VHSL considers slimmed down postseason formats

One week is built into the proposed calendar for both state and region tournaments. District tournaments are allowed and will not count toward contest limits.

Additionally, teams that do play in region tournaments are allowed to participate in one more contest — as part of the proposal the VHSL is calling “Championships +1” — with regions or districts determining how profits from gates are distributed.

According to VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun, the suggestions discussed Monday came after a couple weeks of discussions with superintendent representatives, school officials and coaches. The details of the proposal were not the result of unanimous agreement among those stakeholders, but represent “the majority of what we heard,” Haun said.

The executive committee is scheduled to meet again next Thursday with hopes of finalizing both a postseason framework and regular-season schedule.

In its presentation to the committee Monday, the league also offered a few more details on plans for the regular season.

As it has suggested before, the VHSL aims to have teams play 60% of what a normal regular-season schedule would look like.

For football, six games would be played in seven weeks.