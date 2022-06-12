WATCH NOW: Appomattox baseball defeats John Battle to win Class 2 state title

SALEM — From where Trey Shrock stood behind the plate, the final play seemed to unfold in extra-slow motion.

A ground ball to second, where Nate Dillon scoops it up. His hat and sunglasses fall of his head as he comes up with the ball. He fires to first baseman Hunter Garrett. Grits his teeth in anticipation of the out. Garrett squeezes his mitt.

Then there was pandemonium as time started up again. Gloves thrown into the air. Players rushing into each others' arms. The ever-popular dogpile near the mound. And smiles all around.

Appomattox captured its first baseball state title in school history Saturday afternoon, defeating John Battle 4-2 at Salem Memorial Ballpark, a win that occurred less than four hours after the softball team went back-to-back in stunning fashion.

Roughly twenty minutes after the baseball championship ended, Shrock was reliving that slow moment of suspense.

"Still doesn't feel real," the junior catcher said. "I still keep playing that last play of the game in my head over and over again. The throw from Nate to Hunter I feel like took forever. And once I saw Hunter catch it, I threw everything in my hands away. Just pure joy. One of the happiest moments in my life."

They left Appomattox for the hour and a half trip to Salem early Saturday morning, aided by an escort of first responders and people lined along the streets to see them off. And by 4 p.m. they were celebrating, a program that had watched as football teams at the school won five of them in a six-year span and a softball team capped a magical 2021 season by claiming one. Then they heard the news shortly after noon Saturday that the Raiders softball team had done it again. Maybe that's what settled things for these resilient Raiders, who emerged from numerous suspenseful games this postseason victorious. No way they could return to town without the hardware.

"Football's got enough of 'em," a smiling Joe Caruso quipped after the game. "Softball's got a couple of 'em. We figured we could join in."

The coach was already celebrating outside the dugout Saturday when one of his sons, Alex, broke away from the dogpile. The son sprinted toward his dad and brother Dylan, an assistant, and the three embraced. A celebratory hug a long time in the making.

Alex, a junior, grew up going to Raiders games. He was a kid when Dylan was a star player for the Raiders roughly a decade ago. He watched his dad coach, his brother play and on Saturday, led the program to new heights when he pitched a complete game.

Caruso allowed 10 hits, two runs (both earned), walked two and struck out three. Not his best outing of the year, not his best stuff. But he also kept the Washington County-based Trojans off balance by not relying on his fastball as much after John Battle started the game with two sharp singles.

"He may not have had really sharp, like, swing-and-miss stuff, but, 'Man, I'm gonna pound the strike zone and I'm gonna be a bulldog.'" Joe Caruso said. "... Proud dad, proud coach."

Appomattox got the hits going early, too. Shrock opened the bottom of the first with the only extra-base hit of the game, a double to right. He came around to score two batters later on a single by Alex Caruso. Zach Busa replaced Caruso as a courtesy runner and later scored on a wild pitch before Hunter Garrett's single to right scored Collin Slagle, who had walked, for a 3-0 lead.

The Raiders scored one more time, in the second, when Dillon's infield groundout scored Wyatt Sisk, who singled to center to start the frame.

The Raiders (23-1) had just five hits but also took advantage of six walks. For John Battle, Gobble went 4⅔ innings, gave up five hits, four runs (all earned), walked four and struck out four. He and leadoff hitter Jon Allen Richardson each went 3 for 4 occupying the first and second spots in the order.

The early output was all the offense Appomattox needed, mainly because the Raiders avoided disaster in the fifth. Three straight singles off Caruso to start the half-inning loaded the bases. Then a single by John Battle pitcher Porter Gobble made it 4-1. Caruso walked the next batter to make it 4-2. But a promising at-bat fell apart when Appomattox turned a double play, courtesy of an offensive interference call at second. It was the second offensive interference call on John Battle of the game.

Caruso set down six of the last seven batters after that.

"Didn't have my best stuff but I had a great defense behind me, and they picked me up an awful lot," the pitcher said. Appomattox turned two double plays and also benefitted from a fabulous catch by Ethan Walton in center, who made an over-the-shoulder grab on a sprint to chase down a ball hit deep.

This is the team that, as Joe Caruso said earlier this week, never quits. It has found remarkable ways to win during the postseason just by hanging around and refusing to lose.

"Electric man," Garrett said of the 2022 campaign. "We hung through with each other. We kept as one, we played as one, we had each others' backs all year."

After on-field celebrations wrapped, Joe Caruso said a weight had been removed from his shoulders. "I feel a lot lighter than [I did] walking in," he joked. "It's only because you want it so bad for them. Because they've done so much work."

His guys wanted it pretty bad, too.

"On top of the world right now," a smiling Garrett said as he headed off the field. "Feeling great."

Class 2 Championship

Appomattox 4, John Battle 2

John Battle;000;020;0;—;2;10;1

Appomattox;310;000;x;—;4;5;0

WP: Alex Caruso. LP: Porter Gobble.

Highlights: John Battle — Jon Allen Richardson 3-4; Gobble 3-4, RBI (4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R/ER, 4 BB, 4 Ks); Jackson Gayle 1-3, R. Appomattox — Trey Shrock 1-1, 2B, R; Nate Dillon 0-4, RBI; Caruso 1-3, RBI (7 IP, 10 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks); Collin Slagle 1-2, R; Hunter Garrett 1-3, RBI; Wyatt Sisk 1-2, R.

Records: Appomattox 23-1. John Battle 20-9.

