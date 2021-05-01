Watch now: Appomattox comes out on top of slugfest with Stuarts Draft to win Class 2 state title, fifth in six years

STUARTS DRAFT — Keyshawn Baker stood among a sea of white jerseys during Saturday’s postgame ceremony. The burly running back looked at his Appomattox teammates and said, with a timbre of satisfaction: “This is how you fight.”
Baker could’ve been talking about his will to re-enter twice after suffering ailments during the game. But he wasn’t.
The senior, in those few words, had described the absurdity of the 48 minutes of game time that had just elapsed. He’d communicated the Raiders’ ability to take punches, and punch right back.
Then Baker and the Raiders got their hands on the trophy, their prize for winning a slugfest of a Class 2 state championship game over Stuarts Draft on the Cougars’ home field. Draft gave Appomattox all it could handle, but the Raiders, by pulling off a 48-41 victory, got another piece of state title hardware to add to their haul — five championships in six years, and two straight.
“We’re just happy to get out of there, make our community proud, our school proud, Coach Smith,” said Stephen Castello, the interim coach who led the Raiders this season with coach Doug Smith away from the sideline while receiving cancer treatments. “You can’t beat going undefeated and winning.”
Saturday’s game featured an all-out battle for four quarters, two of which most closely resembled a roller coaster, an adventure of twists and turns and plenty of momentum changes. The Raiders (10-0), by the end of it all, came out the other side without having pulled any punches.
“Everybody left it all on the field,” junior quarterback Tre Lawing said. “We fought until the last play.”
They didn’t have any other choice. Unlike the blowout wins included on the Raiders’ resume entering the title bout, the fate of Saturday’s contest didn’t tip decidedly one way or the other until the final 90 seconds. It balanced on the smallest tip, ready to fall in favor of whichever team could pounce when the opportunity presented itself.
Down just one touchdown, the Cougars had an opening with less than three minutes left in the game. After Bryce Dennison cut the Raiders’ lead to 48-41 on a 23-yard field goal on the previous possession, Appomattox fumbled on the kickoff return.
Stuarts Draft (8-2) was set up at the Appomattox 38-yard line. But the Raiders’ defense, despite giving up 41 points — the most for any opponent this season — in the 45 preceding minutes, clamped down.
ACHS gave up a 6-yard run on first down, then stymied the Cougars from there. Lawing and Baker, who each had been responsible for turnovers the last two times Appomattox touched the ball, came up with a pair of tackles that led to a net loss of 2 yards.
“We tell them, ‘Hey, if you make a mistake, own up to it, and come out and make a play next,’” Castello said of his team. “I think on that next series, they both had tackles in the backfield.
SDHS sophomore quarterback Fannon Vance’s pass attempt on fourth down fell incomplete, giving the Raiders the chance to kneel out the final 1:28.
Appomattox’s final stand was part of a fourth quarter that featured two fumbles and an interception between the two teams and another near-pick for the Raiders.
Early in the period, Baker nearly picked off Vance as the Cougars faced third-and-13 from their own 14-yard line. He juggled the ball and just missed pulling it in, but he made up for it on the next down.
Baker darted in to bother SDHS on the snap, which sailed high and led to a fumble on the Cougars’ punt attempt. Tez Booker fell on the ball in the end zone for his second score of the day (the other was a 17-yard reception on a pass from Lawing).
The play gave Appomattox a seven-point cushion and answered a SDHS run of two straight scores (a 1-yard TD run by Dustyn Fitzgerald and 35-yard run by Aaron Nice in the third quarter) to cut the Raiders’ lead to 41-38.
Dennison’s field goal followed a pair of Appomattox’s mistakes, but that’s as close as Stuarts Draft got.
“It’s an up and down game,” SDHS coach Nathan Floyd said. “They had one more up than us.”
Despite never leading, the Cougars made Saturday’s game far from an easy ride for Appomattox.
Stuarts Draft scored with 39 seconds left in the first half to cut Appomattox’s lead to 21-16 at the break.
Then, in the third quarter, the Cougars and Raiders got everyone in the stadium to the edge of their seats with a whirlwind 3 minutes and 14 seconds.
The teams combined for four scores in that frame to open the second half. Appomattox recovered an onside kick to set up a 46-yard TD pass from Lawing to Ervis Davin, who came back to a ball that was bothered by the wind, then cut back outside and scampered 10-plus yards to the end zone.
“That’s his favorite route to run,” Lawing said of Davin. “He always tells me, ‘Just throw it, I’m gonna go get it.’”
SDHS answered with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jo’-el Howard, then Lawing responded with an 80-yard TD run on the Raiders’ ensuing possession.
“I was just trying to make a spark for the team running hard,” Lawing said of his long run. “The line made some good blocks.”
Jonathan Pennix collected his second touchdown of the day when he picked up a fumble and returned it 40 yards to the end zone next.
Pennix and JaQuan Walker each had long touchdown runs early for ACHS, resulting in a 14-0 lead.
Blake Roach scored on a 4-yard TD run for SDHS next, and Dennison posted a 26-yard field goal before Howard’s 15-yard TD reception on a pass from Vance that cut Appomattox’s halftime lead to five.
Saturday’s game wasn’t always pretty — the teams combined for 10 fumbles, five of them lost, after all — but you could use any number of other adjectives to describe it. “Crazy,” multiple Raiders players said. “Stressful,” another teammate said.
The end result, though, certainly brought a sense of satisfaction.
“To see how another team from somewhere else can come and play like we can play — play physical, play hard — and play like they wanted, to come out of that felt like relief,” Baker said.
The senior, who will leave Appomattox with three rings, held tightly to the symbol of the fight the Raiders showed Saturday and this season — the championship trophy.
“It’s coming home with me,” he said with a smile.