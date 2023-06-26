The Virginia High School League on Monday released its 2023 football schedules. Between now and opening night, Aug. 25, as clearer picture of teams' strengths and weaknesses will take shape. Players will move to new positions, some will get injured and fresh faces will arrive on the scene. Without examining personnel too closely, here's an early look at local games to keep on your radar this fall.

Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass, Aug. 25

Hilltoppers fans get their first look at what their team will look like under coach Jamar Lovelace, the former Brookville and Glass assistant who spent the last five seasons as head coach at William Fleming before replacing Jeff Woody in February. Expect Glass to contend for the Seminole District crown because, even though it has to replace numerous positions — most notably at quarterback, as the squad says goodbye to beloved quarterback George White — there's still plenty of talent at the team's core. Glass won last year's opening-night matchup 28-14. The game takes on more significance this year. At Fleming, Lovelace faced off against Fleming's Blue Ridge District foe every season, and lost each matchup. A win on opening night would give Lovelace a new notch in his belt and help usher in a new era of Glass football in style.

Rustburg at Appomattox, Sept. 1

The Battle of the Lantern has become one of the area's more anticipated regular-season non-district matchups. Rustburg began its turnaround last season under Burt Torrence, beginning his third year this season, and began 2022 by winning all three of its non-district contests, including a 27-20 victory over the Raiders. This one will serve as Appomattox's home opener, one season after advancing to the Class 2 semifinals. An always-tough season opener at Buckingham should test Appomattox, and things don't get any easier after Rustburg, as the Raiders then travel to City Stadium to play Heritage and then wrap up the non-district slate against Lord Botetourt. That early part of the schedule should have the Raiders ready for whatever arrives in the postseason. The game is also significant to Rustburg, as those non-district games will be important before the Red Devils begin to battle it out in Seminole District play.

Glenvar at Liberty, Sept. 1

The Minutemen begin their first season in Class 2 after being moved down by the VHSL over the offseason because of decreased enrollment (notably, Liberty lost its appeal to move from the Seminole to the Dogwood District, so the Seminole will now feature three Class 4 teams, four Class 3 teams and one Class 2 squad). This game is Liberty's first test to show it is better situated to compete in Class 2. But the opponent is a tough one. Glenvar has advanced to the region championship for two straight years, and the team's postseason battles with Appomattox have become must-see action.

Rustburg at Brookville, Sept. 15

The Week 4 matchup is an important one for the revamped Bees. It represents Brookville's first Seminole District game, after opening against Patrick Henry (Roanoke) and Halifax, then taking a bye. BHS goes back into non-district play in Week 6 when it takes on Franklin County. This game represents for Brookville a chance to begin Seminole play on a high note before playing Liberty the following week and then beginning a tough down-the-stretch Seminole slate on Oct. 6. The back end of the schedule for Brookville is brutal: it includes a home game against Glass on Oct. 6, a potentially tough road game against Amherst the following week before playing at Jefferson Forest, and two slobberknockers, against Heritage and LCA, to close the regular season. That second-half schedule is among the toughest in the area.

Liberty Christian at Heritage, Sept. 22

The last time these teams saw each other, Heritage walked off the turf at Liberty University with a victory, bouncing the Bulldogs from postseason contention and giving the Pioneers the Region 3C title. It was supposed to be LCA's year after it advanced to the Class 3 title game in 2021, but the team lost prolific running back Gideon Davidson to an injury against Glass in the regular-season finale. Now the Bulldogs will be out for blood against a Heritage team that will look much different than it did in 2022, when it advanced to the Class 3 state title game. The Pioneers replace quarterback Hov Bateman and Seminole defender of the year Terrell Washington. But the fireworks start to fly once Seminole play heats up, and this game represents the second in-district contest for both teams. They could meet up in the postseason, too.

E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, Oct. 20

LCA entered the regular-season finale with a 9-0 record, winning mostly in dominant fashion (with four shutouts) before entering City Stadium and falling to Glass on Nov. 4. The Bulldogs managed to win two playoff games after that night, when Davidson went down with an injury, but they didn't have the same type of firepower without the four-star recruit. Healthy, he should be one of the most dominant players in the state heading into his junior year. No matter the case come late October, this one should have a postseason feel to it. Both programs are strong right now and capable of putting up points in bunches.

Jefferson Forest at Amherst, Oct. 27

The Cavaliers look to improve in J.T. Crews' third season at the helm after making their first playoff appearance since 2019 last year. Amherst won the 2022 matchup 25-14. This year, the Lancers are under new leadership, as Chris Moore has replaced legendary coach Bob Christmas. Amherst begins its season by playing GW-Danville and Mecklenburg County, then takes on LCA on Sept. 15. Amherst has a tough middle-of-the season schedule: one week after facing LCA, the Lancers welcome E.C. Glass and two weeks later travel to City Stadium to play Heritage. So by late October, they'll be battle tested. It'll also be crunch time for JF as it comes off games against Glass and Brookville before closing the season with LCA.

Heritage vs. E.C. Glass, Oct. 27

After two seasons in which it highlighted the schedule early in the season, the Jug Bowl is back in a more exciting position: it'll take place one week before the season finale. Is that a good thing? Well, it should get both teams ready for the playoffs, because the action will be fierce. But should both teams get banged up, it could affect postseason hopes. Glass won the 2017 game, 14-12. Since then, Heritage has reeled off five straight in the series, although each one has been thrilling.

Gretna at William Campbell, Nov. 3

The annual matchup always brings out a big crowd, whether it's in Gretna or Naruna. This one should be no different. Both teams will be looking to close the regular season with a win for playoff momentum. That's right, this game moved to the last game of the regular-season slate. That's a good thing, because both teams should enter with even more resolve. There have been years when the rivals have played early in the season, but this one should have more of a postseason feel. That's how things should be.

Brookville at Heritage, Nov. 3

Another rivalry game, one that also will be played on the final night of the regular season. By the time the Timberlake Road rivals meet, both will have gone through the long slog that will present plenty of challenges. It's always fun when the Bees and Pioneers square off. Heritage won both matchups in 2022 (a regular-season victory and then bouncing BHS from the playoffs) one year after Brookville eliminated the Pioneers from postseason contention. The storylines always abound in this one.