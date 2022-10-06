Viar, playing for his mother's memory, is enjoying senior season filled with additional duties

Every time Michael Viar straps on his helmet, he thinks of his mother. Robbin Viar wanted her son to play football. Now Michael plays for her memory.

"That's who I'm thinking about," Viar, a senior Brookville linebacker and running back, said this week as he and his team put their finishing touches on preparing for Friday's game against Heritage at Lynchburg City Stadium. "Every play I'm thinking, 'This might make her proud.'"

Robbin Viar suffered a brain aneurysm and died in 2010. She was 44 years old. She was a Brookville graduate who wanted her sons, Morgan and Michael, to play football.

Michael began when he was 6. Robbin died shortly after he began playing. For years, he's played with her on his mind.

And it's safe to say Robbin would be proud of what Michael has accomplished at the high school level. He's been a member of the varsity team since his freshman season, is known as a stout defender at linebacker and has taken on additional duties — first as a fullback as a junior and now as a running back and integral part of Brookville's offense, a member of its three-headed rushing attack.

Viar currently sports a team-best 578 rushing yards and has seven touchdowns. He took over as a running back during summer workouts, before another member of the corps, Jor'Dyn Whitelaw, transferred in to the school from Amherst. Prolific running back Tayshaun Butler had graduated, along with two other running backs.

"So we had no one," Viar said. "They were like, 'Viar can do it.' So I did, and it grew on me. I love it."

This week, Heritage football coach Brad Bradley called Viar "one of the best linebackers in the Seminole district, I think."

Brookville coach Jon Meeks tried to think of another four-year starting linebacker he's coached. He came up with a member of his staff, Andre Mealy, who played for Meeks at Louisa.

"It's very rare that you get a four-year starting linebacker," Meeks said. "That just doesn't happen. It's a very physical, unique position. ... [Viar] just [has] quickness and a nose for the ball on D."

Viar's career didn't start off so well, though. After earning the starting linebacker position as a freshman in 2019, he broke his left ankle two days before the season opener against Lord Botetourt on a non-contact play in practice. He missed the entire regular season but returned in time for the playoffs in November. He started that game, but Brookville lost to Rockbridge.

He struggled with a bad sprain in his right ankle to following year, but has remained injury-free since.

He is a player who remains in the moment at all times, grateful for the opportunities he has, knowing they could be taken away at any time. Some of that comes from the advice of an older brother, Morgan, who broke an ankle playing in a senior all-star game and did not get to fulfill his dream of playing in college.

"Always telling me to stay in the weight room, don't slack off, do as much as you can because you can't get it back," Michael said of the advice he's received from Morgan. It's advice that clearly has sunk in over the years. "Once it's done, it's done. After he graduated, he definitely told me I'd miss it if I didn't play in college."

And that's Michael Viar's ultimate goal. He's also a wrestler at Brookville and plans to compete this winter with that squad, but football is what drives him every day.

"That's what I'm looking towards," he said. "I'm just waiting on the big offer right now."

His career also includes a season altered by COVID-19. The 2020 football season initially was postponed, then shortened into a 2021 spring format. Viar, like players all across the country, had a choice: work out on your own or let the game go.

"Everyone had to have their own practice," he said. "I did. I had to if I wanted to stay in shape and keep getting better for the next year and years to come."

His speed also has improved. As a junior, Viar was running a 4.80 40-yard dash. Now he's down to 4.58.

"He's a physical, bruising runner," Meeks said, "but he does have some breakaway speed, too. He's deceptive because you see him as a bruiser in the way he runs and looks and how physical he is. You would think he's probably a step slower, but he's not. So he has popped off some giant runs because he's not slow."

Morgan Viar, who graduated in 2018, was also an integral piece on Brookville's football team.

"I definitely think it affected him more than it did me," Michael said of Robbin's passing. "I was 6, but I still knew what happened. But he was going through middle school at that time, so he was in those years of a lot of stuff going on. So I know football helped him take all his anger and confusion out."

Even as a little kid, Michael was geared toward football. "Just liked to go outside and run around and play with the ball and hit each other as kids," he said. "I just grew up that kind of way."

Robbin Viar was a big football fan, too.

"She loved it," Michael said. "She was a Troy Polamalu fan. She loved to hit."

Robbin is never far from Michael's mind. He's stayed in football for the brotherhood it provides, but also because he knows Robbin wanted him to play.

"That's who I play for," he said. "Every game. Every play."