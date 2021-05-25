Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Region 2C football teams

Virginia High School Coaches Association
All-Region 2C Teams
Coach of the Year: Stephen Castello, Appomattox
OFFENSE
Player of the Year: Tre Lawing, Appomattox
First team: QB — Aiden Wolk (Glenvar); Center — Matthew Harris (Glen); OL — Jacob Crowder (Glen), Quamea Gray (Appomattox), Blake Custer (Glen), Alex Kanipe (Radford); RB — PJ Prioleau (Rad), Jonathan Pinnix (Appomattox), Keyshawn Baker (Appomattox); WR — Robert Carter (Dan River), Dagan Williams (Glen), Tez Booker (Appomattox); TE — Preston Whitlock (Giles); K — Whitlock (Giles); KR — Tez Booker (Appomattox); All-Purpose: Tre Lawing (Appomattox).
Second team: QB — Tracy Glass (Dan River); C — Jacob Williams (Appomattox); OL — Nick Vest (Floyd Co.), Wyatt Suttin (DR), Aidan Hodnett (Chatham), Yashua Bridgeforth (Chat); RB — Chaston Ratcliffe (Giles), Mike Gunnell (Chat), Ezra Varney (Fort Chiswell); WR — Jackson Swanson (Glen), Jordan Scott (Appomattox), Marcell Baylor (Rad); TE — Jeb Secrist (Glen); K — Tye Robertson (Appomattox); KR — Xavier Cobb (Rad); All-Purpose: Zane Rupe (Rad).
DEFENSE
Player of the Year: Tez Booker, Appomattox
First team: DL — Blake Custer (Glen), Jacob Crowder (Glen), Quamea Gray (Appomattox); DE — Bronson Williams (Appomattox, Alex Kanipe (Rad); LB — Tyrel Dobson (Rad), Keyshawn Baker (Appomattox), Tyler Crigger (Fort Chiswell), Reece Conner (Floyd County); DB — Tez Booker (Appomattox), Robert Carter (DR), Nick Woodson (Glen), Marcell Baylor (Rad); P — Jeb Secrist (Glen); PR — Robert Carter (DR); All-Purpose: Tre Lawing (Appomattox).
Second team: DL — AJ Moore (Appomattox), DaTaevion Robertson (DR), Donovan Stroupe (Fort Chiswell); DE — Zach Moore (Glen), Jalil Deshazor (DR); LB — JaQuan Walker (Appomattox), Landon Wilson (Appomattox), Owen McMillin (DR), Jakari Thomas (DR); DB — Preston Whitlock (Giles), Jorden Price (DR), Jordan Scott (Appomattox), ERvis Davin (Appomattox); P — Asa Fletcher (DR); PR — Jackson Swanson (Glen); All-Pourpose: PJ Prioleau (Rad).