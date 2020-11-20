VHSL clarifies attendance guidelines

Following new statewide limits on gatherings, the Virginia High School League on Friday clarified the definitions of “participants” and “spectators” that will be used to determine who is allowed at games during the quickly approaching winter high school sports season.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s 25-person limit for both indoor and outdoor gatherings applies to spectators — and excludes participants — for high school athletic events.

According to the VHSL, cheerleaders, pep bands, other student support groups and fans are considered spectators and will count toward the 25-person limit.

The term “participants” includes players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration “critical to the operations of the contests,” media, law enforcement and medical services, according to the VHSL, and do not count toward the 25-person limit.

The winter sports season for teams in Lynchburg and the surrounding area is set to begin with basketball practices Dec. 7. Other sports follow with their practice starts the week after. Basketball games — the first high school contests for area teams since the end of the winter 2020 season — are set to begin Dec. 21.