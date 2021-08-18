VHSL to honor 2020 Hall of Fame class, which includes Lynchburg's Wheeler Hughes

The Virginia High School League will honor its 2020 class, comprised of 14 individuals, Sunday, Oct. 10 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.
The class, which includes former Lynchburg standout basketball player Wheeler Hughes, was set to be inducted last April, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to cancel those plans.
Hughes, who played at the historically all-Black Dunbar High School, averaged 24 points and 11 assists per game as a senior guard in 1966. That year the Poets advanced to the National Interscholastic Association championship game in Montgomery, Alabama, and Hughes was named to the all-tournament team.
After being named all-Western District MVP that season, Hughes (who now lives in Maryland) broke a color barrier by being named to the 1966 all-state team by the Virginia Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, a distinction typically reserved for white players at the time.
In 2014, his jersey was enshrined at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation.
Last February, the Virginia Interscholastic Heritage Association announced it also was inducting Hughes and his teammate, Donald Culpepper, into its 2020 Hall of Fame.