Virginia High School Coaches Association all-state boys basketball teams

The Virginia High School Coaches Association chooses its all-state basketball teams annually. Here are teams from Class 1 and Class 3, which contain Lynchburg-area athletes. No local athletes were chosen from Class 2 or Class 4.
VHSCA Class 1 teams
First team: Spencer Hamilton (Parry McCluer), Jayllen Jones (Altavista), Cade Looney (Grundy), Caleb Thomas (Mathews), Cade McCulloch (West Point), Trevor Culbertson (J.I. Burton), Ethan Millirons (Auburn), Will Dunlap (Parry McCluer), Connor Lane (Twin Springs), Stuart Hunt (Altavista).
Second team: Nick DeLatos (Holston), Mason Ramey (Rappahannock), Kameron Johnson (Charles City), Lamar Walters (West Point), Adam Painter (Riverheads), Peyton Coe (George Wythe), Logan Greene (Narrows), Ethan Chavez (Rye Cove), Drew Hoge (Bland), Caleb Yeary (Thomas Walker).
Player of the Year: Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer
Coach of the Year: Mike Cartolaro, Parry McCluer.
VHSCA Class 3 teams
First team: Elvin Edmonds IV (Hopewell), Wes Williams (Independence), Jalen Leftwich (LCA), Ayrion Journiette (Northside), Tyheim Love (Petersburg), Logan Barbour (William Monroe), Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood), Jake Thacker (Abingdon), LaMonta Ellis Jr. (Hopewell), Chase Hungate (Abingdon).
Second team: Ricky Goode-Wright (James Monroe), Zymir Faulkner (Charlottesville), James Puaauli-Pelham (Hopewell), Zack Diggs (Skyline), Andrew Shifflett (Western Albemarle), Conner Tilley (Lord Botetourt), Payton Simmons (Manassas Park), Jacobi Lambert (Heritage), Stark Jones (Cave Spring), Evan Ramsey (Abingdon).
Player of the Year: Elvin Edmonds IV, Hopewell
Coach of the Year: Elvin Edmonds III, Hopewell.