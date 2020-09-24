'This was never supposed to happen': Former prep athletes from area, now in college, pandemic-altered careers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jette Davidson has experienced more than a few setbacks throughout her running career, with injuries forcing her to miss races or cut back on workouts.

Coming off her final indoor track season this spring, though, Davidson carried significant momentum into an era that promised life-changing transition. After setting a personal best in one of her final indoor events — a sign foot problems may finally be in her past — she was ready to cap her time as a high schooler with more impressive finishes outdoors before embarking on her Division I dreams at the University of Tennessee.

But no obstacle she’d ever toppled in the past compared to the one she stared down this spring and summer, the one she and her UT teammates — along with several other now-college athletes who’ve come through Lynchburg — still grapple with today.

The coronavirus pandemic, a foe unlike any these athletes have faced, took the idea of a normal college experience and flipped it on its head.

“This was never supposed to happen,” Davidson, the E.C. Glass grad, said.

For Davidson, the virus upended her shot to add more medals to her career haul. Then it hit her more personally over the summer, when she tested positive for COVID-19.