Akera Molette

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: 100 Hurdles, Triple Jump, High Jump

ALL-STAR STUFF: In an outdoor season in which there were several breakout performances from local female athletes, Akera Molette was the picture of strong and steady. She powered the Pioneers to a third-place finish at the Class 3 state championships by garnering 21¼ total points, more than any other local female in Class 3. She also posted some impressive marks at the state meet: she was runner-up in two events — the 100 hurdles (15.88) and triple jump (38 feet, 1½ inches), ran the opening leg of her team's fourth-place finish in the 4x100 relay (50.64), and finished fourth in the high jump (5 feet), while also competing during the meet in the 300 hurdles (ninth). Molette also was all over the board at the Region 3C meet, helping Heritage to a runner-up finish by competing in six events and posting five Top 6 finishes. She won four events at the Seminole District Invitational to help the Pioneer girls to that title (winning the 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump) and capped a successful junior year in which she won three individual state championships and a team title with a strong showing at the outdoor state meet. She's already making goals for her senior year as she seeks to carry on what is becoming a strong tradition of female track athletes and Heritage High.

To see the full all-area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A.

Q: Akera, were you happy overall with the outdoor season? Would you change anything about it?

A: I’d say preparing myself. I’d change that more.

Q: Talk about the transition from winter to spring. The girls won another state title indoors. What was it like going into the spring after that?

A: Pretty much the same. Running and working. Trying to be better than indoor.

Q: When you were at states this spring, what did you feel personally was your best performance?

A: I think triple jump went really well. I just fouled some jumps, but I really think that I did great jumping. And I also liked [100] hurdles. The hurdles was a good race, too.

Q: You had 21¼ points at the state championships. That’s a lot of events and a lot of points to get at one meet. How do you pace yourself when you know you’re going to have a long meet?

A: I’ll start planning it out beforehand, by looking at the schedule. I know how need to prepare for this. I try to [prepare] early so I don’t have to rush and just be comfortable.

Q: Did you play any other sports growing up? Was there a moment when you just started focusing on track?

A: Yeah, there was a moment when I just started focusing on track. I used to play basketball and I cheered in high school. I did cheer and basketball my ninth grade year and then I stopped.

Q: What made you focus just solely on track?

A: Seeing my potential and where it could take me.

Q: So what are you doing during the summer? Are you still training a lot? How are you occupying your time?

A: I’m still training. I really, honestly, have just been trying to take care of myself so I can be better and not take things too fast.

Q: Going into your senior season, have you set goals yet?

A: Yes. For my senior season I really haven’t put a time on my hurdles, but I definitely want to drop my time by a lot. And triple jump, I’m hoping to jump 40 feet.

Q: What’s your PR in the triple jump right now?

A: 38.5.

Q: Who is the most interesting person on your team?

A: I’m gonna say Adrianna Organ. She’s the most interesting. There’s always something different every day with Adri.

Q: Who’s the goofiest?

A: Now I should change my answer, because Adri is goofy. The most interesting – Brianna Tune.

Q: You’ve got three years of athletics behind you now. As a rising senior, what kind of advice would you give to younger athletes who are just starting out?

A: I would say try hard every single time so you don’t have to think back and wish you did anything [different]. I’d say give it your all and have fun.

Q: There are some really good up and coming girls competitors in the area. Have you noticed anything about the competition?

A: I would say so. But I still think Heritage will do better.

Q: What do you expect from your team coming up in the next year?

A: I expect a lot. They have a lot of potential to do great things.

Q: What else are you interested in outside of track?

A: I like reading poetry books. I bought a couple poetry books that I really like. I already finished a couple by Rupi Kaur. I also like going to play beach volleyball.

Q: What’s something that people don’t necessarily know about you that you would like to share?

A: I like chittlins [laughs]. We can’t put that on there. I guess we can go ahead. Some people might look at it like, "I like chittlins, too." But some other people ...

Q: That’s true! OK, so winning state titles at Heritage, have you noticed that it helps shine a spotlight on female athletics throughout the area? And if so, like, how does that make you feel?

A: I do think so, considering we had a strong girls team. I feel like people will know that Heritage always has a [talented] girl. But I think it feels great to know girls are getting acknowledged, but also boys, too.

ALL-AREA GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD TEAM

Kaelen Tucker

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Freshman

EVENTS: 100 Dash, 200 Dash

ALL-STAR STUFF: In her first outdoor varsity season, finished as state runner-up in the 100 dash at the Class 3 championships with a 12.93. ... Took fifth place at the state meet in the 200 dash, running a 27.02. ... Won the Region 3C title in the 100 with a 12.71 and was third in the 200 (26.46). ... Ran a PR in the 100, a 12.50, at a regular-season Seminole District meet. ... Posted her 200 PR at the Amherst Twilight Invitational, a 26.44.

Jessica Taylor

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: 400 Dash

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran her best time of the season in the 400 at the prestigious Dogwood Track Classic, finishing with a 1:00.12. ... Advanced to the Class 4 state meet, running a 1:01.72. ... Placed fourth at the Region 4D meet with a 1:01.52 and won the Seminole District Invite with a 1:01.16. ... Took part in numerous events for the Lancers throughout the season, succeeding in the 100 and 200 dashes and the long jump.

Natalee Powers

SCHOOL: Liberty High

YEAR: Junior

EVENTS: 800 Run and 1,600 Run

ALL-STAR STUFF: Set a personal best in the 800 Run at the Class 3 state championships, running a 2:23.14 and finishing fifth overall. ... Won the 800 title at the Region 3C championships with a 2:23.43. ... Also was No. 1 in the 800 at the Seminole District Invitational with a 2:27.32. ... In the 1,600 Run, won the Seminole District Invitational title with a 5:30.38, a personal best for the season.

Mary Malcolm

SCHOOL: Liberty High

YEAR: Junior

EVENT: 3,200 Run

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed fourth at the Region 3C championships with a 12:25.33 and then advanced to the state championships, clocking a 12:21.07. ... Was first in the 3,200 at the Seminole District Invite, running a 12:14.62. ... Set a PR at the Dogwood Track Classis, a 12:13.08. ... Also ran the opening leg for the Lady Minutemen in the 4x800 relay, in which they placed 10th.

Kona Moore

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Sophomore

EVENTS: 300 Hurdles, Pole Vault

ALL-STAR STUFF: Provided all-around strong performances in numerous events for the Bulldogs during the season. ... Placed fourth in the 300 hurdles at the Class 3 state meet, finishing at 46.85. ... Took home third place at the state meet in the pole vault by leaping to 11 feet, 6 inches, while also taking part in the long jump at the meet. ... Was region runner-up in the 300 hurdles at the 3C meet (48.00) and won the region pole vault title (10-00). ... Set her 300 hurdles PR when she won the Seminole Invitational title, a 46.52. ... Set a PR in the pole vault at the Dogwood Classic, an 11-6.

Heaven Harrington, Renya Russell, Julia Hull, Marianna Hall

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Freshman, sophomore, sophomore, sophomore

EVENT: 4x100 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed fifth at the Class 4 state championships with a 50.20. ... Won the Region 4D title with a 50.01. ... Ran their best time of the year, a 49.73, at the Seminole District Invitational, good for the fifth-fastest time in Class 4 during the season.

Mia Detwiler, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins, Kona Moore

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior, sophomore, sophomore, sophomore

EVENT: 4x400 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a runner-up finish at the Class 3 state meet with a swift 4:04.86, recording a personal best. ... Also finished second at the Region 3C championships, clocking a 4:12.78.

Mary Malcolm, Jade Creasy, Brianna Adams, Natalee Powers

SCHOOL: Liberty High

YEAR: Junior, freshman, junior, junior

POSITION: 4x800 Relay

ALL-STAR STUFF: The quartet ran a 10:11.58 at the Class 3 state championships, setting a new personal best.

Harmony Troxler

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

EVENT: Long Jump

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed third at the Class 2 state meet, with a 17-03. ... Set her personal best during the regular season at a twilight invitational at the University of Lynchburg, a 17-5. ... Ran the second leg of the school's runner-up finish at the state meet in the 4x100 relay. ... Won Region 2C titles in the long jump (17-04) and triple jump (36-01).

Shania Brown

SCHOOL: Liberty High

YEAR: Freshman

POSITION: Shot Put

EVENT: In her first varsity outdoor season, placed third in the shot put by throwing a 35-11.50. .. Set a personal record in the event at the Region 3C championships, winning the event with a 37-foot toss. ... Also placed eighth at states in the discus (97-11, a PR) and third in that event at the region meet (97-00).

Jaelyn Arnold

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Senior

EVENT: Discus

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Region 3C champion was the only person in that meet to throw 100-plus feet (103-07). ... In the Class 3 state championships, placed third with a 104-86 heave. ... Set her personal record in a Seminole meet (112-01) and won the Seminole Invitational as well. ... In the shot put, won the Seminole Invitational title (36-10.50), was runner-up in the Region 3C meet (35-09) and sixth at the state championships (35-03).

Nadiyah Abdussalaam

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

EVENTS: All-Around

ALL-STAR STUFF: At the Class 2 state championships, garnered 25 points for Appomattox, which posted 54 points overall and finished in third place. ... At states, was third in the 110 hurdles (15.81), ran the anchor leg of the Raiders runner-up 4x100 relay team (a 50.93, with teammates Dezyre Christian, Harmony Troxler and Sarai Glover), tied for second in the pole vault with teammate Morgan Flamm (8 feet), was eighth in the long jump (16-00.50) and sixth in the triple jump (34-04). ... Led the Raiders to a runner-up finish at the Region 2C meet by posting eight Top 10 finishes — a win in the pole vault; second in the 100 hurdles, 4x100 relay and shot put; third in the triple jump; a tie for third in the high jump; sixth in the 100 dash; and seventh in the long jump.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Crossin

SCHOOL: Appomattox

ALL-STAR STUFF: After an indoor season in which his Raiders swept both sides of the Region 2C championships and the girls posted a third-place finish at the indoor state championships, Crossin once again led Appomattox to a strong season during the outdoor campaign. The Raiders girls squad finished as runner-up in the Region 2C meet and was bolstered by a whopping 28 Top 8 finishes. Then it finished third at the Class 2 state championships, led by particularly strong performances from the likes of Nadiyah Abdussalaam and Harmony Troxler. Crossin guided the team along the way toward its success.