VHSL Associate Executive Director Tom Dolan to retire at end of next school year

Virginia High School League Associate Executive Director Tom Dolan will retire at the conclusion of the next academic school year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Dolan has been with the VHSL since 2007, when he joined as an assistant director before becoming assistant director of compliance in 2013. He's held his current title since 2017.

"It is simply the right time to step aside following the 2021-22 school year," Dolan said in a news release from the VHSL. "It's been a great honor to dedicate my life in service to the VHSL athletes, school administrators and coaches."

Dolan, who helped guide the league's membership through a year drastically changed by the coronavirus pandemic, became a VHSL administrator after 29 years as an athletic administrator, coach and teacher at Jamestown, Lafayette and New Kent high schools.

Dolan is a member of the VHSL's 2020 Hall of Fame class. He has served in multiple other Virginia athletic associations and the National Federation of State High School Associations.

