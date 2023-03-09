RICHMOND — E.C. Glass' bid for its first boys basketball state title in 56 years came up short in a Thursday night thriller at the Siegel Center, as Varina earned a 59-56 victory to claim its second straight Class 4 state championship.

Glass senior guard O'Maundre Harris led all scorers with 31 points. His free throw with 2 minutes, 16 seconds remaining tied the game at 55, and his free throw with 39 seconds left gave Glass a 56-55 lead. But out of a timeout, Varina's KJ Wyche drove and laid a shot off the glass for a 75-56 lead.

Varina connected on 2 of 4 free throws in the final seconds to go up by three with roughly 2 seconds remaining, and the Hilltoppers couldn't get a final desperation 3-pointer off, turning the ball over instead.

Harris averaged better than 30 points in three tournament games. On Thursday, he went 11 of 21 from the field, downed 7 of 9 free throws and added six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Glass (25-3) got off to a sluggish start and then struggled in the third quarter, as the Blue Devils (23-4) built a 12-point lead. But Harris hit a 3 with 3:49 remaining in the third frame that led to a 9-1 run, which included a 3 from Camp Conner that brought the Hilltoppers to within four.

The two teams traded buckets in the fourth quarter. Glass' one-point lead with 39 seconds remaining was its first lead since 22-20 in the second quarter.

Malachi Cosby led Varina with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Wyche added 14 for the Blue Devils, while Jerome Conway had 10 points.

Harris was the only player in double figures for Glass. Conner finished with seven points, Aiden Treacy finished with six, and Jason Knox, Jamarius Hamlette and Vari Gilbert had four apiece.

Harris played nearly 32 minutes, except for a brief 30-second span in which he was forced to exit the court per VHSL rules, after an athletic trainer came out on the court to help the guard while one of his legs was cramping.

The game featured six ties. Varina outrebounded Glass 40-25 and won the battle for second chance points, 16-7.

This a breaking news update. Check back for a full story and additional photos.