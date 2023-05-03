FOREST — Breckin Nace had plenty of accolades in his pocket, plenty of highlights he’d remember for years following his junior season with the Jefferson Forest baseball team. The two-way star for the Cavaliers had a future path mapped out at about that time, too, with a plan to continue playing at the college level pretty close to solidified.

But while he certainly was grateful for the spot on a Division III team he’d been offered and initially accepted, Nace still was set on upping his stock.

The result was the chance to follow his dream at the Division I level. On Wednesday, Nace and 12 other JF student-athletes celebrated their next athletic chapters by participating in a signing ceremony that drew hundreds of family members, teammates and other supporters to the school’s gym.

“It’s a moment I’ve been waiting for,” Nace said of his formal commitment to Radford University. “To finally get to sign to go play at the next level, I’m really excited.”

Nace and two other athletes celebrated Wednesday are headed to compete at the Division I level — swimmer Brendan Whitfield made official his choice to swim for Virginia Tech, and Robby Matos, who transferred into JF this year after playing multiple sports at Blue Ridge School and Virginia Episcopal previously, signed to play basketball at the United States Naval Academy.

All told, nine sports were represented at the event. Nace’s teammate John Barrett will play baseball at Ferrum, and Whitfield’s fellow swimmer Jackson Hunt is headed to Randolph. Football players Alex Marsteller (Rose-Hulman) and Ben Calkins (Ferrum), softball’s Ciara Nauful (Sweet Briar) and Addison Compton (Randolph), boys tennis’ Jack Riordan (Mary Washington), girls basketball’s Mya Martin (Shenandoah), boys soccer’s Chris Wiley (University of Lynchburg) and competition cheerleading’s Mallory Marshall (Liberty) also celebrated their college commitments.

One by one Wednesday, athletes heard their coaches talk about their contributions the JF programs and the journeys they’d taken to get to that point.

As he spoke about Nace, coach Ryan Gilleland rattled off a list of honors. Last year, Nace earned first-team awards in the Seminole District, Region 4D and Class 4 as he helped the Cavaliers to an appearance in the state semifinals.

At that point, Nace was in his second season as a starter on the varsity team, and made an impact both on the mound and at the plate. But for his third campaign as a starter, he’d hoped for more. So to add power to his game, Nace said he got in the gym.

“I was progressing really fast,” Nace said, adding hitting is where he saw the extra mass pay the most dividends. “Last year at this time [in the high school season], I had no extra-base hits; now I have like 12.”

The leaps in his skill set are what made him reconsider his initial commitment.

“I just kept getting better, so I knew I could go play at the [higher] level, so I took the opportunity, and it worked out in the long run," he said.

Radford gives him the opportunity to begin contributing quickly. That program is rebuilding following a coaching staff change, and the new staff — including pitching coach Christian Bourne, a JF grad — hopes to see him play both ways.

“It was something I wanted to try and do,” Nace said of pitching and hitting at the next level. “… [Radford] really [wants] to win, so it felt like the right fit for me.”

Like Nace, Matos followed a winding path to signing Wednesday.

His varsity basketball career started at VES, but took him to Blue Ridge School, where he also played football.

Matos hoped to play basketball with the Cavaliers upon moving to Forest, to be back with his family, at the end of last school year before Virginia High School League transfer rules kept that from happening. Still, three seasons as a point guard — in which he scored more than 1,200 points — were enough proof for the Naval Academy.

“The opportunities, the benefits that come with [joining the Navy], it’s great, so I had to go ahead and take that,” he said.

Matos also earned a Division I offer to play football at Marshall, and Army offered Matos in football and basketball.

“I thought football could’ve been it,” Matos said, despite only picking up that sport, along with track, recently. “But basketball’s always been my first love.”

Each of the other athletes who participated Wednesday will leave JF having helped their programs to region berths.

Whitfield will head to Blacksburg as one of the most decorated swimmers in school history after capturing multiple state titles, including the Class 4 100 freestyle earlier this year. Whitfield set a state record (regardless of class) in that event and two others (as members of JF’s relay teams) during that meet.

A handful of Whitfield’s peers have a few weeks left in their high school careers and have good shots at accomplishing historic feats before turning in their JF uniforms. Barrett, Nace and the baseball team are in position to make another deep playoff run; Wiley and the boys soccer squad, who have just five losses against 40-plus wins in the last four seasons, hope to make a third straight trip to the state championship game; and Riordan, who is undefeated on the season so far, looks to contend for region championships and strong state showings in both singles and doubles tennis.