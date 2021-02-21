 Skip to main content
VES' Piercen Young surpasses 1,000 points for his career

Virginia Episcopal junior Piercen Young scored his 1,000th career point Sunday night as the Bishops lost to visiting Blue Ridge, 77-61. 

Young, also a standout wide receiver for VES, finished with 12 points and hit three of the Bishops' 12 3-pointers. The guard began his career at Brookville before transferring to VES, where he's in his second year. 

Walker Andrews led the Bishops (3-3) with 22 points Sunday, while Augie Brody added 15 and five 3s. 

Young is the second player in The News & Advance's coverage area to accomplish the 1,000-point feat in this pandemic-altered season. Heritage's Jacobi Lambert notched his 1,000th point last month. 

Blue Ridge 77, Virginia Episcopal 61

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (3-3) 

Roberts 2, Piercen Young 12, Fernandez 9, Matos 2, Walker Andrews 22, Augie Brody 15. Totals 22 5-8 61. 

BLUE RIDGE (12-0)

Walker 4, Kobe Jerome 12, Derrick Jones 23, Maliq Brown 13, M. Emory 5, Clark 11, Houston Emory 11, Simango 7. Totals 27 10-14 77.

VES;10;23;13;15;—;61

Blue Ridge;18;20;22;18;—;77

3-point goals: VES 12 (Young 3, Fernandez, Andrews 3, Brody 5). Blue Ridge 11 (Jerome 4, Jones 3, Brown, M. Emory, H. Emory, Clark). 

Highlights: VES — Piercen Young surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. 

