VHSL: Decision on postseason plans delayed until at least Sept. 17

Teams across the state will have to wait at least two more weeks before Virginia High School League postseason plans are finalized.
The VHSL on Monday — a week after league officials proposed a slimmed down, “Championships +1” playoffs format for 2020-21 — said a final decision on the postseason will not take place until at least Sept. 17, when the executive committee will meet next. The committee initially was supposed to take up the matter this Thursday, but the VHSL delayed the meeting to allow more time to receive and review feedback.
“There are some things we’ve got to work on,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a phone interview Monday.
As part of their presentation last week, league officials proposed a format that would pare down the number of qualifiers for both region and state championships.
For states, tournaments would consist of four teams for each class, with one qualifier from each region, in a week’s time. The proposal also allows for a week of region tournament games.
The “+1” part of the proposal refers to the allowance of an extra game for teams that do not qualify for region tournaments, with districts or regions determining how proceeds from gates are split.
Under the VHSL’s proposal, fields for state championships in which individuals compete — such as track and field, golf, wrestling, cross country, and swimming and diving — also would be slimmed down. Standards in track and field and swimming and diving would not be used to determine qualifiers, with the VHSL instead suggesting the top individuals at region tournaments in individual sports would secure spots to states.
Asked about the change in the executive committee’s meeting schedule, Haun said the league wants to ensure an adequate amount of time, to “slow down” and nail down the details. Last week’s proposal addressed “big picture” items — like the idea the VHSL is committed to holding state championships despite condensed regular seasons — Haun said.
Two more weeks of review, then, gives the league and members of the executive committee a chance to determine exactly what criteria should exist for postseason qualifiers and to iron out some of the challenges in hosting bigger events.
“While we want to get this done so [athletic directors] … can start making plans,” Haun said, “at the same time, we want to take our time and get it right.”
Determining exact schedules, securing venues for state events, and figuring out how to ensure the appropriate number of athletes can compete in a state tournament or championship event while still following state COVID-19 guidelines are some of the details still to be worked out.
Haun acknowledged statewide limits on the number of attendees at an event is a complicating factor in staging state tournaments. To the VHSL’s understanding, contests at the high school level would be limited to 250 people, including athletes, coaches, support personnel and spectators.
Similar limitations also would be in place during the regular season, should the state remain under the current guidelines when competition begins in December, and Haun said individual school divisions likely would have to determine limits on spectators.
Haun said he hopes to meet with officials from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office and the Virginia Department of Health to discuss such limitations in the hopes the limit could be increased.
With the current state of the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia, Haun said there’s “still a ways to go” before certain high-risk sports could be played.
The league is looking now at ways to mitigate risks in specific sports as it works toward a return, Haun said. The return of high school sports in other states, and of college football in some conferences, he added, also could help the VHSL determine what guidelines do or do not work going forward.
