Virginia Episcopal takes down Woodberry Forest to earn two-game sweep

Walker Andrews scored 26 points, Robbie Matos added 24 points and Virginia Episcopal downed visiting Woodberry Forest 96-85 on Saturday afternoon to complete the two-day sweep of the Tigers.
The teams played two 20-minute halves Saturday, and VES (3-0) overcame a 10-point first-half deficit by exploding for a whopping 61 points in the second half.
Piercen Young was one of two Bishops players to finish with a double-double. He scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. Desmond Roberts added 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Augie Brody chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds.