VHSL reverses course on new lacrosse rules that would have drastically altered game

Count Ranuska among those who immediately had concerns about the original adjustments.

“It literally changes everything,” he said in early November, after the VHSL released its first set of guidelines.

Had they stood, those guidelines would have meant a faceoff would be replaced with automatically rewarding the ball to the team that was scored on.

The change would have evened the playing field, and yet still would have been unfair, coaches explained.

Take Glass for example. The significant advantage Glass has become used to in games — because it consistently won a majority of faceoffs — would be gone. Its opponent, instead, would have been given significantly more chances to score than they ever would have under normal rules.

Eliminating faceoffs, and negating the effect of a player who specializes in taking faceoffs, would “be like saying the quarterback isn’t important in football,” Ranuska said.

The VHSL, for its part, heard the swift negative feedback to its initial guidelines and seemed to act quickly. Although league officials initially said they were eliminating parts of sports that did not seem to be essential to the game, they followed shortly thereafter by saying they needed to review lacrosse guidelines.