Chris Moore has coached football at the college level for more than a decade. One job opportunity pulled him away from that world, back to the place where his football journey started.

“I’ve always said there’s one job I would leave college for,” Moore said, “and that’s Amherst County High School.”

Just after meeting with athletes he soon will mentor, Moore took the stage in the school’s lecture hall Friday afternoon to be officially introduced as the new varsity head coach. Moore, an ACHS grad, takes the helm from Bob Christmas, who retired after capping his decades-long career with a four-year stint leading the Lancers.

Moore pointed to Christmas as a stabilizing figure for the program, and credited the former coach with building a foundation on which Moore can build.

“I don’t have to do it from scratch,” said Moore, who comes to Amherst by way of Lexington, where he served as VMI’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for the last four seasons.

Under Christmas, Amherst went 7-5 in 2022 and advanced to the region semifinals. The win total and playoff stay were both the best for Amherst since 2016, Cecil Phillips’ penultimate year at the helm.

Following Phillips' departure, the program underwent a tumultuous several months in 2018. Trevor Porter, who had just one year of varsity coaching experience, abruptly resigned two months after being hired as the ACHS coach, following reports of run-ins with players. The Lancers went 1-9 under interim coach Jeff Crews before Christmas took over.

Christmas helped navigate ACHS through the pandemic and improved on the win mark each season.

In Moore — who returns to lead the program he played for in the early 2000s, before going on to play at William & Mary (and then completing his undergraduate degree at Liberty University) — Amherst now has a head coach with a lengthy resume. Before arriving at VMI, Moore coached multiple positions and groups in stops at Alderson Broaddus University, Trinity International University and Indiana Wesleyan University. He also has served as an offensive coordinator during his college coaching career.

But Moore said he’s ready now to mold younger players as a head coach, and is excited to find ways to “draw their eyes” and “engage their minds” while teaching the sport and investing in them as well-rounded people.

In his new position as head varsity football coach at ACHS, Moore said he wants to build the program around three pillars: a solid coaching staff, appropriate football schemes and community support.

He’s already gotten to work trying to assemble a coaching staff that will “invest in these young men, [and] understand our community.”

“I’m excited to hire [coaches] to speak life into the young men in our program,” Moore said as he described his desire to create a culture of “belief” that empowers athletes to improve on the gridiron.

Regarding the X’s and O’s he plans to implement, Moore said he believes there will be “a lot of carryover from what I’ve been doing for 10-plus years [at the college level] to what we can do here.”

Moore said for now, he hopes to install a zone read option, spread offense, with some concepts from the air raid.

“I’m gonna utilize our athletes the best way we can. Get them into space and make people miss,” explained Moore, who also said he hopes to get the program “back to where we can compete and win state championships, and [do] it the right way.”

Community support — given from those outside and inside the school to the players, and vice versa — is “the most important” part of Moore’s plan, he said.

Moore hopes to perhaps begin an “adopt a player” program in which staff members at the school provide small gift bags or encouraging items or notes to players on game days — and then see players reciprocate those acts in class in the form of commitment to their academics.

And Moore also aims to have his athletes show appreciation for their peers, families and friends who make up the community.

He said he’s thought of having players spend time outside of school with special education students or those in adapted PE programs, or hosting youth football nights or events honoring players’ fathers and mothers.

“We all do this together,” Moore said, “and the strength is in our unity. The more that we can be unified from the bottom to the top, the better that we’re gonna be overall as a program, as a school and as a community.”

Having just one school and one high school football program in the county makes that desire more possible, Moore explained.

That was part of what was most appealing to Moore as he applied for the job, too.

“I know there are some other [localities] like that in the state of Virginia, but none of them are home," he said. "None of them have my parents living down the road.”

The new coach also described the rivalries within the high school ranks and the competition inside the area as things that drew him to the job.

“There’s nothing better than our town versus your town. It’s going down Friday night under the lights, and that’s such a special experience, especially in a place like Amherst where you’ve been playing with these guys from little league all the way up.

“… I don’t have to drive [from VMI in Lexington] to Birmingham, Alabama, to play Samford in the Southern Conference. I can go right across the street and play E.C. Glass, and those are fun matchups.”

In addition to his duties as head football coach, Moore will begin working for the school division Monday by supporting its Division Instructional Team in the area of health and physical education, before transitioning to the position of health and PE teacher at ACHS in the summer.