Trio of area softball players earn high school All-America honors
Three area softball players garnered national recognition recently when they were named high school All-Americans by Extra Inning Softball. Rustburg’s Eden Bigham, Appomattox’s Kelsey Hackett and Jefferson Forest’s Emma Lemley picked up the accolades after stellar junior seasons.

Lemley, a right-hander, was named one of the organization’s best pitchers in the nation. Bigham, also a pitcher, found a spot on the multi-purpose team. Hackett, a shortstop, earned recognition as an infielder.

Lemley led JF to an 11-4 record and a trip to the Region 4D championship in the recently concluded 2021 season.

The Virginia Tech commit will enter the Virginia High School League record book in a number of statistical categories, including strikeouts per game. Her 16.2 per contest (which amounts to 243 total) is good for the top spot all-time in the state.

Bigham was a force in the circle, too, bolstering Rustburg in its run to the Class 3 state championship.

Bigham, a University of Virginia commit, was close to unhittable, putting up a whopping four perfect games and five additional no-hitters. Opponents batted .045 against her.

The understated righty also is among elite company. Her 0.07 ERA (off just one earned run) is the third-best ever in the state for single-season ERA.

Hackett also helped her squad to a state championship. Appomattox and Hackett earned their second state title in program history and first in more than three decades.

Hackett led the Raiders at the plate with a .538 batting average and 14 extra-base hits. She swiped 23 bases and scored 26 runs, and she was perfect in the field.

