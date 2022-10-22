Thomas, late first-half drive power Glass past Rustburg

Against the E.C. Glass defense, Rustburg couldn’t get anything going as it lined up for its final drive of the first half Friday. The Red Devils needed 63 yards for a score, but got just 5 on a trio of runs by Qua and Shaun Rosser.

Still, keeping the ball on the ground and draining time from the clock was some consolation. At that point, they trailed the Hilltoppers by just seven points; with 24 minutes to work with yet in the second half, Rustburg wasn’t too worried.

On the opposite sideline, players and coaches in royal blue weren’t satisfied with that one-score lead. If they could get the ball back, maybe they could engineer some magic.

So coach Jeff Woody used his final two timeouts to force a punt with about a minute left. A frenzied punt return, during which more than 10 seconds ticked away, followed. Then a penalty that backed Glass up to its own 10-yard line.

The next 38.8 seconds were, as quarterback George White described them, “picture perfect.” He found three different receivers for consecutive first-down passes and a total of 45 yards, and, after a pass interference call against Rustburg, Glass suddenly found itself at the Rustburg 30-yard line.

White unleashed another attempt to the right side of the field and connected with Sam Treacy. In the corner of the end zone, the sophomore receiver pulled down the ball with just 1.4 seconds left.

“That was so lit,” said Mike Thomas, a junior running back and linebacker. “That’s really what we needed.”

Glass earned all the momentum, thanks to its offense — and never gave it back, thanks to its defense — on the way to a 42-14 victory over the Red Devils at City Stadium.

Thomas, who had four of the Hilltoppers’ six touchdowns, dominated on the ground, and White and a quartet of receivers stepped up when it was time for the passing game to go to work.

For much of the first half, it was Thomas who got the call for Glass (7-1). He responded with his best game of the season, finishing with more than double (181 yards) the number of rushing yards he’d recorded in any one of the previous seven games this season.

“My legs had a little more juice in them tonight,” Thomas said.

The quick back slipped through and around the Rustburg defense with ease, recording the first of his TDs on a 4-yard run that opened the scoring less than six minutes in. He added two more touchdowns before the end of the first half, one on a 57-yard run and the second on an 11-yard scamper.

The latter capped a three-play scoring drive for Glass, by which it answered Rustburg’s game-tying touchdown Qua Rosser had scored only 45 seconds before. White completed a pass on first down, then handed the ball to Thomas on second down. Thomas scurried 35 yards to set up his touchdown on the next play.

“I really wouldn’t have cared if [the score] was 3-0 and it was a W. I just wanted the dub,” Thomas said. “But if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The 11-yard TD gave Glass the lead for good and was the first of four consecutive scores by the Hilltoppers.

White’s connection with his receivers for the improbable score with just seconds left in the second quarter only served to boost the Hilltoppers’ morale heading into the locker room.

The ’Toppers, like many other teams in the area, dedicate time to the two-minute drill during prep for Friday nights. Seeing that work pay off in the form of a touchdown, after traversing 90 yards in well under two minutes, showed “everything was clicking,” Woody said.

“It was basically picture perfect in terms of what you want to do,” White, who went 13-of-18 passing for 163 yards, added. “Receivers made some really nice plays. The offensive line did a good job of getting up on the ball.”

Glass scored twice more in the second half, on a 6-yard run by Thomas and 7-yard scamper by Taveon Carter. Its third-quarter score by Thomas directly followed a trick play in which Taeon Mosby took the handoff from White and then found Vari Gilbert with a 24-yard pass.

While the offense continued firing for the ’Toppers, their defense was even better in the second half.

After giving up 202 yards in the first 24 minutes, it held Rustburg (4-4) to 27 yards and just one first down in the last two frames. RHS finished with 229 yards of total offense to Glass’ 443.

Penn Willman had Glass’ second sack of Mike Knight in the fourth quarter (Thomas recorded the first in the second quarter, which helped keep Rustburg off the scoreboard on a trip into the red zone), and the Hilltoppers shut down the Rossers.

Qua Rosser had 23 yards in the second half after piling up 61 in the first. He needed 23 carries to get those 84 yards, good for 3.7 yards per carry — half his average of 7.4 yards per tote entering Friday.

“That was definitely the game plan,” Thomas said. “… We came in like, ‘If we can stop their run, we pretty much got ’em.’”

Qua Rosser was responsible for both of Rustburg’s touchdowns on runs of 3 yards and 1 yard. The Red Devils’ lone score in the second half came with 4:22 left, when Jason Dixon hit a 24-yard field goal.

Dixon’s three points came after a Glass fumble. RHS was set up at the Glass 10-yard line as a result of Jacob Ford’s recovery, but it couldn’t find the end zone. Earlier, Rustburg failed to take advantage of an interception by Ace Thornton — who also accounted for 75 of Knight’s 95 passing yards on two catches. Vari Gilbert picked off a Knight pass on the ensuing possession, Glass’ second interception of the night (Chris Walker-Wells had the other).

“I think we were all in our heads,” Thornton said of his team’s second-half showing, crediting also Glass’ surge late in the first half for knocking RHS back. “We couldn’t really focus, but we gonna be back at it next week.”

E.C. Glass 42, Rustburg 17

Rustburg;6;8;0;3;—;17

E.C. Glass;14;14;7;7;—;42

ECG — Mike Thomas 4 run (Will Pacot kick)

RHS — Qua Rosser 3 run (kick blocked)

ECG — Thomas 57 run (Pacot kick)

RHS — Rosser 1 run (Rosser run)

ECG — Thomas 11 run (Pacot kick)

ECG — Sam Treacy 30 pass from George White (Pacot kick)

ECG — Thomas 6 run (Pacot kick)

ECG — Taveon Carter 7 run (Pacot kick)

RHS — Jason Dixon 24 field goal

;RHS;ECG

First downs;10;24

Rushes-yards;38-134;39-256

Passing yards;95;187

Passing;5-12-2;14-19-1

Total offense;229;443

Penalties-yards;5-36;6-62

Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-2

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Rustburg: Q. Rosser 23-84, Shaun Rosser 8-48, Mike Knight 5-(minus 2), A’den Jones 2-4. E.C. Glass: Thomas 18-181, Gilbert 2-(minus 3), Jerry Cashwell 1-4, White 5 (minus 1), Carter 8-48, Mosby 5-27.

Passing — Rustburg: Knight 5-12-2 (95). E.C. Glass: White 13-18-1 (163), Mosby 1-1-0 (24).

Receiving — Rustburg: Ace Thornton 2-75, Tre Scott 2-9, Jacob Ford 1-11. E.C. Glass: Gilbert 4-46, Mosby 5-68, Treacy 4-61, John Wood 1-12.

Records: Rustburg 4-4. E.C. Glass 7-1.