Watch now: Brookville stings Heritage to remain perfect

Brookville had an injury on the offensive line this week. So Lance Blankenship decided to fill the role.
The senior fullback and defensive lineman has sported No. 3 his entire career. But on Friday night at City Stadium, in a pivotal game that could have serious postseason ramifications, Blankenship wore double digits and volunteered at left tackle.
"And he freakin' manned up the whole night," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said.
There were many standout performances in Brookville's shocking 28-7 victory over Heritage. Quarterback Drake McDaniel threw for a whopping 230 yards. Receivers made over-the-shoulder grabs. The defense held Heritage to just 144 yards of total offense. And the offensive line gave the Bees' playmakers plenty of time to do their work.
Blankenship, who Meeks describes as "an absolute monster" and who has garnered Division I attention, said he's willing to stay at left tackle for as long as the team needs him there.
"Very important win," the 6-foot-2, 234-pound senior said. "This game kind of seals the whole district conversation. And I just wanna shout out to my teammates and coaches for playing a really good game."
Brookville and Heritage each entered with 3-0 records. And for most of the first quarter, they were content to trade possessions, like old rivals feeling their way through the opening minutes of a boxing match. Then the Bees landed two quick punches inside of a minute of each other.
Drake McDaniel hit Steven Pauley with a bullet up the middle, and Pauley broke away for a 60-yard touchdown with 2:30 remaining in the quarter. On Heritage's next possession, Brookville's Addison Ellis sacked HHS quarterback Kameron Burns in the backfield, the ball popped loose, and Chad Pouncy took it 27 yards for a 14-0 lead. Things turned around just like that, in only 41 seconds.
Heritage lost Burns for the remainder of the game on that play. The 5-foot-11 junior sat out on concussion protocol, and coach Brad Bradley said he hopes Burns is able to return by the time Heritage takes on Jefferson Forest next week.
Heritage's Zach Steele returned from a dislocated elbow suffered in the season opener late last month. His return was key, because the Pioneers (3-1) relied mostly on direct snaps the remainder of the night.
Steele churned up 139 rushing yards and scored early in the second quarter on a 9-yard run that trimmed the deficit to 14-7.
"I felt like I could've played better. The whole team could've played better," Steele said. "But we're gonna take this and work on it Monday."
BHS (4-0) owned the second half, getting a 1-yard touchdown from McDaniel after he found Silas Rucker for a 54-yard pass into the red zone. He then threw a 38-yard pass to Jahee Blake to cap the scoring.
"He looked like a freakin' senior quarterback out there, and thank God he's a sophomore," Meeks said of McDaniel, who completed 9 of 18 passes and threw one interception after the game was basically out of reach. Five of his completions went for 29 yards or more.
Blake, who like Rucker is a Heritage transfer, led the receiving corps with 72 receiving yards. In addition to his 54-yard reception, Rucker churned up 28 tough rushing yards.
"Just teamwork and staying in it instead of putting our heads down," Rucker said when asked what he thought led BHS to the win. "It was a hard-fought battle. Came in with respect and I knew [Heritage] was gonna come out and play hard from the start."
Heritage most likely must win its next two games, against JF and rival E.C. Glass, to remain in the playoff picture.
"It's all on the head football coach, which is me," Bradley said. "I give 100% credit to Brookville, Coach Meeks and their football team. We're not gonna make any excuses. We just didn't get the job done."
Blankenship, who normally plays fullback for Brookville, decided to switch positions for a simple reason: He couldn't stand to see Brookville lose, and he thought he could make the greatest impact at left tackle. Then he poured it on defensively as Brookville continued its stellar play on that side of the field this season. The Bees' starting defensive unit has now only allowed 28 points all season, an average of seven points per game.
"Completely dominated, as expected," Blankenship said of the defense. "We knew before the game started that the game was gonna be won right here. So we executed like coach told us to all week, and the scoreboard tells it."