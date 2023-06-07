The Virginia High School League on Wednesday afternoon announced it is monitoring smoke from the Canadian wildfires, which is drifting south and expected to impact all of Virginia this week, as the league's Spring Jubilee approaches this weekend.

The Spring Jubilee, the league's state semifinals and championship events, is scheduled to be held in multiple locations Friday and Saturday.

Two teams from the Lynchburg area, Jefferson Forest's boys soccer squad and Liberty Christian's baseball team, are scheduled to play in the Class 3 and 4 Spring Jubilee semifinals Friday at high schools in Spotsylvania County, located roughly 60 to 70 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., which currently is shrouded in an orange cloud of smoke.

The league, in an email from communications director Mike McCall sent Wednesday afternoon, said it will make a decision about all events at the Class 3 and 4 Spring Jubilee — and about the Class 5 and 6 Jubilee, scheduled to take place in Loudoun County — by noon Thursday.

"The Virginia High School League staff is closely monitoring the air quality alerts across the Commonwealth," the statement reads. "The VHSL is using AirNow.gov to keep track of the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the areas where the Spring Jubilees are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Based on the most accurate information, the staff will make the safest decision possible for student-athletes, coaches, and spectators."

In addition, the league also said Wednesday:

The Class 1 and 2 Jubilees, to be held in Salem, will continue as scheduled, since the Roanoke area is considered in the AQI's "good to moderate range."

The Class 1 through 3 state tennis championships, scheduled for Virginia Tech, will continue as scheduled. Indoor facilities are available if there is an issue with the AQI.

The Class 4 through 6 tennis championships will now begin Thursday in Huntington Park, Newport News.

Millions of Americans in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest currently are under air quality alerts because of smoke originating from hundreds of wildfires raging uncontrolled in Central Canada as of Wednesday afternoon.