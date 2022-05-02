Timely hit by Thomas, lockdown pitching leads Liberty Christian to narrow win over Jefferson Forest

FOREST — Tanner Thomas crouched at the plate Monday night and took on a two-strike approach.

The Liberty Christian second baseman who has been on a tear in his senior season was facing Jefferson Forest's flame-throwing reliever Luke Gouldthorpe, and Gouldthorpe had just entered the game with one out in the fifth and a runner at third in a tie game.

Thomas spread out in the batter's box. Just make contact, he thought. Then he saw a slider and laced it over the head of JF third baseman Landon Mitchell for a go-ahead double.

That was all the run support LCA starter Will Palmer and his replacement, Landon Owen, needed. The pair shut down the JF bats, combining for 16 strikeouts and yielding just two hits as the Bulldogs defeated JF 2-1.

"Just try to put the bat on the ball and let everything take care of itself," Thomas said of his approach. "[Gouldthorpe] missed with the slider a pitch before away, so I kind of was hoping he was gonna throw me a fastball, but I got my [timing] down early and just reacted to it."

For LCA (13-1), it was the second victory over JF (13-3) this season. It was a pitchers' duel featuring two southpaw starters, in a game that produced 28 total strikeouts.

JF starter Breckin Nace allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits, no walks and fanned eight in 4 1/3 innings. LCA's Palmer earned the win and gave up just two hits and struck out 11 over five innings, with one walk. Gouldthorpe struck out four of the 11 hitters he faced and gave up just two hits. And Owen, a sophomore, earned his first varsity save by throwing two hitless innings and striking out five, the last five hitters he faced.

Palmer threw 99 pitches, 60 of which went for strikes. His breaking ball was working especially well, diving out of reach most of the night.

"I was just competing. They're a great ball club, we're a great ball club, and when two and two come together, you've got to be at the top of your game," Palmer said. "The thing that hurt us both were errors. Our first run was on an error, their [only] run was on an error. So it's really just about competing."

LCA had runners on the corners with one out in the top of the first when Dillon Stowers grounded to JF shortstop Sully Tibbs. Tibbs tossed to second, but his throw was wide and trickled into the outfield, scoring Logan Duff (2 for 3) for a 1-0 lead.

JF tied the game in the bottom of the first when Nace grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Peyton Smith, who started the frame by reaching on an error by LCA shortstop John Simmons. The score remained tied at 1 until Thomas came to bat in the fifth.

By that time, Nace had reached his pitch limit. The JF junior, normally his squad's closer, was making his first start of the season. He threw 77 pitches, 53 for strikes. Nace had a feeling Monday's game would be a pitchers' duel.

"My command was really good," Nace said. "The defense was helping me out with fly balls. Curveball got good toward the end when I was finishing up. ... They have good arms and we have good arms, we both have good defenses. Just whoever could get the big hit, which they did."

Simmons singled to start the inning, took second on a wild pitch, and then took third on a sacrifice by Duff, setting the stage for Thomas, who was the first batter to greet Gouldthorpe.

"He's obviously one of the best hitters, if not the best hitter, around here," JF coach Ryan Gilleland said of Thomas.

Thomas went 2 for 3, leaving Thacker Field with a .578 batting average. He's been on a tear the last month, hitting safely in 11 straight games. The only game he went hitless this season was against Brookville on April 1. He has eight hits in his last 10 at-bats.

"I'm seeing the ball really well," he said. "Again, it just goes back to our coaches getting us prepared, and it goes back to all of us doing hard work. ... I really believe if you put in the work, good things will happen for you."

It was just the third hit Gouldthorpe has given up all season. "He's thrown strikes out of the bullpen when we've needed him," Gilleland said, "and he's throwing multiple pitches for strikes."

The junior righty had his fastball clocked at 90.2 mph against the Bulldogs.

"They're a great hitting team, it's just a matter of who can get the most outs the quickest," Gouldthorpe said.

Monday's game had a postseason feel: it featured the Seminole District's top two teams on a warm May evening, the kind where the stakes are high as the sun begins its slow decent. LCA left with a three-game lead in the district, effectively wrapping up the Seminole regular-season title. JF lost its second straight game.

"We are a good team, we have good chemistry," Nace said. "We just need to start hitting a little better and keep pitching well and making good plays."

Gouldthorpe echoed that remark. "We'll get there," he said.

Owen was exceptional in relief for LCA. The sophomore has divided his time between JV and varsity this season, so the fact that he entered in the sixth with LCA clinging to a 2-1 lead showed the confidence Bulldogs coach Randy Tomlin has in the youngster. In just his third varsity outing, he got a flyout and then struck out the final five batters.

"Randy's a good man. He's been in the pros, he knows what he's doing," Owen said. "It means [a lot] to me that he has a lot of confidence in me."

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 2, Jefferson Forest 1

LCA;100;010;0;—;2;7;1

JF;100;000;0;—;1;2;1

WP: Will Palmer. LP: Breckin Nace. S: Landon Owen.

Highlights: LCA — Tanner Thomas 2-3, 2B, RBI; Palmer 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 Ks; Owen 2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 Ks; Logan Duff 2-3, R; Lane Duff 2-3. JF — Sully Tibbs 2-3, 2B; Breckin Nace 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 Ks (0-3, RBI); Gouldthorpe 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Peyton Smith 0-3, R.

Records: Liberty Christian 13-1. Jefferson Forest 13-3.

