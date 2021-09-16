Undefeated Liberty heads to Amherst as Lancers ready for season opener

"I don't think we can turn the ball over or fail to execute when we have scoring opportunities," Christmas said. "If we don't minimize turnovers and score when we have the opportunity it may be tough. But again, I'm really high on our young men. They've kept a great attitude with all the adversity thrown their way. It's hard for me to doubt them."

In a way, this matchup is tough on Liberty, too. There's no 2021 game film on Amherst yet and no chances to scout the squad.

"We know they'll be well-coached," LHS coach Chris Watts said. "They always put a good product on the field. I know Coach Christmas and the players, as well, have to be frustrated with the situation, so I know they're gonna be anxious to get on the field and play. It's unique for sure, but we've got to approach it like any other game on our end."

That means relying on a few experienced ball carriers in the double-dive offense, like quarterback Tanner Stanley, who has rushed for more that 100 yards in all three games this season. And it also means a top-notch defensive performance from a group that's suddenly found its prowess.