Watch Now: E.C. Glass boys and girls doubles teams claim Region 4D titles, Megan Knight to make state singles appearance

It was a full day of tennis — doubles semifinals and finals were held along with singles finals — but no match elicited more smiles than the girls doubles final. Perhaps that was because Knight and Laughon giving themselves a pep talk prior to the third set; or the way they sometimes busted unreturnable shots at Blacksburg, then finessed their way through tough points; or the way they seemed to be on the same wavelength as the match wore on.

"I told Megan the third set wasn't gonna be a battle of skill level. It was gonna be a battle of mental toughness," Laughon said. "I think we really did a good job of that."

Just a couple months ago, Knight and Laughon were new partners trying to figure out one another. Back then they played more like two singles players rather than a team. But they learned how to play together, putting shots away at the net and covering for each other in the open court, and they only suffered one loss on the season.

Each hit clutch shots Wednesday, with Knight delivering crosscourt forehands and Laughon hitting her spots with ease. Midway through the third set, with Glass trailing ad-in, Laughon smoked a down-the-line shot that wowed the audience, some of whom quickly dubbed it "the shot of the day." Blacksburg entered the finals by defeating Jefferson Forest's Caitlin Sewell and Danielle Syrek.