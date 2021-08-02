Tiebreaker goes to Hidden Valley for Heritage Invitational title

The tournament organizers at the John Scott Memorial Heritage Invitational elected to revise its tiebreaker policy leading into Monday’s high school season opener at London Downs Golf Club.

Hidden Valley and Mills Godwin put it to the test.

The two teams finished in a tie at 12-over 300 based on the scores of their top four finishers. The Titans claimed the tiebreaker based on their fifth player, Emmerson Bartley, shooting an 85, which was seven shots better than Godwin’s Lawrence Belcher.

Hidden Valley’s triumph ended Blacksburg’s streak of four consecutive Heritage Invitational victories.

Jake Albert, a freshman for the Bruins playing in his first high school event, shot a 4-under 68 to claim medalist honors.

Hidden Valley's Harrison Withers and Cave Spring's Owen Bright finished in a tie for second at 2-under 70.

Blacksburg finished third and Western Albemarle finished third and fourth, respectively.

E.C. Glass was the highest-finishing Lynchburg-area team by shooting 318 and placing fifth.

Penn Willman shot a 1-over 73 to finish in a tie for eighth with Mills Godwin's Nick Collins.