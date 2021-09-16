Undefeated Liberty heads to Amherst as Lancers ready for season opener

BEDFORD — To understand the resolve Liberty players have developed so far this season, look no further than Trey Jenkins and Kentrell Evans.
The two Minutemen have played on the varsity football squad since their freshman seasons — Jenkins is now a senior and Evans a junior — so they've experienced lean years. Now they're enjoying a 3-0 start heading into tonight's 7 p.m. Seminole District opener at Amherst.
"Once we get everything right," Evans, a 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker, said during Thursday's walk-through practice, "nothing can stop us."
Standing next to him was Jenkins — a 5-8, 240-pound defensive tackle and offensive lineman who knows all too well how his team's energy was zapped often away by mistakes in the past.
"We're right 98% of the time," Jenkins said, "and then there's one or two plays when somebody goes the wrong way. A hole opens up, [the opposing] defense makes a sack. Usually in the past that would just kill our momentum. Now we've got that drive to just keep going. We're like, 'Hey, it doesn't matter if its fourth-and-1. Let's go.'"
Forget the back-to-back one-win seasons. This team, which dresses just 26 players (seven of whom are freshmen), is perhaps the most impressive surprise in the Seminole District. The Minutemen hung on in their August season opener against William Byrd and have posted two straight shutouts: a 42-0 bludgeoning of Fort Defiance and a 28-0 victory over county foe Staunton River last week.
The early season success has put Liberty squarely in the playoff picture in Region 3C and given players here much-needed confidence heading into Week 4.
"We're just locking everything up," Jenkins said. "Can't nobody score on us. Two shutouts in a row. We don't plan on letting nobody else score."
Amherst hopes to break apart that defense with its Wing-T offense. The Lancers are making their 2021 debut after taking a Week 1 bye and then entering a two-week COVID quarantine period. They are the only team in the Virginia High School League's region 4D (comprised of 11 teams) to not yet play a game.
"It puts us at a big disadvantage, for sure," coach Bob Christmas said. "Playing a team that's got three games under their belt and we don't have any games under our belt. But our kids are resilient. They've been through a ton. They're excited about playing."
Christmas has been developing three quarterbacks — senior Tyleik Brown, junior Tyreek Belcher and sophomore Jaizeon Hurt — all of whom receive equal reps during practice. The coach likely will go with Brown, an ex-receiver, in the season opener.
Amherst will try to make up the two games it has missed, Christmas said, possibly by playing early week contests and then again on Friday.
The Lancers enjoyed a strong week of practice this week, Christmas noted. But some things, like conditioning, take time. The Lancers worked this week on nailing down game situations like switching to defense, getting the punt team and extra-point team out on the field in a timely manner, and taking plenty of reps.
"I don't think we can turn the ball over or fail to execute when we have scoring opportunities," Christmas said. "If we don't minimize turnovers and score when we have the opportunity it may be tough. But again, I'm really high on our young men. They've kept a great attitude with all the adversity thrown their way. It's hard for me to doubt them."
In a way, this matchup is tough on Liberty, too. There's no 2021 game film on Amherst yet and no chances to scout the squad.
"We know they'll be well-coached," LHS coach Chris Watts said. "They always put a good product on the field. I know Coach Christmas and the players, as well, have to be frustrated with the situation, so I know they're gonna be anxious to get on the field and play. It's unique for sure, but we've got to approach it like any other game on our end."
That means relying on a few experienced ball carriers in the double-dive offense, like quarterback Tanner Stanley, who has rushed for more that 100 yards in all three games this season. And it also means a top-notch defensive performance from a group that's suddenly found its prowess.
Jenkins, was asked Thursday what he thinks is going well at LHS. "Everything," he replied. "From the run game to the blocking and the quarterback knowing what to do, making his reads right most of the time. And the defense is just firing on all cylinders, a well-oiled machine. Everything is going well for us. But, like, perfect on defense."
This time of year, everything is a work in progress. So Evans gave his reply. "Once we get everything right, nobody can stop us," he said.
There's little room for error, because everyone at the Bedford County school plays both ways and on special teams. Watts prepared his players for low-numbers scenarios prior to the season, telling them extra effort was required.
"Early on I don't think they grasped that concept," Watts said. "But each week they've understood it more and bought in, and being able to have success helped that as well. The effort in all three games has been good. We've made a lot of mistakes, but we've made them going full speed."