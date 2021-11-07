VHSL sets playoff field, first-round games on tap for Friday

Nine area football squads are headed to the Virginia High School League playoffs, headlined by Liberty Christian, which was the only local team to earn a No. 1 regional seed.
The VHSL released its pairings across all six classes Sunday afternoon. Lynchburg-area schools all reside within Classes 1 through 4.
In Class 3, it was no surprise to see LCA (9-0) take the top Region 3C seed after wrapping a perfect regular season and winning the Seminole District title by defeating E.C. Glass 41-21 on Friday night. The Bulldogs have occupied the top region spot in the VHSL's power point rankings for the majority of the season. LCA hosts No. 8 and bottom seed Wilson Memorial (5-5).
The VHSL did not immediately release dates and times Sunday, but first-round games are typically played on Friday nights.
"We're not done yet, let's say that," LCA receiver Jaylin Belford said after Friday night's victory. "We've still got regions to go to first. We take it one game at a time. Win regions and then we're gonna win state."
Also in 3C, Heritage (8-2) took the No. 2 seed and hosts No. 7 Waynesboro (5-5) on Friday night at 7 p.m. at City Stadium, Pioneers coach Brad Bradley confirmed Sunday. Heritage and E.C. Glass both share City Stadium as their home turf, and the Hilltoppers will host a first-round home game in Region 4D. Glass coach Jeff Woody said Sunday that his Hilltoppers will play Thursday at 7 p.m.
Brookville (6-3) took the 3C's third seed and hosts Rockbridge County (5-5). Rustburg (4-6) and Liberty (3-7) were both eliminated from 3C contention.
Staunton River (4-5) claimed the eighth and bottom seed in Region 3D, and will travel to heavyweight Christiansburg (9-1).
In 4D, Glass (8-2) earned the No. 4 seed and faces a tough Louisa squad (8-2). Amherst (4-5) grabbed the region's eighth and final seed and will be on the road at No. 1 Salem (9-1).
"Head down, metaphorically, and move forward," Glass receiver Markevus Graves said about the message in the post-game huddle Friday night. "Full speed ahead. Nothing else to do."
Appomattox (8-1) is the No. 2 spot in Region 2C and hosts Gretna (5-5) in the first round. The Hawks are the No. 7 seed. The only loss on the Raiders' resume occurred to Heritage in Week 3 of the regular season, and ACHS closed the season with seven straight victories. The Raiders defeated Gretna 56-18 in the regular season. Nelson County (1-9) was eliminated from postseason contention in 2C.
Appomattox could be headed for a showdown with No. 1 seed Glenvar (9-1). The Raiders have defeated Glenvar in each of the last four postseasons.
In Class 1, only six teams were accepted to the playoffs from each region this year. In Region 1B, William Campbell (4-4) held on to the No. 5 spot and travels to No. 4 Sussex Central (6-2). Altavista (3-7) was eliminated.