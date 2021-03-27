Watch now: Brown's late pick-6 pushes Amherst past E.C. Glass

The Lancers were flagged three times for false starts on their first series of the night. But then in the third quarter, they scored on their first series after blocking a Glass punt to get things rolling in the right direction.

“I felt like we came into the game with our heads not in it. I don’t know if it was we seemed intimidated or what. … Had that far-away look in our eyes, and I couldn’t snap them out of it,” Christmas said. “At halftime, we had a real come-to-Jesus meeting, and they snapped out of it the second half and played well.”

The blocked punt ended a disappointing second-half start for Glass, which went three-and-out. Initially, the Hilltoppers looked as if they could make statement and put even more distance between them and the Lancers on the scoreboard.

But Graves’ 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was called back on a penalty.

Had that play gone the Hilltoppers’ way, “the snowball would’ve rolled in the right direction,” Woody said.

“That was the turning point in the game,” he added. “Uncle Mo [momentum] jumped on their side, and he hung out there for a while.”