At Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond, Alex Kagen and Clark Watts tied for third place by shooting 5-over-par 76 to lead Virginia Episcopal School's golf team to its first ever Virginia Independent Schools state championship, at the Division II level, on Monday.

VES' Cannon Langley placed 10th with an 8-over 79 at the par 71 course, and Edwin Maye finished in a three-way tie for 11th at 10 over. All six of the Bishops' golfers placed within the top 20 in the 40-person field, as John Barber (14 over) finished in a five-way tie for 18th with teammate Nora Finch.

North Cross' Uzair Mirza won Division II medalist honors with an even-par 71.

VES posted a 312 to win the title by four strokes over North Cross.

At the Division III level, New Covenant's Luke Libbey earned a four-way share of medalist honors by firing an even-par 71.

Libbey's round included three birdies, an eagle at the par 5 No. 4, nine pars and five bogies.

Timberlake Christian's Rusty Hooks finished tied for 10th overall with a 9-over 81 to lead the Tornadoes, which finished sixth in the team standings (382). Veritas won the Division III team title (321).

Woodberry Forest claimed the Division I team championship (291), backed by Mack Edwards, who shared medalist honors with Logan Reilly at 4 under.

Editor's Note: Results were not available by press time Monday and were not included in Tuesday's print edition.