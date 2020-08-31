VHSL: Decision on postseason plans delayed until at least Sept. 17

Teams across the state will have to wait at least two more weeks before Virginia High School League postseason plans are finalized.

The VHSL on Monday — a week after league officials proposed a slimmed down, “Championships +1” playoffs format for 2020-21 — said a final decision on the postseason will not take place until at least Sept. 17, when the executive committee will meet next. The committee initially was supposed to take up the matter this Thursday, but the VHSL delayed the meeting to allow more time to receive and review feedback.

“There are some things we’ve got to work on,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a phone interview Monday.

As part of their presentation last week, league officials proposed a format that would pare down the number of qualifiers for both region and state championships.

For states, tournaments would consist of four teams for each class, with one qualifier from each region, in a week’s time. The proposal also allows for a week of region tournament games.

The “+1” part of the proposal refers to the allowance of an extra game for teams that do not qualify for region tournaments, with districts or regions determining how proceeds from gates are split.