Watch now: Appomattox comes out on top of slugfest with Stuarts Draft to win Class 2 state title, fifth in six years

“Everybody left it all on the field,” junior quarterback Tre Lawing said. “We fought until the last play.”

They didn’t have any other choice. Unlike the blowout wins included on the Raiders’ resume entering the title bout, the fate of Saturday’s contest didn’t tip decidedly one way or the other until the final 90 seconds. It balanced on the smallest tip, ready to fall in favor of whichever team could pounce when the opportunity presented itself.

Down just one touchdown, the Cougars had an opening with less than three minutes left in the game. After Bryce Dennison cut the Raiders’ lead to 48-41 on a 23-yard field goal on the previous possession, Appomattox fumbled on the kickoff return.

Stuarts Draft (8-2) was set up at the Appomattox 38-yard line. But the Raiders’ defense, despite giving up 41 points — the most for any opponent this season — in the 45 preceding minutes, clamped down.

ACHS gave up a 6-yard run on first down, then stymied the Cougars from there. Lawing and Baker, who each had been responsible for turnovers the last two times Appomattox touched the ball, came up with a pair of tackles that led to a net loss of 2 yards.