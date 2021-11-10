Timberlake Christian stews Brunswick Academy in VISAA state quarterfinals

Timberlake Christian didn't waste any time as it began its Virginia Independent Schools Division III state title defense Wednesday night, cooking visiting Brunswick Academy by scores of 25-2, 25-11, 25-10 in the quarterfinal round of the VISAA state volleyball tournament.
Kinley Phillips and Maddie Lecik each recorded triple-doubles for Timberlake (25-3). Phillips finished with 10 aces, 11 kills, 14 assists and four digs, while Lecik recorded 11 assists, 10 kills, 13 digs and two aces. Brooklyn Finnerty finished with 11 kills and Cambre Phillips added eight digs.
TCS now travels to the Richmond-based Steward School, where it plays Kenston Forest in the state semifinals Friday at 6 p.m. The Tornadoes have won their last eight matches by 3-0 scores. Win Friday and they face either Chelsea or StoneBridge in Saturday afternoon's championship game.
Timberlake Christian 3, Brunswick Academy 0
Scores: 25-2, 25-11, 25-10
Highlights: TCS — Kinley Phillips 10 aces, 14 assists, 11 kills, 4 digs; Brooklyn Finnerty 11 kills, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 1 ace; Maddie Lecik 11 assists, 10 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Cambre Phillips 8 digs, 2 aces, 3 assists, 2 kills.
Records: Timberlake Christian 25-3. Brunswick 17-8.
Next: TCS travels to the Steward School in Richmond, where it will face Kenston Forest in the state semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m.