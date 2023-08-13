Markus White

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: Long Jump

ALL-STAR STUFF: It was June, the second day of the Class 3 outdoor state championships, and Markus White wasn't sure he could compete in his favorite event, the long jump. He had twisted an ankle the day prior, during the triple jump finals. He'd iced the ankle that night, and prayed. And although it still still hurt the next day, White excelled anyway. He won the long jump state title with an historic leap of 24 feet, 4¾ inches, a mark that not only broke a 17-year-old Heritage school record, but set a new state record, as well. And that's not all. White's mark ranked 28th nationally for the 2023 outdoor season, tied for the top long jump in Virginia (regardless of classification) for the season, and stands as the 19th best high school jump of all time in the state. And the fact that it came on a day when White wasn't completely healthy makes his accomplishment even more impressive. The three-sport standout first began taking part in track and field activities as a rising junior, as an opportunity to stay in shape for football. But track and field quickly became a focus for a kid who loves to see personal progression. He certainly progressed during his senior year, from a two-time runner-up during indoor season to an individual state champ a few months later.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A.

Q: How did you going about preparing for the outdoor season after such a successful indoor season? There’s some down time built in, I know.

A: I had turf toe, and that forced me to step away. After that, I just tried to take my running serious and tried to stay healthy.

Q: After dealing with that, how did you go about progressing to June, the state championships, to make sure you were at peak performance level?

A: Just making sure that I’ve got everything that I need straight. I like to think about what I need to do before I do [it]. It helps me.

Q: You were second in the triple jump. What was that event like for you (on Day 1 of the state meet)?

A: I landed wrong and rolled my ankle on my second jump. So my ankle was swollen from then on. But I knew I had to finish.

Q: So how did you prepare for the next day?

A: I just rested, iced it and prayed.

Q: What was going through your head that night?

A: I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to compete the next day. But I knew "why not?" That was my thing: why not. So I taped it up and got ready.

Q: Did it start feeling better at any point?

A: It hurt.

Q: So you went out there, won the long jump with that twisted ankle. What were your thoughts during the long jump?

A: Well, I felt like I could do better after every jump. And once I realized after my first jump that I was so close to my PR, I knew I could get it.

Q: You set a state record [in the long jump] that day. You broke the school record in that event. Did you know any of that at the time?

A: I didn’t know. It didn’t really hit me until a few days later.

Q: What is it like to be a state record holder and the school record holder in that event now?

A: It feels great.

Q: Your cousin, Chris Megginson, was the last Heritage boy to win a state long jump title (indoor, 2019). What’s it like to follow in his footsteps?

A: It was nice, and I had talked to him a few days before that. We were talking and he gave me a few pointers. He was telling me, "Just let it fly." He was telling me how he just used to [imagine] jumping from building to building. How that was his thing.

Q: Yours is an athletic family (Markus and his brother, Marquis have both run track and played football at HHS. Markus also plays soccer). When did you start playing sports?

A: I started playing football and soccer when I was like 5, 6. I didn’t start track until my sophomore summer, going into junior year.

Q: What made you want to get involved in track?

A: Just wanted to get better for football. That was my main focus. And then [track] took over.

Q: Anything about track and field that you grew to love?

A: I just love seeing progression, individual progression.

Q: What’s your favorite event?

A: The long jump.

Q: Let’s talk about your college plans.

A: I plan to go to Virginia State, and long jump and triple jump there.

Q: Your best jump in the long jump was a legit Division I-level jump. Where does that athletic ability come from?

A: I’m not sure, honestly. I just always liked sports. I’m really competitive and I don’t like to lose.

Q: Let’s jump back to the indoor season really quick. You had a successful indoor state meet and helped the boys win the team state title. What was it like to accomplish that?

A: It was good. I know I got second in both of my events, but winning it all as a team was much better.

Q: The girls and boys won on the same day. How did you feel in that moment?

A: I felt like we made history. It was a really big deal.

Q: We should talk about football a little. You were a key player on the team. Did you enjoy that time, and what was it like playing for coach [Brad] Bradley?

A: It was nice, and he was always a really nice coach. All the assistants, they were welcoming and caring and they really listened to what you were saying.

Q: With track and field, how do you feel like Heritage has prepared you for the next level?

A: It really helped, especially with coach [Shawn] Webb. He’s the best coach I’ve ever had.

Q: Back to your long jump state outdoor jump. It was No. 19 all-time in Virginia history. Is that nice to know, or do you care about that kind of stuff?

A: It’s nice to hear, but I’m never satisfied. I’m hungry for more.

Q: When did you develop that drive?

A: My junior year, because that’s when I realized I wasn’t taking it as serious as I should. I knew this year that I had to step it up.

Q: When you’re competing, are you thinking about a lot of things, or are you just in the zone?

A: I’m just in the zone, just really relaxed.

Q: What helps you stay in the zone? Music, or advice that maybe sticks in your head?

A: I just try to block out all distractions.

Q: Do you have athletes that you admire, track and field wise?

A: [Miltiadis Tentoglou, a Greek gold medalist at the 2020 Sydney Olympics.]

Q: Do you watch a lot of track and field events?

A: Yeah, I remember watching Worlds that year. He was losing, but he stayed calm and ended up pulling it out. It’s important to relax.

Q: Of your teammates, who is the most interesting?

A: I’d have to say Jaidyn Johnson. You just never know how he’s feeling. He’ll be locked in and at the same time just acting goofy. He’s really hard on himself and he overthinks things a lot.

Q: Who is the most intense?

A: Probably my brother [Marquis]. He just acts crazy.

Q: Who’s more serious? You or him?

A: Me, but I think he’s learning though.

Q: What’s it been like to compete with him in football and track?

A: It’s brought us closer together. And I know I’ll never let him beat me. It’s great competing against him. I know I’ve always got a target on my back when it comes to him.

Q: Who of your teammates is the most inspirational?

A: Tyshawn [Brown]. He’s been there longer than any of us, so he knows the ropes. With his experience and guidance, he helps us a lot.

Q: What are your goals at Virginia State?

A: In my first year, I would like to break the school record, indoor and outdoor, in the long jump. Do better in the triple jump. And fix my running form, my mechanics going down the runway.

Q: Do you have a favorite restaurant in town?

A: I like ice cream, for real, so Mr. Goodies.

Q: Do you have a favorite movie?

A: "Fast & Furious" series.

Q: Anything you’re listening to right now?

A: Drake.

Q: What occupies your free time outside of sports in general?

A: Resting, hanging out with my friends and family.

Q: What do you plan to study at Virginia State?

A: Computer science.

Q: Do you have any advice for younger athletes that you could pass on?

A: I would say do good in school and create a goal and try to reach that goal. And don’t get distracted by outside [of your orbit].

Q: Who has most influenced your life?

A: My parents [Cathy and Markus White]. Because they push me a lot. What I take away from them pushing me, it just makes me go harder. And I take everything they say into consideration, because I know they’re only trying to help me.

ALL-AREA BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD TEAM

Markus White

EVENT: Long Jump

Mikael Hunt

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: 100 Dash

ALL-STAR STUFF: After beginning his track and field career during this year's indoor season, Hunt became a state champion in June when he won the 100 dash with a time of 11.17, holding on to the top spot after entering as the No. 1 seed. ... Set a PR in the 100 during a regular-season quad meet, with a 10.92. ... Also finished second in the 200 dash at the state meet behind Rustburg's Elijah Sherard, with a 22.04, and set a PR in the 200 at the Region 3C championships, a 21.65.

Elijah Sherard

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Junior

EVENT: 200 Dash

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won the 200 dash at the Class 3 state championships, running a 22.04 and holding off Brookville's Mikael Hunt. ... Was also the Region 3C champ in the 200 with a 21.39, a mark that was the No. 1 time in the state for Class 3 schools. ... Placed seventh in the 100 dash at the state meet after serving as the Region 3C runner-up in that event.

Noah Austin

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Sophomore

EVENT: 400 Dash

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran his personal best for the season at the Region 3C championships, where he placed fifth with a 50.29. ... Was runner-up at the Seminole District Invitational. ... Ran the anchor leg for BHS in the 4x100 relay at regions (fifth place) and at the state meet (11th).

Jacob White

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: 800 Run

ALL-STAR STUFF: Advanced to the Class 4 state meet, where he was 11th with a 2:03.43. ... Was fourth at the Region 4D meet by running a 2:00.81, which set a PR. ... Ran a PR in the 400 during a regular-season quad meet, a 52.97.

Sam Weddle

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: 1,600 Run

ALL-STAR STUFF: Glided to an eight-place finish in the 1,600 at the Class 3 state championships, with a 4:34.44. ... Placed sixth in the event at the Region 3D championships at 4:36.41. ... Ran his personal best, a 4:33.75, at the Cosmopolitan Invite. ... Was runner-up in the 800-meter run at the Blue Ridge District meet (1:59.67) and also took part in the 800 at states.

Macon Smith

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Freshman

EVENT: 3,200 Run

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran his personal best, a 10:06.99, at the Region 4D Championships, where he placed ninth. ... Also ran the first leg for the Cavaliers in the 4x800 relay, where his teammates included Keegan Venable, Jonah Packer and Jacob White.

Marquis White

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles

ALL-STAR STUFF: At the Class 3 state meet, placed third in the 110 hurdles with a 15.64 and served as state runner-up in the 300 hurdles, with a 40.64, which set a personal record. ... Was the 110 hurdles runner-up at the Region 3C championships (15.65) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (41.70). ... Won the 300 hurdles title at the Seminole District Invitational with a 42.10. ... Set a PR in the 110 at the Blue Demon Invite, a 15.59.

Jamier Flemming, Marshawn Rosser, Elijah Sherard, Kaydon Taylor

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEARS: Junior, sophomore, junior, freshman

EVENT: 4x100 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: Set a state record at the Class 3 state championships, running a speedy 42.47 to celebrate the event title and eclipsing the state mark set by four Heritage runners two years ago. ... Accomplished that feat after serving as the Region 3C runner-up on a day when they ran a 43.10. ... Won the Seminole District Invitational title with a 42.26. ... Ran their personal best, a swift 41.95, in the regular season at the Amherst Twilight Qualifier.

Sam O'Regan, Jaden Skates, JD Murphy, Jeb Moon

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEARS: Senior, senior, sophomore, sophomore

EVENT: 4x400 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: Took seventh place at the Class 3 state meet by running a 3:27.82. ... Served as runner-up at the Region 3C championships with a 4:12.78, a PR. ... The group was runner-up to E.C. Glass at the Seminole Invitational. ... Also took part in the 4x200 relay at Nike Indoor Nationals and ran a 1:32.53.

Sam Weddle, CJ Lockliear, Alfred Finney, Jack Weddle

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Senior, freshman, junior, junior

EVENT: 4x800 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: Raced to seventh place at the Class 3 championships by running an 8:17.86, a personal record. ... Celebrated the Region 3D meet title by running an 8:31.71. ... Also captured the Blue Ridge District title with an 8:50.76.

Mobu Nwakor

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: Triple Jump, High Jump

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was state runner-up in the triple jump at the Class 4 meet with a 47-06.75 (a PR) and fifth in the high jump, posting a 6-01. ... Won the title in both events at the Region 4D championships, with a 6-02 in the high jump and a 44-10 in the triple jump. ... Set a PR in the high jump at the Dogwood Classic with a 6-02.

Eric West

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: Pole Vault

ALL-STAR STUFF: Vaulted to a 12-foot mark at the Region 4D championships, where he placed fourth. ... Set a personal best with a 12-6 at the Seminole District Invitational, where he finished first. ... Also participated in sprints throughout the season and ran the anchor leg of Amherst's fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:23.06) at the state championships.

Tyler Murray

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Junior

EVENT: Shot Put

ALL-STAR STUFF: Advanced to the Class 3 state meet, where he finished ninth at 44-08.00. ... Was the Region 3C runner-up with a 45-06.50, setting a personal record. ... Was also runner-up at the Seminole District Invitational.

Kristopher Kirby

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: Discus

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed fourth at the Region 4D championships with a best throw of 130 feet, 9 inches and then advanced to the Class 4 state finals, where he placed sixth with a 139-06. ... Set his personal best for the season at a regular-season Seminole District meet, a toss of 147 feet. ... Also finished fourth in the shot put at the Region 4D meet with a 44-10 and competed in that event at the state meet. ... Won the Seminole District shot put (45-06.25) and discus (134-04) titles.

Jamar Smith

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

EVENTS: All-Around

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted the best mark in Region 4D during the spring season in the long jump, with a 23-8. ... At the Class 4 state meet, finished eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.09) and sixth in the triple jump (44-07.25). ... At the Seminole Invite, won the 110 hurdles title with a 14.88 and the long jump with a 22-05.75. ... Also at the Seminole Invite, was second in the 100 dash (11.05) and second in the triple jump (43-10.75).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Shawn Webb

SCHOOL: Heritage

ALL-STAR STUFF: The assistant coach, a jumps specialist, brought home an individual state title when Markus White set a new state record in the long jump, and Webb also led the Heritage boys to a fourth-place finish. That was no small feat, since the Pioneers were without standout Jaidyn Johnson, who moved from Lynchburg to Indiana after the conclusion of the indoor season. A few months after winning the state indoor title, Webb helped the Pioneers post the best state team finish of any local boys squad and post six Top 8 individual finishes outdoors. HHS was also the Region 3C runner-up and captured the team title at the Seminole District Invitational.