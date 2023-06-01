The Virginia High School League's outdoor track and field state championships get underway Friday afternoon and then wrap with a full-day's slate of events Saturday, with Class 3 and 4 teams competing at Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex and Class 1 and 2 teams gathering in Harrisonburg at James Madison University.

Here's a rundown of how local athletes and teams are expected to fare throughout the weekend.

Class 3 girls

Heritage High has won three straight outdoor team titles (to go along with its three recent indoor titles), but the Pioneers will need to be at their best this weekend. They placed second at the Region 3C championships last week, losing by 31 points to Charlottesville. The Black Knights enter with plenty of firepower, but heavyweight Abingdon is the team to beat.

The Falcons should have claimed the indoor team title, but suffered a key injury late in the day. That gave the Heritage girls an improbable victory on a day when the Pioneers had exhausted all their points with six events remaining and were bracing for an Abingdon takeover. It never happened.

But the Falcons easily won the Region 3D championships late last month and, unless things go awry again, are the favorite.

Heritage junior Akera Molette, the Pioneers' most decorated female athlete at the moment, will be key to Heritage's hopes, as will senior Jaelyn Arnold.

Molette, who captured three individual titles at the indoor state meet, will compete in multiple events. Most notably, she's seeded second in the triple jump (38 feet, 5 inches) and fourth in the high jump (5-02, four inches off the No. 1 seed). Molette is slated to go head-to-head with York's Ciarra Moore (39-08) in the triple jump.

Also watch for Molette in the 100 hurdles, where she's seeded fourth at 15.46, one of four talented athletes entering at under 16 seconds.

Arnold is third in the shot put (36-10.50) and second in the discus (112-01).

Heritage's other best chance for major points is the 4x100 relay. Molette, La'mihya Davis, Ayonna Hayden and Taylor Porter will go up against favorite Charlottesville and No. 2 seed Caroline High. All three could take the relay, with Bassett also in the mix as the fourth seed.

One event of particular interest: the 100 dash. It features 12 athletes who enter with sub-13-second times, and four local competitors are in the top 10 headed into preliminaries. Brookville freshman Kaelen Tucker, fresh off her Region 3C victory over Heritage's Porter, is seeded first at 12.50. Rustburg's Iyana Sherard is third at 12.56 and Bees senior Jada Fyffe is fourth at 12.60. Porter enters eighth at 12.78. It's a loaded field and one that promises for a thrilling finish Saturday afternoon.

Sherard, a Rustburg senior, is ranked No. 1 headed into the 200 dash trials and enters with roughly the same time (25.49) as Northside's Simone' Hamlar. Tucker is eighth in the field, a little more than one second off the best pace.

Watch as well for Liberty Christian sophomore Kona Moore. The talented underclassman is ranked second in the grueling 300 hurdles (46.52), third in the pole vault (11-06) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (16.50).

Class 3 boys

The Heritage boys won the indoor state championship less than four months ago, giving HHS its second sweep of the girls and boys titles in school history. The Pioneers need every ounce of that talent this weekend if they want to go back to back. Abingdon is the team to beat, and Caroline is projected by Milestat.com to serve as runner-up.

No Heritage boys enter as an event's No. 1 seed, but the Pioneers can nickel and dime their way through the field, striving for top 6 finishes, and hope to pull off a state title or two. HHS is limited without standout Jaidyn Johnson, a state champ who moved out of state after the indoor season.

Senior Markus White enters No. 2 in the triple jump at 46-01.75, right behind favorite Micah Leech, of York, at 46-07.50. White is also third in the long jump (22-10.25) and has realistic chances of taking one or both titles.

His brother, Marquis White, is ranked fourth in the 110 hurdles at 15.59, not far behind favorite Michael Blamo (Culpeper) at 15.20. Staunton River's Landon Miller is seeded sixth at 15.73.

Heritage also will hope for points from junior Xavier White, who is ranked fifth in the discus at 141-09.

Any talk of standout athletes on the boys side this season has to include Rustburg, which is favored by one second in the 4x100 relay with Jamier Flemming, Marshawn Rosser, Elijah Sherard and Kaydon Taylor. The group finished second to Waynesboro in the Region 3C championships last week, and will need a better showing Saturday afternoon.

Sherard enters leading the field in the 200 dash trials at 21.39. Brookville's Mikael Hunt is second at 21.65, and LCA's Jeb Moon is sixth (at 22.06, and fourth in the 400 dash field).

There's plenty of local competition in the 100 dash prelims as well, where Rustburg's Rosser enters at No. 2 (10.82) behind favorite Isaiah Reid (Caroline, 10.64). Sherard is fourth (10.89) and Hunt is sixth (10.92).

The LCA boys, third at the Region 3C meet behind champ Broadway and runner-up Heritage, enter with a strong 4x400 relay team ranked third. After capturing that relay title at regions, the team of Sam Colletti, Zack Maddox, Levi Mattoon and Jaden Skates is seeded third this weekend (3:26.78), and could run neck and neck with favorite Tabb (3:25.32) and No. 2 Broadway (3:25.71).

Also for LCA, watch for Sam O'Regan, seeded third in the 300 hurdles at 40.60 (Heritage's Marquis White and Tyshawn Brown are also in the field at seventh and eighth, respectively).

In the 800 dash, Staunton River senior Sam Weddle enters with a season-best mark of 1:59.67. He's seeded 10th, which in and of itself seems distant, but Weddle is roughly four seconds off the No. 1 seed, Abingdon's Jack Bundy (1:55.61) and just about one second from the No. 2 seed.

Class 4 boys

E.C. Glass sophomore Ja'mar Smith took home the 55 hurdles title over the winter, was third in both the long jump and 55 dash, and fourth in the triple jump. He's slated for another big weekend at LU.

Smith is ranked first in the long jump (23-08), fourth in the 110 hurdles (14.88) and will compete in the triple jump as well.

Amherst's relay squads are also gearing up for what could be a productive weekend. Justin Burns, Isaiah Davis, Omar McPhearson and Eric West are No. 2 in the 4x400 at 3:24.74. In the 4x100, the same four Lancers are fourth at 42.26.

Fresh off his Region 4D title, Jefferson Forest junior Mobu Nwakor is third in the triple jump at 46-01.25, very much in contention. In that same field, Glass' Jonathan Wood is fourth (45-06).

Class 4 girls

E.C. Glass junior Sonyae Gilbert is seeded second in the shot put at 37-05 and could challenge favorite Hannah Carlson of Kettle Run (40-05.50) for the title.

She's one of several Hilltoppers to watch. Carmen Glover, fresh off her region title in the discus, is seeded seventh in that event. Multi-performer Julia Hull is seventh in the high jump.

Glass' 4x100 relay squad of Heaven Harrington, Renya Russell, Hull and Marianna Hall is fourth at 49.73, less than three seconds off the top spot.

Amherst's Kaelynn Smith enters seventh in the pole vault.

The Blacksburg boys and Heritage-Newport News girls are projected to win the team titles.

Class 1 and 2 championships

In Class 1, Altavista senior Dexaria Berger is out to defend her indoor triple jump title. She's seeded third in the field and a threat to win it all again. She enters with an unlikely success story. Berger didn't start training for the triple jump until two weeks before the indoor championships in March, after wrapping up the basketball season. It was her first time jumping indoors. Now she's eyeing back-to-back titles.

In Class 2, Appomattox's Harmony Troxler is third in the triple jump. She's one reason, along with the multi-faceted Nadiyah Abdussalaam, why the Raiders are projected to finish as the team runner-up, as they did the last two indoor seasons.

Milestat.com projects the East Rockingham boys and Strasburg girls to win the Class 2 team titles, and the Middlesex boys and Auburn girls to come out on top in Class 1.