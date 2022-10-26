Trading golf for the gridiron, Penn Willman has given the E.C. Glass defense a shot in the arm

Staring down his senior year, Penn Willman knew he had just one more chance to play a sport he loved.

Two problems with that. One: Willman was a standout golfer, one of the best in this area, in fact, and golf is staged during the same fall season as football. Two: He had never played a snap of high school football, hadn't touched the gridiron for competition since middle school.

But Willman was undeterred.

"It was a hard decision," he said Wednesday as the autumn sun beat down on Glass' midtown practice field. "But I only had one year left to play football, and I kind of just decided that's what I wanted to do."

The Hilltoppers are better for his decision. After posting the area's second-best scoring average of 74 in golf as a junior, Willman chose to forgo his senior season on the links. Now he's a starting inside linebacker and captain of Glass' defense.

"It's definitely a surprise," Glass defensive coordinator Jermaine Johnson said, "and I welcome surprise, I'll tell you that."

Johnson started hearing from Willman last January. "I'm coming out [for the team]," Willman would say. One of Willman's teachers, Glass coach Jeff Woody, had encouraged him to join, along with several of Willman's peers. But Johnson was skeptical.

"You hear that all the time from guys," Johnson said. "You see him in school and we try to recruit kids in the hallways all the time. And here was a kid, he looked the part and I'd heard he played at Linkhorne [Middle School] and that he'd always played golf in the fall. It's hard to do both. ... When guys don't play their first three years and decide they want to play their senior year, I'm very skeptical of a guy who hasn't played football in three or four years."

Willman wasted no time putting those doubts to rest.

In Glass' first preseason scrimmage against Albemarle, the Patriots ran a jet sweep. Willman sniffed out the play.

"A sweep to the outside that an inside linebacker is not supposed to make a play on, just because it's not his area of the field," Johnson said. "But he ran that play down from being inside where the ball was to outside where the receiver was. And he made the tackle for no gain, and it may have even been for a loss. So you could just see the athletic ability, that he could run but also understand the correct angle to take. So that play was the one where I was like, 'OK, this kid might have something.'"

Woody had heard about Willman's football abilities since the senior was a kid playing for the Rivermont Raiders. "He was a mini terror," Woody said. "He was very aggressive at a young age." People had told Woody he needed to convince Willman to play.

"You can play golf for the rest of your life," Woody told him. "But you can't play football but for so long."

His golf resume included three years with the varsity program and a career-low round of 70 in the Seminole District tournament. For his all-time low, Willman fired a 67 at Boonsboro Country Club during a club championship event. By the way, golfers joining the football team is not common at Glass. Johnson has coached at the school for nine years and can't remember a single one.

But here was Willman, lifting weights and working out with the football team.

To catch up after years away from the sport, he studied film and the playbooks Johnson hands out each week that contain Glass' game plan. Johnson helped him understand how to read guards and how to go about playing his position based on who the opponent is for the given week. None of that work, Willman said, was easy.

But his impact on the football team has been both immediate and recognizable. William has posted 72 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks through Glass' eight regular-season games. Together with Mike Thomas, Glass' other inside linebacker, he's a big reason the Hilltoppers have held opponents to 8.5 points per game entering Friday's anticipated matchup at Brookville.

"He's basically the captain of our defense," Johnson said. "He's responsible for setting the strength every play, identifying where we want to call the strength to, and that's single-handedly the most important job on our defense. If Penn is wrong, then the rest of our defense is wrong. It's that important. ... It's a lot of pressure. I have high expectations of those guys. And so for Penn to come in not having played in three years, completely new system, new coach, he's embraced it and taken that role on and done a tremendous job as far as being the voice of our defense."

Glass lacrosse coach Eddie Ranuska hopes the skills Willman gains from football will translate over to the pitch next spring. Learning how to use his body and speed, Ransuska said, means Willman could mirror another lacrosse and football player, Eli Wood, who garnered Seminole District player of the year honors for football as a senior last school year and was named Class 4 state lacrosse player of the year.

Ranuska moved Willman from midfield to attack last season. The two worked for two or three weeks after practice so Willman could develop new skills. Then, in the second game of the year, against rival Dominion, Willman reared back, snapped his wrists and fired a bullet 90 seconds into the game. It was a cold Saturday, a mixture of rain and sleet falling by game time.

"It was one of the most beautiful shots I've ever seen," Ranuska said. "Everything that we had talked about in practice was there. It was a rocket of a shot from 15 to 17 yards out. You saw water and ice fly everywhere. Everybody's jaw was on the ground for that. But that's the type of plays he makes. You're just in awe."

Glass won that matchup 11-8. A few weeks later, Willman scored four times to help the Hilltoppers defeat Salem 9-7. He ended his junior season with 56 goals and 16 assists, was a first-team all-state selection and the No. 1 rated attackman in Glass' region. It was his first season at the position.

"He really put the work in," Ranuska recalled. "Something clicked. Every time he touches the ball, people really clench up because they know a really hard shot is coming. A lot of times, he'll take a shot and people will duck because they know he can really bring the heat."

Woody has been impressed with the tough play Willman has brought to the defense.

"That dude's aggressive," the coach said. "He's old school. He'll get into three fights within 4 yards. I don't mean he's actually gonna get into a fight, but he'll be very physical within the game. We needed that, and I respect the fact that he's here. He's definitely improved our defense and our team. He and [Thomas] in that [inside linebacker position] make us one of the best defenses in the district."

Willman's talents lie in other departments, as well. He currently is working toward certification to fly single-engine planes and hopes to one day become a commercial pilot.

"Learning about this stuff, I've kind of decided that's what I want to do," he said.

He's also considering playing club lacrosse at the college level or perhaps continuing to work on his football skills to walk on to a program.

But right now he's focused on his gridiron work with the Hilltoppers.

"You grow different bonds with people because you're with them every day, and you've been with them every day since the summer, so you get a lot closer than you thought you would," Willman said. "You're gonna remember these people for the rest of your life. That's what I love about it."