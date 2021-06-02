Watch Now: E.C. Glass boys and girls doubles teams claim Region 4D titles, Megan Knight to make state singles appearance

Megan Knight and Grayson Laughon had just dropped a set to fall into a 1-1 tie with Blacksburg in Wednesday's Region 4D doubles championship match, when the E.C. Glass seniors huddled together alone.
A trip to the state tournament was on the line. The duo decided to hit the reset button. Forget about their errors in the previous set. Become aggressive in their approach.
Knight looked at Laughon. "And we've got to be mean," she said.
The duo came out on fire in the pivotal third set, working together to deliver crosscourt shots and sideline huggers to dispatch Blacksburg's Raya Freeborn and Seraya Lemaire and claim the region title 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 and advance to the Class 4 state doubles tournament.
"We just kept missing a lot of shots [in the second set]," Laughon said, "and I think we got in our heads with that. It was hard to pull it out from there, but definitely in that third set we were able to toughen up."
Their victory occurred just minutes before another celebration broke out on a different court at Glass. Knight's brother, Spencer Knight, and his doubles partner Wolfgang Ploch, got revenge on Blacksburg's Samuel Xiang and Jace Deck after last week's team loss and notched their own state berth with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
Megan Knight won the region singles title 6-1, 6-0 over Freeborn to advance to her second career state tournament. Spencer Knight lost his state singles bid in a marathon match to Xiang that featured plenty of lengthy back-and-forth, slug-it-out points.
It was a full day of tennis — doubles semifinals and finals were held along with singles finals — but no match elicited more smiles than the girls doubles final. Perhaps that was because Knight and Laughon giving themselves a pep talk prior to the third set; or the way they sometimes busted unreturnable shots at Blacksburg, then finessed their way through tough points; or the way they seemed to be on the same wavelength as the match wore on.
"I told Megan the third set wasn't gonna be a battle of skill level. It was gonna be a battle of mental toughness," Laughon said. "I think we really did a good job of that."
Just a couple months ago, Knight and Laughon were new partners trying to figure out one another. Back then they played more like two singles players rather than a team. But they learned how to play together, putting shots away at the net and covering for each other in the open court, and they only suffered one loss on the season.
Each hit clutch shots Wednesday, with Knight delivering crosscourt forehands and Laughon hitting her spots with ease. Midway through the third set, with Glass trailing ad-in, Laughon smoked a down-the-line shot that wowed the audience, some of whom quickly dubbed it "the shot of the day." Blacksburg entered the finals by defeating Jefferson Forest's Caitlin Sewell and Danielle Syrek.
In the boys doubles final, Ploch and Spencer Knight overpowered Xiang and Deck, who defeated Jefferson Forest's Jack Riordan and Blake Hogan in Wednesday's semifinal round.
"My serve was on fire," Ploch said. "We were both just cranking them in."
After losing to the Blacksburg No. 1 doubles pair Friday in the region team title match, Knight and Ploch were resolved to step away victorious this time.
"My volleys weren't as sharp and choppy," Ploch said of last week's matchup. "I think I did a better job of putting them away faster today. And we both did a better job of returning serves."
The victory means Ploch and Knight advance to the state tourney for the first time as a doubles team. "We were pretty mad that we lost," Knight said of Friday's team championship. "So it's nice to get them this time."
Megan Knight cruised in her singles title match, benefitting from last week's match with Freeborn in team play.
"I was just staying consistent," Knight said. "She was very aggressive, but if I just kept the ball in play, I knew she was gonna miss eventually. So I just had to play my game, stay patient."
In the boys singles final, the lefty Xiang fed off marathon points that were a test of each player's endurance. Those points, he said, helped him get into the match's rhythm. After claiming the first set 7-5, he fell behind 3-2 on a blistering forehand by Knight that hugged the right sideline.
But Xiang fought back to tie it at 3, then took a 4-3 lead by flicking a quick crosscourt backhand into no man's land. Xiang then won the next two for a 6-3 victory.
"That was everything, honestly," he said of that backhand shot. "The interesting thing about tennis is you can kind of have your match point in the middle of the set, right? For me, that match point was that break. ... So when I came back and hold there, it's pretty much done. I have all the momentum with me; I'm really confident in all my strokes."
The Class 4 state singles and doubles tournament will be held at Huntington Park in Newport News. Doubles semifinals are scheduled for June 10 and the finals follow the next day. The singles tourney begins with semis June 11, with finals the following day.
Loughon delivered an ace at match point Wednesday. Then she and Megan Knight walked off the court arm in arm, each wearing a smile.
"It's just crazy to me," Knight said. "It's so surreal, because over the years I haven't believed in myself that much. And so this year being able to go out and [make a state appearance in singles and doubles] kind of shows myself I can do it."