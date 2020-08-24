VHSL considers slimmed down postseason formats

The path to a state championship in the 2020-21 school year may become a little more difficult for teams across the commonwealth, as the coronavirus pandemic has the Virginia High School League considering significant changes to postseason formats for all sports.
Although no decisions were made, the VHSL executive committee and leadership on Monday discussed changing state tournaments to a four-team format. Quarterfinals, under the proposed format, would be eliminated, and only one team from each region would advance to states.
“Tournaments are going to look very, very different,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said.
Limits on the number of qualifiers for state championships that include individual events also were proposed. Standards in track & field and swimming would not be used, with a limited number of athletes instead qualifying for states based on region finishes.
Cross country and golf face different state formats based on the top region qualifiers, and wrestling state tournaments feature eight-athlete brackets and a one-day format under the proposal.
The VHSL suggested state tournament events be one day each — Class 1 on one day and 2 on another, and so on — to ensure venues aren’t overrun with people and limit the potential spread of the virus. And team state events will be held at the homes of the top team in each bracket, provided those schools can meet VHSL tourney requirements, or in a facility in the geographic area that meets requirements.
One week is built into the proposed calendar for both state and region tournaments. District tournaments are allowed and will not count toward contest limits.
Additionally, teams that do play in region tournaments are allowed to participate in one more contest — as part of the proposal the VHSL is calling “Championships +1” — with regions or districts determining how profits from gates are distributed.
According to VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun, the suggestions discussed Monday came after a couple weeks of discussions with superintendent representatives, school officials and coaches. The details of the proposal were not the result of unanimous agreement among those stakeholders, but represent “the majority of what we heard,” Haun said.
The executive committee is scheduled to meet again next Thursday with hopes of finalizing both a postseason framework and regular-season schedule.
In its presentation to the committee Monday, the league also offered a few more details on plans for the regular season.
As it has suggested before, the VHSL aims to have teams play 60% of what a normal regular-season schedule would look like.
For football, six games would be played in seven weeks.
Additionally, the VHSL’s proposal modifies dates for the first season to be played. While other winter sports — the first to be played in 2020-21 under the calendar approved in July — would begin practices Dec. 14, basketball practices will start one week earlier. Other winter sports contests begin Dec. 28, while the first contest date for basketball was moved up to Dec. 21 to accommodate a 14-game regular-season schedule, which is the most games for any sport in any season.
As schools look to put together schedules, Haun suggested regions and districts determine how to prioritize which opponents to play under the condensed calendar of 2020-21. Locally, for example, a six-game football season means teams in the eight-squad Seminole District will not play every other team.
Issues during the regular-season also may arise in the case certain schools or sports are shut down because of positive COVID-19 cases.
If teams cannot play because of COVID-19, the VHSL suggested teams not be penalized with a forfeit, but that those games would instead be considered “not played.” Scheduling issues resulting from those issues also should be handled locally, rather than at the state level, Haun suggested.
Other parts of Monday’s discussion focused on the possibility of spectators for contests this year and on the challenge of hiring officials.
Haun said he intends to meet with officials from the governor’s office and Virginia Department of Health to talk about limitations on gatherings at high school athletic events. Haun and the VHSL believe spectators, under current guidelines, would be limited to 250, but he hopes the state instead would allow for 50% of venue capacity, or if not, for 1,000 spectators.
Additionally, Haun said schools and teams may have to “roll with the punches” when it comes to working around the challenge of securing officials for games.
With some officials falling into categories at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, the VHSL said crews for certain sports may have to be pared down. Or when it comes to softball or baseball, for example, teams could schedule doubleheaders. That the NCAA’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference is considering playing fall and spring sports simultaneously in the spring is another reason the number of officials available for high school sports may be limited, Haun said.
