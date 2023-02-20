ALTAVISTA — Humility alone isn't enough to win a state title. But combine it with talent, a shrug of the shoulders at who gets the credit and a desire to succeed, then you've got a recipe for success.

So if Altavista doesn't share the ball properly during practice, fourth-year coach Casey Johnson might blow the whistle and bring things to a halt. What's the deal, he might say? Why aren't we following the script?

The message is clear. Altavista isn't going to play 1-on-1 basketball. Players won't stand around while someone else does all the work. Everyone gets involved and everyone shares in either the glory or the defeat.

Consider senior Stuart Hunt. Last season, he averaged nearly 20 points and eight rebounds per game, surpassed the 1,000-point plateau, was named Region 1B player of the year, earned an all-state first-team honor and posted a whopping 15 double-doubles.

But Hunt would rather be known as a passer. And in a recent game in which he scored 16 points, he also racked up an eye-popping 12 assists. That's unselfish basketball.

Then consider Ryan Hart. The 5-foot-7 senior who is the engine behind the offense is scoring 13 points per game and dishing out 4.5 assists. That's also unselfish play.

Throughout a solid regular-season campaign in which they swept their way through Dogwood District competition and amassed an 18-4 record, the Colonels averaged 18 assists per outing.

"I've preached this quite a bit: when your best player is also your most unselfish player, that rubs off on everybody," Johnson said. The Colonels begin their postseason push Wednesday and enter the Region 1B semifinals as the No. 2 seed. They host No. 3 Carver at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner receives an automatic berth into the Class 1 state tournament.

You won't find this group of Colonels simply posting up under the basket or wasting time in half-court sets. They're a quick bunch that thrives off traps and turnovers, a savvy group that gets out in transition or swings the ball around the perimeter, always looking for the open man and the best shot.

"When guys are not willing to make the extra pass in practice, I just point to Ryan and Stuart and say 'What's the deal? What's the reason here?'" Johnson said. "We're not gonna play like that. Because having played the game myself — and other people who have played understand this — it's no fun when the best player won't pass the ball. But when the two best guys give it up no matter who's open, sometimes to a fault, then I think it just makes everyone else that much better and understanding that we're looking for the best shot that anybody can get. So we don't get a lot of forced shots."

Altavista is seeking a trip to its third state tournament in the last four seasons. Two seasons ago it advanced to the Class 1 state championship game in Johnson's second year as head coach. Last March, it earned a trip to the state quarterfinals.

This season, the Colonels bowled over teams (15 of its 18 wins have been by double digits), won a couple tense affairs and took their lumps. They lost twice to Class 3 Rustburg, dropped one of two matchups against Class 4 Jefferson Forest, and fell on the road to the top-rated team in Class 1, Lancaster.

"We're not 22-0 and going in overconfident," Johnson said. "We understand what good teams look like and what happens when we play good teams. And those are the things we tried to work on in practice as the year has gone on. We're not looking to go undefeated. We're looking to play our best basketball come February [and March]."

And the best basketball in Colonel Country happens when everyone gets involved. Hart has played varsity basketball since he was a freshman, so he's seen the evolution under Johnson — from a club that went 7-16 his first year to this: a team for which the sky is the limit.

"We have a lot of potential to go deep in the playoffs, but we just have to come ready to play and keep our eyes on it, take it game by game and don't get too cocky," Hart said. "I think this team is way more of a family and united than my other teams. Each player gets along. There's no bullying in the locker room, no picking on somebody. We're all brothers at the end of the day. It's a family."

Hunt, also a member of the program since his freshman year, is averaging 14 points, 8.5 rebounds and five assists per game. The 6-foot-2 forward endured a difficult stretch at the beginning of the season with a wrist injury to his shooting hand. The first 10 games or so, he said, his scoring abilities were limited. But Hunt is back to old form now, battling inside and getting out to the perimeter, where he's a natural 3-point threat.

One of his greatest assets, even last year, was finding open teammates. He's passing the ball even more as a senior, he noted.

"I wanna go all the way," Hunt said. "It's my last year. I gotta get a ring. So I'm gonna do my best and contribute and do whatever the team needs."

Hunt and Hart have led the way as the soul of the team, but Johnson gets everyone involved. Seniors Aiden Maulbeck, Josh Eades, Nekhi Robinson and Jaron Barksdale all see regular playing time.

And then there's juniors Anthony Clay and Jayden Boyd. Clay scores regularly in double digits. Boyd is one of the area's top scorers at 21 points per game. The 17-year-old broke lose for a career-high 39 points against Gretna this season. But he's also hurting the opposition on defense by averaging 2.5 steals per game.

In all, Altavista averages 14 steals per contest and enters postseason play averaging 29 turnovers per game.

"We're able to play [strong] defense on people and get steals and pressure the ball and get fast-break layups," Boyd said when asked what has gone well for the group.

That's part of Johnson's plan. In 2022-23, he built on what he started last season — press the full length of the court and speed teams up when possible, force turnovers and play fast on offense, too, always looking for the open man. That's an oversimplification of his philosophy for this team, but the model has led to success once again.

"Teams don't handle pressure top to bottom in high school basketball these days very well, wherever you go, whatever state you're in, so don't let them off the hook by just picking up at half court. The next is: you've got to be willing to give up some easy baskets from time to time in order to push the pace. Teams aren't always gonna throw you the ball; you've got to force the issue. And a lot of times people just see the naked layup, but in reality what's happening is they're playing faster than they're used to playing.

"So they make a layup, but the amount of missed layups they have, the amount of passes that are thrown into the second row because they think we're coming for a steal — and then being able to adjust the press, sometimes we're gonna trap on the press, sometimes it's on the dribble, sometimes it's from behind. That's the chess match you've got to play sometimes."

The result of all that: Altavista is playing more free, a team enjoying the run.

"We're getting close, that's the main thing," Hunt said of the team's bond.

The community has noticed, too, and is gearing up for the postseason run.

"Altavista, they always bring the excitement," Hart said.

When everyone gets involved, good things can happen.

"On teams that do better, that is probably the underlying factor: unselfishness, true unselfishness," Johnson said. "They're a special group, and I just don't think that unselfishness is there at most places in high school these days. They are playing to win. They don't care about the accolades, and they are gonna play their absolute hearts out so that we can put ourselves in the best position."