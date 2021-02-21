VES' Piercen Young surpasses 1,000 points for his career

Virginia Episcopal junior Piercen Young scored his 1,000th career point Sunday night as the Bishops lost to visiting Blue Ridge, 77-61.
Young, also a standout wide receiver for VES, finished with 12 points and hit three of the Bishops' 12 3-pointers. The guard began his career at Brookville before transferring to VES, where he's in his second year.
Walker Andrews led the Bishops (3-3) with 22 points Sunday, while Augie Brody added 15 and five 3s.
Young is the second player in The News & Advance's coverage area to accomplish the 1,000-point feat in this pandemic-altered season. Heritage's Jacobi Lambert notched his 1,000th point last month.
Blue Ridge 77, Virginia Episcopal 61
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (3-3)
Roberts 2, Piercen Young 12, Fernandez 9, Matos 2, Walker Andrews 22, Augie Brody 15. Totals 22 5-8 61.
BLUE RIDGE (12-0)
Walker 4, Kobe Jerome 12, Derrick Jones 23, Maliq Brown 13, M. Emory 5, Clark 11, Houston Emory 11, Simango 7. Totals 27 10-14 77.
VES;10;23;13;15;—;61
Blue Ridge;18;20;22;18;—;77
3-point goals: VES 12 (Young 3, Fernandez, Andrews 3, Brody 5). Blue Ridge 11 (Jerome 4, Jones 3, Brown, M. Emory, H. Emory, Clark).
Highlights: VES — Piercen Young surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.