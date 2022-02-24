Three E.C. Glass football players make college plans official at signing ceremony

Eli Wood donned an orange hat with a capital V and dueling sabres underneath, and a gray polo with the same logo.

Markevus Graves sported a Hampden-Sydney cap and a wide smile.

And Q Foster, his left arm in a sling, unveiled Ferrum football garb, a black and gold hat and Panthers T-shirt.

Thursday afternoon was celebration time for the three E.C. Glass seniors who attended a signing ceremony at the school.

Wood made his decision to play at UVa public after receiving a preferred walk-on offer in December. Graves announced his intentions to play at Hampden-Sydney, the same school where his coach, Jeff Woody, was once a star receiver.

And Foster made his decision to play at Ferrum, where he'll join former teammate and Panthers freshman lineman Tyler Paige.

All three players honored Thursday have been influential during the last four years, as Glass continued it's rise toward becoming a program feared in Virginia.

Wood described the moments when he received the preferred walk-on offer.

"It wasn't official until three days later," he said, "but I knew immediately I was gonna take it, because it's been a dream of mine to play there since I was little."

At UVa, Wood will join his older brother, Sackett, who is headed into his junior season with the Cavaliers.

Wood was named Seminole District player of the year last fall and was the only local player to be selected to the Virginia High School League's Class 4 all-state team, on which he was named a first team receiver. He finished his senior season with 50 catches for 1,020 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"The last four years playing under coach Woody have been so good for me, and I would not be here without him and the position he put me in," Wood said. "Also has to do with my teammates. They've been great. I've had great teammates for four years. I've built so many friendships in this program that I'll never forget and never take for granted, so it's just been awesome playing here."

Earlier this month, Graves and Foster both were named recipients of the first annual Hilltopper Alumni Football Scholarship, which awarded them $5,000 over four years in aid "in their pursuit of higher education and playing college football," according to a press release issued at the time.

The two stood together again Thursday, snapping pictures with friends and family, laughing and, of course, making their big reveal — that rites-of-passage moment high school senior athletes look forward to each year. Soon, the two teammates will be facing off in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Graves, who filled in just about wherever he was needed in high school (including running back, receiver, slot, safety and linebacker), will bring that same versatility to the Tigers system. He held six other offers, including from Ferrum and Bridgewater.

"They really put an emphasis on wanting me to play football for Hampden-Sydney," Graves, an all-region selection, said of the Tigers. "They came by the school all the time. ... No matter what happens, if I've got to be in an uncomfortable position — whether it's kick return, punt return or whatever it may be — I'll do what I gotta do to play, because that's what this is about at the end of the day."

He has become a fan favorite at Glass over the years, someone who executes the game plan, stands out at whatever position he occupies, and supports other athletic programs at the midtown institution.

"Verbatim, I said this, and there's no other way to explain it," Graves said when asked to describe his high school career. "It's been a helluva ride, just the last four years. Whether it's been football, just being at the school, being around these people. The atmosphere's different here. And like I said, just a helluva ride, honestly."

Foster heads to Ferrum as a speedy offensive option and savvy defensive back. He's filled in at running back, slot and DB during his four years as a varsity letter-winner.

"Q was one of our more vocal leaders to say the least," Woody said recently in the scholarship release. "His positive energy and personality are infection and contagious wherever he goes."

