislocated his elbow. Another elbow injury came later. Then injuries to both ankles.

On each occasion, he bounced back quickly, refusing to stay out for longer than necessary to heal, and making himself an important option in the Pioneers’ run game.

By most standards, Steele and Booker have been “competing” for the starting running back job for years. “But that never split them apart,” coach Brad Bradley said. “It more brought us together.”

Their relationship, in fact, has opened up plenty of options offensively for the Pioneers. On any given night, Booker and Steele both are willing to defer to the guy having the better night, or the man whose skill set best fits particular situations.

“Honestly, I like watching him touch the ball,” Booker said of his counterpart. “It’s like if I see myself getting like 2, 3, 4, 2, 3 [yards] and he … is getting like 21, 34, it’s like, ‘He’s trying to show me up,’ but I don’t care right now. I just want the team to prevail. And if he’s doing better than me at the time, I can step back, I can be a blocker, or vice versa.”

The two have combined for eight rushing touchdowns through three games this season for HHS (2-1), and for 351 yards on the ground. They’ve also taken on expanded roles as options for quarterback Hov Bateman at receiver, tallying 219 yards receiving and another TD between them.

For Washington and Graves, that type of production is exactly what they hope to help provide, as they hold off opposing defenses in the trenches.

“I love my role,” Washington said. “If they’re scoring, then that means I did something right. Me getting the headline doesn’t really matter to me. As long as [Rajan] gets the ball and he’s getting a touchdown or Zach’s getting the ball and he’s scoring and they’re happy, then I’m happy.”

Put another way, each of the four is doing “what you were assigned to do.” That, Washington said, is the key for Heritage as it heads into the rivalry matchup Friday, and it’s an area in which he’s seen the Pioneers improve from Week 1 until now.

“[We’re] trusting each other more,” he said, knowing that sentiment has been shared between him, Graves, Steele and Booker for years now, and knowing that bond will be critical when the Pioneers and Glass kick off the city’s biggest rivalry this week.