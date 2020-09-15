VHSL's decision on regular-season, postseason format imminent

Coaches in the area, as well as VHSL officials, are optimistic about the ability to stage all three condensed seasons beginning in December (starting with winter sports, followed by fall and spring), though they’ve acknowledged hurdles remain.

While many teams across the state are holding practices in preparation for a season, they’re doing so with significant restrictions, including limiting contact. Some sports, like football, are still considered high risk for virus spread given the amount of contact they include. And Haun has said — in light of the current state of the pandemic in Virginia — multiple times over the past couple months “there’s still a ways to go” before competition in certain sports could be staged.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase daily in Virginia, and as of Tuesday, the statewide positivity rate was 7.1%. Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday said he is encouraged by the rate, though, and by the state’s progress in containing the spread of the virus, adding appropriate behavior — such as maintaining social distancing and employing other mitigation measures — remains important if Virginia is to move beyond the pandemic.