Tiebreaker goes to Hidden Valley for Heritage Invitational title

The tournament organizers at the John Scott Memorial Heritage Invitational elected to revise its tiebreaker policy leading into Monday’s high school season opener at London Downs Golf Club.
Hidden Valley and Mills Godwin put it to the test.
The two teams finished in a tie at 12-over 300 based on the scores of their top four finishers. The Titans claimed the tiebreaker based on their fifth player, Emmerson Bartley, shooting an 85, which was seven shots better than Godwin’s Lawrence Belcher.
Hidden Valley’s triumph ended Blacksburg’s streak of four consecutive Heritage Invitational victories.
Jake Albert, a freshman for the Bruins playing in his first high school event, shot a 4-under 68 to claim medalist honors.
Hidden Valley's Harrison Withers and Cave Spring's Owen Bright finished in a tie for second at 2-under 70.
Blacksburg finished third and Western Albemarle finished third and fourth, respectively.
E.C. Glass was the highest-finishing Lynchburg-area team by shooting 318 and placing fifth.
Penn Willman shot a 1-over 73 to finish in a tie for eighth with Mills Godwin's Nick Collins.
Jefferson Forest’s Conner Kail finished seventh overall by shooting an even-par 72.
The Cavaliers finished eighth as a team at 332.
Brookville finished 10th at 353. Amherst, Rustburg, Appomattox and William Campbell finished 14th through 17th, respectively.
Amherst’s Brice Reichard finished in a tie for 16th at 6-over 78.
Area teams return to the links Wednesday in the Raider Invitational held at Falling River Country Club. The first tee times are scheduled for 9 a.m.
John Scott Memorial Heritage Invitational
At London Downs Golf Club, par 72
Team scores: x-Hidden Valley 300, Mills Godwin 300, Blacksburg 308, Western Albemarle 316, E.C. Glass 318, Halifax County 324, Patrick Henry 327, Jefferson Forest 332, Lord Botetourt 349, Brookville 353, Magna Vista 357, Rockbridge County 359, Bassett 361, Amherst County 368, Rustburg 373, Appomattox 396, William Campbell 420, Tunstall 440
Individuals: 68 — Jake Albert (Black); 70 — Harrison Withers (HV), Owen Bright (Cave Spring); 71 — Matkins Milligan (MG), Alex Hudak (MG), Nate Faulkner (CS); 72 — Conner Kail (JF); 73 — Nick Collins (MG), Penn Willman (ECG); 74 — Slade Aliff (HV), Tanner Whitely (HV), Luke Vance (WA); 75 — Jack Morgan (HC); 76 — Sean Ruan (Black); 77 — Sam Dowdy (PH); 78 — Will Long (HC), Jake Koffman (LB), Patrick McCrickard (MV), Brice Reichard (AC); 79 — Camp Campbell (ECG); 80 — Pierce Campbell (Black), Addi Ritter (WA), J.D. Cunningham (HC), Anthony Souza (AC); 81 — Sam Stoke (WA), John Bond (WA); 82 — Richard Hearp (HV), Jack Crombie (WA), Jackson Gulley (ECG), Durbin Stevens (PH), William Wallis (JF), Dylan Salvi (LB); 83 — Maxwell Stevens (PH), Jared Skinner (Brook), Camden Bryant (Bass); 84 — Emmerson Bartley (HV), Lishu Wang (Black), Robert Sorenson (ECG), David Wesolowski (Brook), Sofia Vargas (RC), Andrew McCoy (RC); 85 — Lily Davis (MG), Tommy Fitchett (PH); 87 — Bass Beasley (PH); 88 — Thomas Shadrick (JF), Kaden Fus (Brook), Luke Gardner (MV), Sydney Witcher (Bass), Julius Hall (Rust); 90 — Blake Hogan (JF), Christian Harris (AC), Avery Cox (Rust); 91 — Zac Rhodes (HC), Cole Byrd (Bass), Jackson Hall (Rust); 92 — Lawrence Belcher (MG), Logan Williams (MV); 93 — Matt Ebert (ECG); 94 — Xavier Shelton (LB); 95 — Joseph Roberts (HC), Jayden Trent (JF), Hunter Duncan (LB), Mason Nowman (MV), Jack Jensen (RC), Troy Graham (Appo); 96 — Abby Brooks (RC), Keaton Chandler (Appo), Cody Snow (WC); 98 — Alex Harrison (Black), Brent Wesolowski (Brook); 99 — Troy Carter (Bass); 100 — Ethan Walton (Appo); 101 — Kendal Nye (RC); 103 — Cole Leavens (LB); 104 — Maxx Newman (Brook), Austin Ray (Bass), Coleman DeJarnette (Rust); 105 — Jaken Ford (MV), C.P. Cofer (Rust), Mannix Wilhort (Appo), Isaiah Lowery (WC), Patrick Snow (T); 106 — Ethan Kerr (WC); 110 — Cole Abercrombie (T); 111 — Landon Jones (T); 113 — Hunter Garrett (Appo), Joey Yoder (WC); 114 — Jackson Jones (T); 120 — Caleb Knight (AC).