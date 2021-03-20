Watch now: Brookville stings Heritage to remain perfect

"He looked like a freakin' senior quarterback out there, and thank God he's a sophomore," Meeks said of McDaniel, who completed 9 of 18 passes and threw one interception after the game was basically out of reach. Five of his completions went for 29 yards or more.

Blake, who like Rucker is a Heritage transfer, led the receiving corps with 72 receiving yards. In addition to his 54-yard reception, Rucker churned up 28 tough rushing yards.

"Just teamwork and staying in it instead of putting our heads down," Rucker said when asked what he thought led BHS to the win. "It was a hard-fought battle. Came in with respect and I knew [Heritage] was gonna come out and play hard from the start."

Heritage most likely must win its next two games, against JF and rival E.C. Glass, to remain in the playoff picture.

"It's all on the head football coach, which is me," Bradley said. "I give 100% credit to Brookville, Coach Meeks and their football team. We're not gonna make any excuses. We just didn't get the job done."