National Signing Day is typically a celebratory affair for athletes involved.

But for Vari Gilbert and Jonathan Pennix, the afternoon was extra special.

Both football players, Gilbert from E.C. Glass and Pennix from Appomattox, will be the first individuals in their families to attend college, and each will do so on a free ride.

So as a group gathered in Glass' Hall of Fame to honor four football players, Gilbert took in the moment. He posed for pictures with his family, knowing this was a moment he'd always remember.

"It means a lot to be the first one to go to college," Gilbert said. "So I think there's a lot of expectations for me for what I've got to do and how good I've got to be."

Gilbert made official his decision to play next season at Virginia Union University in Richmond. Throughout high school, the wide receiver who racked up nearly 1,300 receiving yards at Glass has imagined football as an avenue to college, knowing he wanted to make family history.

"They're happy for me over there," Gilbert said, motioning to his parents. "They're proud of me. I'm proud of myself. I'm just glad I could be in this position. It means a lot. From putting in a lot of work over the summer, going to camps, just doing it for myself."

Also at the Glass ceremony: quarterback George White (William & Mary), lineman Jerry Cashwell (Christopher Newport University) and corner Chris Walker Wells (Alderson Broaddus University, West Virginia).

"For Vari, it's huge for him," said White, who became Glass' all-time leading passer last season. "To be able to be guaranteed a full scholarship and play football, that's huge. Vari's kind of embodied E.C. Glass football. Vari's a quiet kid who's really grown up and is honestly one of the best leaders that you could possibly imagine this year for our group. I'm just really happy for him."

At Appomattox, where five athletes made official their commitments to play for Division I, II and III institutions, Pennix signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Virginia Tech, locking in a future path that will make him the first person in his family to attend college, he said.

"The way I did it, by football — sports and education, on the field and off the field — I’m blessed to be here." he said, adding "my heart, … my passion for the game of football," more than stature or natural talent, resulted in him signing with his "dream school since I was a kid."

He'll be joined at Virginia Tech by teammate Vori Copeland. Copeland and Pennix, who both earned multiple all-state accolades to cap their final season as members of the Raiders football team this fall, will play on the defensive side for Virginia Tech. Both chose the Hokies from multiple Division I offers.

"It’s definitely a huge milestone. Signing the dotted line, it’s definitely top five," Copeland said, explaining where Wednesday’s event ranks among his career accomplishments.

Baseball players Alex Caruso and Trey Schrock will remain teammates as they head to Division III Hampden-Sydney to continue their careers, and Wyatt Sisk will play baseball at Division II University of Charleston (West Virginia).

"This is what you work for," Caruso said in that same stoic, steady voice he’s exercised as a leader of both the Appomattox baseball team — the one that recorded the first baseball state title in school history last spring — and the football team. "This is what you dream about."

Caruso, who starred at pitcher and also played outfield for the Raiders a year ago, alluded to his faith when asked about his journey to Wednesday.

"God," he said. "God’s brought me here. Without him, none of this would be possible."

With his statement, Caruso referred both to his future and a past that includes plenty of standout moments as a baseball player.

Caruso capped his junior season as the winning pitcher in the 2022 state title game, finished the campaign with a 1.76 ERA and was state player of the year for Class 2. At the plate, he hit a scorching .416.

Schrock, his Appomattox battery mate, said Wednesday his commitment to H-SC is the result of years of work as both a member of the Raiders and travel teams.

Coaches at Hampden-Sydney indicated their interest in him began when they watched him serve as the Raiders’ top catcher, Schrock said. His appearances in travel tournaments solidified their pursuit, he added, leading to the offer and to him locking in H-SC as his next home.

Sisk, who also was a major player in the Raiders’ title run, can contribute in multiple ways as a member of the Golden Eagles next year. With Appomattox, he played in the infield and outfield and pitched, and was a consistent batter all the while.

While Pennix earned the offers from a few Atlantic Coast Conference schools earlier in his high school career, the coaching staff at Tech didn’t tell him they wanted him to become a Hokie until much later. Still, Pennix kept alive his hopes of playing for Tech.

"It made me want it even more," Pennix said. "… The fact that they took a little longer, it made me work a little harder for it."

As a result, Pennix was all the more appreciative of the offer that set up his place at Wednesday’s event, which drew well over 100 supporters, including several dozen of Pennix and Copeland’s ACHS football teammates.

For those juniors, sophomores and freshmen, Pennix hopes Wednesday serves as motivation.

"I just want to show them … anything is possible as long as you put your head to it and work hard," he said.

The ACHS senior wearing an orange polo shirt and maroon and white Tech hat explained Wednesday reminded him of the emotion that surrounded his journey toward becoming a college football player.

"The recruiting process as a whole, it makes you feel very different about yourself," Pennix said.

Asked to describe those feelings, he offered a simple response.

"Worthy," Pennix said.

Back at E.C. Glass, White announced last summer he was accepting a preferred walk-on to play for the Tribe. He leaves E.C. Glass a celebrated and decorated QB after massing 5,044 career passing yards in 29 starts. He also owns school marks in single-season passing yards (2,379 as a junior) and single-game passing yards (446).

"I'm really excited to be going to William & Mary," White said, "but as I've said before, I'm just really grateful for my teammates and coaches here, and I think that's what's been on my mind the most."

Cashwell spent just one season at Glass after playing the pervious three years at Amherst. "I wanted to play football in college and I wanted to help pay for my education, too," he said.

Walker-Wells and White both recalled Monday how, early in their careers, they'd talk about carrying on carrying on Glass' new-found success. Their dream came true the last two seasons, with Glass winning 20 games in that span and advancing to the Class 4 state semifinal game in December.

"When we got our chance, we said we've got to make it far," Walker-Wells said. "We just leaped over the obstacle."

His goals are similar to those of many other athletes who took part in signings Wednesday.

"I've been playing since I was 6. When it's something you've been doing for so long and it's something not a lot of people can do, so I'm just grateful I can play for the next four years," Walker-Wells said. "It's something I always dreamed to do."

At Liberty Christian on Wednesday morning, six athletes took part in festivities. They were: Ava Hogan (equestrian, University of Lynchburg), Reece Sherwin (softball, Coker University in South Carolina), Jaden Skates (football, Emory & Henry), Camden Clinton (football, VMI), Logan Burnett (football, VMI) and Josh Zariello (football, VMI).

"If you notice, there's not one Liberty University sign up there," LCA athletic director Frank Rocco said of the signing class. Many LCA athletes go on to play at the university, and LU is typically well-represented on signing day. Not so this February. Instead, the Bulldogs continued their recent trend of serving as a pipeline of sorts to VMI.

Hogan is the first LCA athlete to ever go on to a collegiate equestrian program. Sherwin is primarily a catcher, but is also a utility player, having suited up at every position except third base and shortstop. Skates, a three-year starter at free safety and receiver, racked up 490 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. Clinton was a two-year starter at outside linebacker and also played tight end. He had 252 yards and three touchdowns at tight end this season and was a captain.

"When the games were the biggest, Cam Clinton played his best," Rocco said.

Burnett was LCA's leader is tackles last season with 112 tackles. And Zariello played in all 13 games as a senior at offensive guard and nose tackle.

"Coming up through our program and middle school and JV, quite honestly didn't play a whole lot. He was not a starter," Rocco said of the 250-pound Zariello. "Just kept working and working and working and dedicating himself to becoming the best he could be. ... It paid off this year."