'This was never supposed to happen': Former prep athletes from area, now in college, face pandemic-altered careers

Jette Davidson has experienced more than a few setbacks throughout her running career, with injuries forcing her to miss races or cut back on workouts.
Coming off her final indoor track season this spring, though, Davidson carried significant momentum into an era that promised life-changing transition. After setting a personal best in one of her final indoor events — a sign foot problems may finally be in her past — she was ready to cap her time as a high schooler with more impressive finishes outdoors before embarking on her Division I dreams at the University of Tennessee.
But no obstacle she’d ever toppled in the past compared to the one she stared down this spring and summer, the one she and her UT teammates — along with several other now-college athletes who’ve come through Lynchburg — still grapple with today.
The coronavirus pandemic, a foe unlike any these athletes have faced, took the idea of a normal college experience and flipped it on its head.
“This was never supposed to happen,” Davidson, the E.C. Glass grad, said.
For Davidson, the virus upended her shot to add more medals to her career haul. Then it hit her more personally over the summer, when she tested positive for COVID-19.
Davidson said she was asymptomatic, but was careful to take precautions against spreading it while in Lynchburg, before she moved to Tennessee. Since transferring her life to Knoxville and recovering, Davidson’s guard has been up as she hopes to compete with the cross country team.
While other schools across the country have shut down fall sports — and many college athletes from the Lynchburg area await a potential return to competition at their own new schools — Tennessee, a member of the Southeastern Conference, plans to compete this fall.
“It brings so much more fire and passion to every single practice,” Davidson said of the opportunity to compete.
The Volunteers, however, aren’t out of the woods yet, as evidenced by the positive COVID-19 result that forced the cross country teams to sit out of an event they’d planned to run in this past weekend.
Davidson and other college athletes, months after the pandemic began taking hold, now are just hopeful for a return to competition. Meanwhile, they’ve also resigned to one truth: “These days, we really have no control,” said Tara Enneking, a sophomore at Old Dominion.
Enneking, the state champion swimmer from Jefferson Forest, knows uncertainty rules the day in the world of college athletics.
“I couldn’t tell you one thing that’s certain,” she said. Whether ODU, which was able to finish out its 2019-20 swimming campaign ahead of the pandemic, gets to compete this winter is all based on “how people handle it.”
If colleges have to shut down campuses entirely, she added, “that’s not gonna be good for anyone,” students and student-athletes alike.
Hannah Young, Brookville’s basketball standout and all-time leading scorer, experienced what it was like to see negativity come crashing down on a college program. Her Kent State Golden Flashes were out of town for the Mid-American Conference tournament when they heard the news.
Young and her teammates had won their first tourney game and, after upsets in a couple other matchups, were the highest-seeded team remaining. They had a shot to make the NCAA Tournament, something Young had never experienced.
When they saw professional leagues begin shutting down, “we know we’re next” was the thought among the Kent State program. They were right, but understanding what may happen didn’t serve to soften the blow, Young explained.
“Everyone was crying,” she said.
Other athletes saw chances to make a name for themselves or to improve their skills ripped from them, too.
Bailey Livingston, another Brookville grad, was on an upswing as part of the Randolph College tennis team. She’d had hopes and the real chance to move up the ladder and secure a spot on one of her squad’s better doubles tandems.
At another Old Dominion Athletic Conference school, Matthew Gallagher, an E.C. Glass grad and current Washington and Lee sophomore, saw his chance to improve his lacrosse abilities in the faceoff circle taken, as well.
But colliding with teammates in practice, and the potential to do the same in games, quickly was deemed off limits.
Delivering a body check on the field was traded for 6 feet of distance. Six feet that eventually became miles of distance when athletes were sent home from college as the U.S. attempted to understand the unknown entity that was the coronavirus.
The months that followed have been unlike any other season or offseason these college athletes have experienced. Summer brought more understanding of the virus, along with continued spread of the disease.
Developments like that forced ODU’s hand on fall sports, including the cash cow activity, football.
Elijah Davis, the Heritage standout running back, saw his school become one of the first Football Bowl Subdivision programs to nix the fall season. The school and conference are hopeful for a return to football competition in the spring.
“We were so used to being around the guys and competing every day, trying to get better,” Davis said of offsesason work that took place before he came back to Lynchburg.
While back in the Hill City, Davis and the other college athletes have gotten creative.
They don’t have access to the decked-out weight rooms they do in college. “You go from lifting hundreds of pounds to lifting dumbbells,” Young said.
Davidson found workout buddies in her mother and sister Libby Davidson, another Division I runner and product of Glass. Young tried to get shots up with her younger brother, VES guard Piercen, before he got a job that cut back on their time together.
It’s been hard to stay motivated, some admit, and a challenge to shift to a completely virtual format for classes. But they’ve all found ways to adjust.
“It’s different,” Davidson said, also referring to the vastly different practices she and others are participating in now, which feature numerous mitigation measures, “but it’s just how life is gonna be. Instead of freaking out about it, I’ve accepted it.”
For these athletes who’ve moved out of parents’ houses and now own the responsibility of setting their own schedules, the pandemic has been challenging. But having to knock the time with teammates and in practices or games off those schedules has opened the chance to focus on studies.
That benefit and others are the diamonds in the rough college athletes have picked out in the unprecedented pandemic era.
Davis, who’s emulated the body weight workouts one of his favorite athletes, Herschel Walker, in the interim, said he and teammates have been able to dig deeper into the playbook.
Sarah Shanton, a Jefferson Forest grad now in her second year of college, has found some unexpected positives, too.
The outside hitter was at ODU when the pandemic hit. There, she practiced and scrimmaged with Monarch teammates who were in their first unofficial season, preparing to be officially recognized as a Conference USA member in 2020.
In 2019 she redshirted and as a result of the pandemic can redshirt in 2020 at her new school, Liberty University. So Shanton will have two years of school under her belt, and four more years of eligibility and school paid for in which she can earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
“It’s crazy how much God has been able to use this hard time for good,” Shanton said.
Shanton is upbeat about the chance to finally compete again, more than two years after she last took the court for an official game.
Others are holding on to the same hope.
“I’m optimistic,” Enneking said. “That’s just the only way I can be right now.”
