Under new VHSL alignment proposal, LCA remaining in Class 3, Liberty High in Seminole

A picture of the future high school sports landscape for the commonwealth and the area became clearer Thursday, when the Virginia High School League publicized an adjusted alignment plan recommended for the upcoming cycle.

Liberty Christian, under the new proposal, would remain where it is in Class 3 for 2023 through 2027. Liberty High School, meanwhile, had its request seeking to move out of the Seminole District to the Dogwood denied. The newest proposal moves LHS from Class 3 to Class 2.

Earlier this summer, the VHSL released an initial realignment plan, which moved schools around in its classification system based on school population. LCA and LHS were the only two area schools affected.

Both of the schools had been slated to move from Class 3 to Class 2; LCA opposed the move in an official appeal to the VHSL, while LHS did not. LHS, in its appeal, instead requested to change districts. Following hearings last month, the VHSL’s Appeals Committee — a five-person panel that is approved by but does include members of the league’s Executive Committee — voted to approve the first request and deny the other.

Under the new plan, Liberty is the only school in this newspaper's coverage area scheduled to change classes or districts in the upcoming cycle.

“I think it’s the best thing for everyone. We never got into this thing to play a smaller class so we can win games and win championships. That’s not why we got into the VHSL,” LCA athletic director and football coach Frank Rocco said Thursday. “We wanted to be able to have local rivalries, be a good neighbor, and compete and offer the Seminole District the ability to have eight teams and be competitive. Sure, if we were wanting to compete and win championships, let’s go down to a lower division because that’s where are numbers are.”

LCA and LHS both have seen dramatic drop-offs in their enrollment numbers over the past few years, triggering the initially proposed moves.

According to the newest enrollment figures provided to the VHSL by the Virginia Department of Education, compiled in March, LHS has a student population of 551, down from 793 in 2018. LCA’s current student population, 450 (down from the 738 reported for the last cycle), is more in line with the numbers of schools that compete in Class 2.

Still, LCA has been successful in Class 3 — winning multiple state titles and finishing among the final four in state tournaments in multiple sports over the past several seasons since moving into the VHSL from the private school associations. And the school maintains it will continue to compete at a high level in Class 3, should the new proposal be adopted.

“We just think it’s the best thing for our student-athletes and the VHSL,” Rocco said, adding he and the athletic department at the school are pleased that the “unknowns” of the appeals process are now behind them. “Honestly, we are just so fortunate and we’re happy to be in the Seminole District, be in the VHSL and have good, wholesome, crosstown rivalries.”

New LHS athletic director Aaron Haigler, who began his position at the school amid the appeals process in mid-August, said LHS is “a little disappointed in the outcome.”

Haigler said LHS has appealed again to the Executive Committee, seeking the approval of the change in districts. The Executive Committee will determine its final alignment plan for 2023 through 2027 on Sept. 21.

“We felt like we would be a good fit in the Dogwood from an athletic standpoint and school size standpoint,” Haigler added.

According to a record of the Appeals Committee’s votes, LHS’ school population and “opposition by the schools in the Dogwood District” were reasons for the denial.

Haigler said that although he wasn’t able to play a big role at the time given when he started the AD job at LHS, to his understanding, conversations that happened weeks ago between LHS officials and Dogwood schools indicated at least some of the Dogwood schools had a favorable opinion of LHS’ hope to move into the Dogwood. So when the VHSL gave LHS a letter of opposition it had received from the Dogwood in response to LHS’ initial appeal, the Bedford school was “a little surprised.”

The Minutemen, who have competed in the Seminole since its creation more than 40 years ago, under the newest alignment proposal, would be the only one of the eight teams not competing at the Class 3 or Class 4 levels.

If the newly recommended plan is adopted, LHS would join three other area schools in Class 2, Appomattox, Gretna and Nelson. Those three schools all compete in the Dogwood District.

The Appeals Committee heard requests from 34 schools, voting to approve 21 requests and deny the 13 others as part of its new recommended plan.

Among those denied by the Appeals Committee is Staunton-based Riverheads, which sought to remain in Class 1 instead of moving to Class 2.

The Gladiators have won six straight football titles at the Class 1 level.